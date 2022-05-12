Last-mile Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Last-mile Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Last-mile Services will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Last-mile Services size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Last Mile Communication Service

Last Mile Delivery Service

Last Mile Ride Service

Segment by Application

Transportation

Communication

E-commerce

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Uber

Lyft

CMAC Group

Ola

Grab

Transdev

Careem

Via

DB SCHENKER

Interlogix Pty Ltd.

DHL Paket GmbH

Estes Express Lines

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

KART

SNCF Geodis

Swift Transportation

TNT Holding B.V.

Procet Freight

Tuma Transport

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

DispatchTrack

Logic

Reflex

ParcelLab

PLANET

FarEye

Frontier Force Technology

GlobalTranz

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Last-mile Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Last-mile Services by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Last-mile Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Last-mile Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Last-mile Services sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Last-mile Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Last-mile Services Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Last-mile Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Last-mile Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Last-mile Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Last-mile Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Last-mile Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Last-mile Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Last-mile Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Last-mile Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Last-mile Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Last-mile Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Last-mile Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Last-mile Services by Type

2.1 Last-mile Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Last Mile Communication Service

2.1.2 Last Mile Delivery Service

2.1.3 Last Mile Ride Service

2.2 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Last-mile Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Last-mile Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Last-mile Services by Application

3.1 Last-mile Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transportation

3.1.2 Communication

3.1.3 E-commerce

3.2 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Last-mile Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Last-mile Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Last-mile Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Last-mile Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Last-mile Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Last-mile Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Last-mile Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Last-mile Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Last-mile Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Last-mile Services Headquarters, Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Last-mile Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Last-mile Services Companies Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Last-mile Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Last-mile Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Last-mile Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Last-mile Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Last-mile Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Last-mile Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Last-mile Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Last-mile Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Last-mile Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Last-mile Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Last-mile Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Last-mile Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Last-mile Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Last-mile Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Last-mile Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Uber

7.1.1 Uber Company Details

7.1.2 Uber Business Overview

7.1.3 Uber Last-mile Services Introduction

7.1.4 Uber Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Uber Recent Development

7.2 Lyft

7.2.1 Lyft Company Details

7.2.2 Lyft Business Overview

7.2.3 Lyft Last-mile Services Introduction

7.2.4 Lyft Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Lyft Recent Development

7.3 CMAC Group

7.3.1 CMAC Group Company Details

7.3.2 CMAC Group Business Overview

7.3.3 CMAC Group Last-mile Services Introduction

7.3.4 CMAC Group Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 CMAC Group Recent Development

7.4 Ola

7.4.1 Ola Company Details

7.4.2 Ola Business Overview

7.4.3 Ola Last-mile Services Introduction

7.4.4 Ola Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Ola Recent Development

7.5 Grab

7.5.1 Grab Company Details

7.5.2 Grab Business Overview

7.5.3 Grab Last-mile Services Introduction

7.5.4 Grab Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Grab Recent Development

7.6 Transdev

7.6.1 Transdev Company Details

7.6.2 Transdev Business Overview

7.6.3 Transdev Last-mile Services Introduction

7.6.4 Transdev Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Transdev Recent Development

7.7 Careem

7.7.1 Careem Company Details

7.7.2 Careem Business Overview

7.7.3 Careem Last-mile Services Introduction

7.7.4 Careem Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Careem Recent Development

7.8 Via

7.8.1 Via Company Details

7.8.2 Via Business Overview

7.8.3 Via Last-mile Services Introduction

7.8.4 Via Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Via Recent Development

7.9 DB SCHENKER

7.9.1 DB SCHENKER Company Details

7.9.2 DB SCHENKER Business Overview

7.9.3 DB SCHENKER Last-mile Services Introduction

7.9.4 DB SCHENKER Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 DB SCHENKER Recent Development

7.10 Interlogix Pty Ltd.

7.10.1 Interlogix Pty Ltd. Company Details

7.10.2 Interlogix Pty Ltd. Business Overview

7.10.3 Interlogix Pty Ltd. Last-mile Services Introduction

7.10.4 Interlogix Pty Ltd. Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Interlogix Pty Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 DHL Paket GmbH

7.11.1 DHL Paket GmbH Company Details

7.11.2 DHL Paket GmbH Business Overview

7.11.3 DHL Paket GmbH Last-mile Services Introduction

7.11.4 DHL Paket GmbH Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 DHL Paket GmbH Recent Development

7.12 Estes Express Lines

7.12.1 Estes Express Lines Company Details

7.12.2 Estes Express Lines Business Overview

7.12.3 Estes Express Lines Last-mile Services Introduction

7.12.4 Estes Express Lines Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Estes Express Lines Recent Development

7.13 FedEx Corporation

7.13.1 FedEx Corporation Company Details

7.13.2 FedEx Corporation Business Overview

7.13.3 FedEx Corporation Last-mile Services Introduction

7.13.4 FedEx Corporation Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 FedEx Corporation Recent Development

7.14 Kuehne + Nagel

7.14.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

7.14.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

7.14.3 Kuehne + Nagel Last-mile Services Introduction

7.14.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

7.15 Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.15.2 Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.15.3 Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Last-mile Services Introduction

7.15.4 Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 KART

7.16.1 KART Company Details

7.16.2 KART Business Overview

7.16.3 KART Last-mile Services Introduction

7.16.4 KART Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 KART Recent Development

7.17 SNCF Geodis

7.17.1 SNCF Geodis Company Details

7.17.2 SNCF Geodis Business Overview

7.17.3 SNCF Geodis Last-mile Services Introduction

7.17.4 SNCF Geodis Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 SNCF Geodis Recent Development

7.18 Swift Transportation

7.18.1 Swift Transportation Company Details

7.18.2 Swift Transportation Business Overview

7.18.3 Swift Transportation Last-mile Services Introduction

7.18.4 Swift Transportation Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Swift Transportation Recent Development

7.19 TNT Holding B.V.

7.19.1 TNT Holding B.V. Company Details

7.19.2 TNT Holding B.V. Business Overview

7.19.3 TNT Holding B.V. Last-mile Services Introduction

7.19.4 TNT Holding B.V. Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 TNT Holding B.V. Recent Development

7.20 Procet Freight

7.20.1 Procet Freight Company Details

7.20.2 Procet Freight Business Overview

7.20.3 Procet Freight Last-mile Services Introduction

7.20.4 Procet Freight Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Procet Freight Recent Development

7.21 Tuma Transport

7.21.1 Tuma Transport Company Details

7.21.2 Tuma Transport Business Overview

7.21.3 Tuma Transport Last-mile Services Introduction

7.21.4 Tuma Transport Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Tuma Transport Recent Development

7.22 Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.22.1 Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.22.2 Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.22.3 Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Last-mile Services Introduction

7.22.4 Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.23 United Parcel Service Inc.

7.23.1 United Parcel Service Inc. Company Details

7.23.2 United Parcel Service Inc. Business Overview

7.23.3 United Parcel Service Inc. Last-mile Services Introduction

7.23.4 United Parcel Service Inc. Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 United Parcel Service Inc. Recent Development

7.24 DispatchTrack

7.24.1 DispatchTrack Company Details

7.24.2 DispatchTrack Business Overview

7.24.3 DispatchTrack Last-mile Services Introduction

7.24.4 DispatchTrack Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 DispatchTrack Recent Development

7.25 Logic

7.25.1 Logic Company Details

7.25.2 Logic Business Overview

7.25.3 Logic Last-mile Services Introduction

7.25.4 Logic Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Logic Recent Development

7.26 Reflex

7.26.1 Reflex Company Details

7.26.2 Reflex Business Overview

7.26.3 Reflex Last-mile Services Introduction

7.26.4 Reflex Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Reflex Recent Development

7.27 ParcelLab

7.27.1 ParcelLab Company Details

7.27.2 ParcelLab Business Overview

7.27.3 ParcelLab Last-mile Services Introduction

7.27.4 ParcelLab Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 ParcelLab Recent Development

7.28 PLANET

7.28.1 PLANET Company Details

7.28.2 PLANET Business Overview

7.28.3 PLANET Last-mile Services Introduction

7.28.4 PLANET Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 PLANET Recent Development

7.31 FarEye

7.31.1 FarEye Company Details

7.31.2 FarEye Business Overview

7.31.3 FarEye Last-mile Services Introduction

7.31.4 FarEye Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.31.5 FarEye Recent Development

7.32 Frontier Force Technology

7.32.1 Frontier Force Technology Company Details

7.32.2 Frontier Force Technology Business Overview

7.32.3 Frontier Force Technology Last-mile Services Introduction

7.32.4 Frontier Force Technology Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.32.5 Frontier Force Technology Recent Development

7.33 GlobalTranz

7.33.1 GlobalTranz Company Details

7.33.2 GlobalTranz Business Overview

7.33.3 GlobalTranz Last-mile Services Introduction

7.33.4 GlobalTranz Revenue in Last-mile Services Business (2017-2022)

7.33.5 GlobalTranz Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

