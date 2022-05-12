Air Medical Rescue Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Air Medical Rescue market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Medical Rescue will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Air Medical Rescue size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349510/air-medical-rescue

Segment by Type

Helicopter Rescue

Propeller Aircraft Rescue

Jet Rescue

Other

Segment by Application

Embassies and Governments

Hospitals

Insurance Companies

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EMS 24-7

Advanced Air Ambulance

Global Medical Response

PHI Air Medical

Babcock International Group

IAS Medical

Express AirMed Transport

Air Methods

Skyalta

REVA Air Ambulance

Acadian Air Med

Air Rescue Group

Global Air Rescue

Okavango Air Rescue

China Air Medical Company

Henan Hongli

Hems999

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Air Medical Rescue consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Air Medical Rescue by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Air Medical Rescue manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Medical Rescue with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Air Medical Rescue sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Air Medical Rescue companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Medical Rescue Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Air Medical Rescue Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Air Medical Rescue in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Air Medical Rescue Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Air Medical Rescue Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Air Medical Rescue Industry Trends

1.4.2 Air Medical Rescue Market Drivers

1.4.3 Air Medical Rescue Market Challenges

1.4.4 Air Medical Rescue Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Air Medical Rescue by Type

2.1 Air Medical Rescue Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Helicopter Rescue

2.1.2 Propeller Aircraft Rescue

2.1.3 Jet Rescue

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Air Medical Rescue by Application

3.1 Air Medical Rescue Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Embassies and Governments

3.1.2 Hospitals

3.1.3 Insurance Companies

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Air Medical Rescue Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Air Medical Rescue Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Air Medical Rescue Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Air Medical Rescue in 2021

4.2.3 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Air Medical Rescue Headquarters, Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Air Medical Rescue Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Companies Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Air Medical Rescue Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Air Medical Rescue Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Air Medical Rescue Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Air Medical Rescue Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Air Medical Rescue Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Air Medical Rescue Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Medical Rescue Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Medical Rescue Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Air Medical Rescue Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Air Medical Rescue Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Air Medical Rescue Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Air Medical Rescue Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Air Medical Rescue Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Air Medical Rescue Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EMS 24-7

7.1.1 EMS 24-7 Company Details

7.1.2 EMS 24-7 Business Overview

7.1.3 EMS 24-7 Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.1.4 EMS 24-7 Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 EMS 24-7 Recent Development

7.2 Advanced Air Ambulance

7.2.1 Advanced Air Ambulance Company Details

7.2.2 Advanced Air Ambulance Business Overview

7.2.3 Advanced Air Ambulance Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.2.4 Advanced Air Ambulance Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Advanced Air Ambulance Recent Development

7.3 Global Medical Response

7.3.1 Global Medical Response Company Details

7.3.2 Global Medical Response Business Overview

7.3.3 Global Medical Response Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.3.4 Global Medical Response Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Global Medical Response Recent Development

7.4 PHI Air Medical

7.4.1 PHI Air Medical Company Details

7.4.2 PHI Air Medical Business Overview

7.4.3 PHI Air Medical Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.4.4 PHI Air Medical Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 PHI Air Medical Recent Development

7.5 Babcock International Group

7.5.1 Babcock International Group Company Details

7.5.2 Babcock International Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Babcock International Group Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.5.4 Babcock International Group Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Babcock International Group Recent Development

7.6 IAS Medical

7.6.1 IAS Medical Company Details

7.6.2 IAS Medical Business Overview

7.6.3 IAS Medical Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.6.4 IAS Medical Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 IAS Medical Recent Development

7.7 Express AirMed Transport

7.7.1 Express AirMed Transport Company Details

7.7.2 Express AirMed Transport Business Overview

7.7.3 Express AirMed Transport Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.7.4 Express AirMed Transport Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Express AirMed Transport Recent Development

7.8 Air Methods

7.8.1 Air Methods Company Details

7.8.2 Air Methods Business Overview

7.8.3 Air Methods Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.8.4 Air Methods Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Air Methods Recent Development

7.9 Skyalta

7.9.1 Skyalta Company Details

7.9.2 Skyalta Business Overview

7.9.3 Skyalta Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.9.4 Skyalta Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Skyalta Recent Development

7.10 REVA Air Ambulance

7.10.1 REVA Air Ambulance Company Details

7.10.2 REVA Air Ambulance Business Overview

7.10.3 REVA Air Ambulance Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.10.4 REVA Air Ambulance Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 REVA Air Ambulance Recent Development

7.11 Acadian Air Med

7.11.1 Acadian Air Med Company Details

7.11.2 Acadian Air Med Business Overview

7.11.3 Acadian Air Med Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.11.4 Acadian Air Med Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Acadian Air Med Recent Development

7.12 Air Rescue Group

7.12.1 Air Rescue Group Company Details

7.12.2 Air Rescue Group Business Overview

7.12.3 Air Rescue Group Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.12.4 Air Rescue Group Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Air Rescue Group Recent Development

7.13 Global Air Rescue

7.13.1 Global Air Rescue Company Details

7.13.2 Global Air Rescue Business Overview

7.13.3 Global Air Rescue Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.13.4 Global Air Rescue Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Global Air Rescue Recent Development

7.14 Okavango Air Rescue

7.14.1 Okavango Air Rescue Company Details

7.14.2 Okavango Air Rescue Business Overview

7.14.3 Okavango Air Rescue Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.14.4 Okavango Air Rescue Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Okavango Air Rescue Recent Development

7.15 China Air Medical Company

7.15.1 China Air Medical Company Company Details

7.15.2 China Air Medical Company Business Overview

7.15.3 China Air Medical Company Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.15.4 China Air Medical Company Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 China Air Medical Company Recent Development

7.16 Henan Hongli

7.16.1 Henan Hongli Company Details

7.16.2 Henan Hongli Business Overview

7.16.3 Henan Hongli Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.16.4 Henan Hongli Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Henan Hongli Recent Development

7.17 Hems999

7.17.1 Hems999 Company Details

7.17.2 Hems999 Business Overview

7.17.3 Hems999 Air Medical Rescue Introduction

7.17.4 Hems999 Revenue in Air Medical Rescue Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Hems999 Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

EE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349510/air-medical-rescue

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com