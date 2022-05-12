Heat Dissipation Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Heat Dissipation Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Dissipation Materials will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Heat Dissipation Materials size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Thermal Greases

Thermal Gap Pads

Thermal Tapes

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace

Building and Construction

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Furukawa

Henkel

DuPont

Polymatech

Aavid Kunze

Scapa Industrial

Alpha Assembly

BASF

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

Royal DSM

TESA

Polyone Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

JBC Tec

Boyd Corporation

Dow Corning

Parker

Laird Technologies

Sekisui Chemical

Thermo Electra

Kyocera

Acrolab

AG TermoPasty

MTC

LORD Corp

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Heat Dissipation Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Heat Dissipation Materials by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Heat Dissipation Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heat Dissipation Materials with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Heat Dissipation Materials sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Heat Dissipation Materials companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heat Dissipation Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermal Greases

2.1.2 Thermal Gap Pads

2.1.3 Thermal Tapes

2.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Building and Construction

3.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heat Dissipation Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heat Dissipation Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heat Dissipation Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heat Dissipation Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heat Dissipation Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heat Dissipation Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heat Dissipation Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heat Dissipation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Dissipation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heat Dissipation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heat Dissipation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Dissipation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Dissipation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Furukawa

7.2.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

7.2.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Furukawa Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Furukawa Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Furukawa Recent Development

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Henkel Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Henkel Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DuPont Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DuPont Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.5 Polymatech

7.5.1 Polymatech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Polymatech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Polymatech Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Polymatech Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 Polymatech Recent Development

7.6 Aavid Kunze

7.6.1 Aavid Kunze Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aavid Kunze Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aavid Kunze Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aavid Kunze Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 Aavid Kunze Recent Development

7.7 Scapa Industrial

7.7.1 Scapa Industrial Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scapa Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Scapa Industrial Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Scapa Industrial Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Scapa Industrial Recent Development

7.8 Alpha Assembly

7.8.1 Alpha Assembly Corporation Information

7.8.2 Alpha Assembly Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Alpha Assembly Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Alpha Assembly Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 Alpha Assembly Recent Development

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BASF Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BASF Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 BASF Recent Development

7.10 Celanese Corporation

7.10.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Celanese Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Celanese Corporation Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Celanese Corporation Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.10.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Covestro

7.11.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.11.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Covestro Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Covestro Heat Dissipation Materials Products Offered

7.11.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.12 Royal DSM

7.12.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

7.12.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Royal DSM Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Royal DSM Products Offered

7.12.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

7.13 TESA

7.13.1 TESA Corporation Information

7.13.2 TESA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TESA Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TESA Products Offered

7.13.5 TESA Recent Development

7.14 Polyone Corporation

7.14.1 Polyone Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polyone Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Polyone Corporation Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Polyone Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

7.15.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Recent Development

7.16 JBC Tec

7.16.1 JBC Tec Corporation Information

7.16.2 JBC Tec Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 JBC Tec Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 JBC Tec Products Offered

7.16.5 JBC Tec Recent Development

7.17 Boyd Corporation

7.17.1 Boyd Corporation Corporation Information

7.17.2 Boyd Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Boyd Corporation Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Boyd Corporation Products Offered

7.17.5 Boyd Corporation Recent Development

7.18 Dow Corning

7.18.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Dow Corning Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Dow Corning Products Offered

7.18.5 Dow Corning Recent Development

7.19 Parker

7.19.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.19.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Parker Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Parker Products Offered

7.19.5 Parker Recent Development

7.20 Laird Technologies

7.20.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

7.20.2 Laird Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Laird Technologies Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Laird Technologies Products Offered

7.20.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development

7.21 Sekisui Chemical

7.21.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sekisui Chemical Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sekisui Chemical Products Offered

7.21.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

7.22 Thermo Electra

7.22.1 Thermo Electra Corporation Information

7.22.2 Thermo Electra Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Thermo Electra Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Thermo Electra Products Offered

7.22.5 Thermo Electra Recent Development

7.23 Kyocera

7.23.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

7.23.2 Kyocera Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Kyocera Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Kyocera Products Offered

7.23.5 Kyocera Recent Development

7.24 Acrolab

7.24.1 Acrolab Corporation Information

7.24.2 Acrolab Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Acrolab Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Acrolab Products Offered

7.24.5 Acrolab Recent Development

7.25 AG TermoPasty

7.25.1 AG TermoPasty Corporation Information

7.25.2 AG TermoPasty Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 AG TermoPasty Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 AG TermoPasty Products Offered

7.25.5 AG TermoPasty Recent Development

7.26 MTC

7.26.1 MTC Corporation Information

7.26.2 MTC Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 MTC Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 MTC Products Offered

7.26.5 MTC Recent Development

7.27 LORD Corp

7.27.1 LORD Corp Corporation Information

7.27.2 LORD Corp Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 LORD Corp Heat Dissipation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 LORD Corp Products Offered

7.27.5 LORD Corp Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heat Dissipation Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heat Dissipation Materials Distributors

8.3 Heat Dissipation Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heat Dissipation Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heat Dissipation Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heat Dissipation Materials Distributors

8.5 Heat Dissipation Materials Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

