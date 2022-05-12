Global Manual Sweeper Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Manual Sweeper market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manual Sweeper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Manual Sweeper market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Wired accounting for % of the Manual Sweeper global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Indoor was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Manual Sweeper Scope and Market Size

Manual Sweeper market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manual Sweeper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Manual Sweeper market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wired

Wireless

Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By Company

Bissell

Nilfisk Group

Eureka

Ewbank

Sanitaire

IP Cleaning

Kärcher Group

Truvox International

Dustbane

Comac

Roots Multiclean

Impact Products

Tennant

MACH

NSS Enterprises

Haaga Sweepers

EXEN

Kränzle

The report on the Manual Sweeper market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Manual Sweeperconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Manual Sweepermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Manual Sweepermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Manual Sweeperwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Manual Sweepersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Manual Sweeper companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manual Sweeper Product Introduction

1.2 Global Manual Sweeper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Manual Sweeper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Manual Sweeper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Manual Sweeper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Manual Sweeper in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Manual Sweeper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Manual Sweeper Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Manual Sweeper Industry Trends

1.5.2 Manual Sweeper Market Drivers

1.5.3 Manual Sweeper Market Challenges

1.5.4 Manual Sweeper Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Manual Sweeper Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wired

2.1.2 Wireless

2.2 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Manual Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Manual Sweeper Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Manual Sweeper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Manual Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Manual Sweeper Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Indoor

3.1.2 Outdoor

3.2 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Manual Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Manual Sweeper Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Manual Sweeper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Manual Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Manual Sweeper Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Manual Sweeper Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Manual Sweeper Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Manual Sweeper Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Manual Sweeper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Manual Sweeper Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Manual Sweeper Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Manual Sweeper in 2021

4.2.3 Global Manual Sweeper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Manual Sweeper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Manual Sweeper Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Manual Sweeper Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Manual Sweeper Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Manual Sweeper Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Manual Sweeper Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Manual Sweeper Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Manual Sweeper Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Manual Sweeper Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Manual Sweeper Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Manual Sweeper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Manual Sweeper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Manual Sweeper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Manual Sweeper Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Manual Sweeper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Manual Sweeper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Manual Sweeper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Manual Sweeper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Sweeper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Sweeper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bissell

7.1.1 Bissell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bissell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bissell Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bissell Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.1.5 Bissell Recent Development

7.2 Nilfisk Group

7.2.1 Nilfisk Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nilfisk Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nilfisk Group Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nilfisk Group Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.2.5 Nilfisk Group Recent Development

7.3 Eureka

7.3.1 Eureka Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eureka Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Eureka Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Eureka Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.3.5 Eureka Recent Development

7.4 Ewbank

7.4.1 Ewbank Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ewbank Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ewbank Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ewbank Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.4.5 Ewbank Recent Development

7.5 Sanitaire

7.5.1 Sanitaire Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sanitaire Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sanitaire Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sanitaire Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.5.5 Sanitaire Recent Development

7.6 IP Cleaning

7.6.1 IP Cleaning Corporation Information

7.6.2 IP Cleaning Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IP Cleaning Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IP Cleaning Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.6.5 IP Cleaning Recent Development

7.7 Kärcher Group

7.7.1 Kärcher Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kärcher Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kärcher Group Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kärcher Group Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.7.5 Kärcher Group Recent Development

7.8 Truvox International

7.8.1 Truvox International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Truvox International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Truvox International Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Truvox International Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.8.5 Truvox International Recent Development

7.9 Dustbane

7.9.1 Dustbane Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dustbane Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dustbane Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dustbane Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.9.5 Dustbane Recent Development

7.10 Comac

7.10.1 Comac Corporation Information

7.10.2 Comac Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Comac Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Comac Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.10.5 Comac Recent Development

7.11 Roots Multiclean

7.11.1 Roots Multiclean Corporation Information

7.11.2 Roots Multiclean Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Roots Multiclean Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Roots Multiclean Manual Sweeper Products Offered

7.11.5 Roots Multiclean Recent Development

7.12 Impact Products

7.12.1 Impact Products Corporation Information

7.12.2 Impact Products Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Impact Products Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Impact Products Products Offered

7.12.5 Impact Products Recent Development

7.13 Tennant

7.13.1 Tennant Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tennant Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tennant Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tennant Products Offered

7.13.5 Tennant Recent Development

7.14 MACH

7.14.1 MACH Corporation Information

7.14.2 MACH Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 MACH Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 MACH Products Offered

7.14.5 MACH Recent Development

7.15 NSS Enterprises

7.15.1 NSS Enterprises Corporation Information

7.15.2 NSS Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 NSS Enterprises Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 NSS Enterprises Products Offered

7.15.5 NSS Enterprises Recent Development

7.16 Haaga Sweepers

7.16.1 Haaga Sweepers Corporation Information

7.16.2 Haaga Sweepers Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Haaga Sweepers Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Haaga Sweepers Products Offered

7.16.5 Haaga Sweepers Recent Development

7.17 EXEN

7.17.1 EXEN Corporation Information

7.17.2 EXEN Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 EXEN Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 EXEN Products Offered

7.17.5 EXEN Recent Development

7.18 Kränzle

7.18.1 Kränzle Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kränzle Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kränzle Manual Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kränzle Products Offered

7.18.5 Kränzle Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Manual Sweeper Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Manual Sweeper Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Manual Sweeper Distributors

8.3 Manual Sweeper Production Mode & Process

8.4 Manual Sweeper Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Manual Sweeper Sales Channels

8.4.2 Manual Sweeper Distributors

8.5 Manual Sweeper Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

