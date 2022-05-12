Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ground Speed Sensor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Speed Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ground Speed Sensor market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Wire Speed Sensor accounting for % of the Ground Speed Sensor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Agricultural Vehicle was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Ground Speed Sensor Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ground Speed Sensor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wire Speed Sensor

Speed Sensor

Radar Sensor

Segment by Application

Agricultural Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Other

By Company

Parker

DICKEY-john

MSO

Datron Technology

Pegasem

GMH Engineering

Sparex

John Deere

Micro-Trak

A&D Technology

Raven Portal

Stalker

Ijinus

The report on the Ground Speed Sensor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ground Speed Sensorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Ground Speed Sensormarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Ground Speed Sensormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Ground Speed Sensorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Ground Speed Sensorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ground Speed Sensor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ground Speed Sensor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ground Speed Sensor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ground Speed Sensor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ground Speed Sensor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ground Speed Sensor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ground Speed Sensor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ground Speed Sensor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ground Speed Sensor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ground Speed Sensor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ground Speed Sensor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ground Speed Sensor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wire Speed Sensor

2.1.2 Speed Sensor

2.1.3 Radar Sensor

2.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ground Speed Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ground Speed Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ground Speed Sensor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Agricultural Vehicle

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ground Speed Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ground Speed Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ground Speed Sensor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ground Speed Sensor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ground Speed Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ground Speed Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ground Speed Sensor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ground Speed Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ground Speed Sensor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ground Speed Sensor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ground Speed Sensor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ground Speed Sensor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ground Speed Sensor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ground Speed Sensor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ground Speed Sensor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ground Speed Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ground Speed Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ground Speed Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ground Speed Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ground Speed Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ground Speed Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ground Speed Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ground Speed Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Speed Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Speed Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Parker

7.1.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.1.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Parker Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Parker Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.1.5 Parker Recent Development

7.2 DICKEY-john

7.2.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Information

7.2.2 DICKEY-john Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DICKEY-john Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DICKEY-john Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.2.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

7.3 MSO

7.3.1 MSO Corporation Information

7.3.2 MSO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MSO Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MSO Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.3.5 MSO Recent Development

7.4 Datron Technology

7.4.1 Datron Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Datron Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Datron Technology Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Datron Technology Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.4.5 Datron Technology Recent Development

7.5 Pegasem

7.5.1 Pegasem Corporation Information

7.5.2 Pegasem Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Pegasem Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Pegasem Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.5.5 Pegasem Recent Development

7.6 GMH Engineering

7.6.1 GMH Engineering Corporation Information

7.6.2 GMH Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GMH Engineering Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GMH Engineering Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.6.5 GMH Engineering Recent Development

7.7 Sparex

7.7.1 Sparex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sparex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sparex Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sparex Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.7.5 Sparex Recent Development

7.8 John Deere

7.8.1 John Deere Corporation Information

7.8.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 John Deere Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 John Deere Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.8.5 John Deere Recent Development

7.9 Micro-Trak

7.9.1 Micro-Trak Corporation Information

7.9.2 Micro-Trak Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Micro-Trak Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Micro-Trak Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.9.5 Micro-Trak Recent Development

7.10 A&D Technology

7.10.1 A&D Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 A&D Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 A&D Technology Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 A&D Technology Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.10.5 A&D Technology Recent Development

7.11 Raven Portal

7.11.1 Raven Portal Corporation Information

7.11.2 Raven Portal Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Raven Portal Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Raven Portal Ground Speed Sensor Products Offered

7.11.5 Raven Portal Recent Development

7.12 Stalker

7.12.1 Stalker Corporation Information

7.12.2 Stalker Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Stalker Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Stalker Products Offered

7.12.5 Stalker Recent Development

7.13 Ijinus

7.13.1 Ijinus Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ijinus Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ijinus Ground Speed Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ijinus Products Offered

7.13.5 Ijinus Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ground Speed Sensor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ground Speed Sensor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ground Speed Sensor Distributors

8.3 Ground Speed Sensor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ground Speed Sensor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ground Speed Sensor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ground Speed Sensor Distributors

8.5 Ground Speed Sensor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

