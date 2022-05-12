Fuel Fireplaces Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fuel Fireplaces market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fuel Fireplaces will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fuel Fireplaces size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Gas Fuel Fireplace

Solid Fuel Fireplace

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Glen Dimplex Group

Empire Comfort Systems

Travis Industries

HNI Corporation

NAPOLEAN

Innovative Hearth Products

FPI Fireplace Products International

BFM Europe Limited

Stovax Gazco

Ortal Heat

NetZero Fire

Heatilator

Bio Flame

Valor Gas Fireplaces

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fuel Fireplaces consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fuel Fireplaces by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Fuel Fireplaces manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fuel Fireplaces with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fuel Fireplaces sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fuel Fireplaces companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fuel Fireplaces Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fuel Fireplaces Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fuel Fireplaces Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fuel Fireplaces in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fuel Fireplaces Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fuel Fireplaces Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fuel Fireplaces Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fuel Fireplaces Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fuel Fireplaces Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fuel Fireplaces Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fuel Fireplaces Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gas Fuel Fireplace

2.1.2 Solid Fuel Fireplace

2.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fuel Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fuel Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fuel Fireplaces Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fuel Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fuel Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fuel Fireplaces Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fuel Fireplaces Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fuel Fireplaces Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fuel Fireplaces Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fuel Fireplaces in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fuel Fireplaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fuel Fireplaces Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fuel Fireplaces Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fuel Fireplaces Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fuel Fireplaces Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fuel Fireplaces Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fuel Fireplaces Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fuel Fireplaces Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fuel Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fuel Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fuel Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fuel Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fuel Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fuel Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fuel Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fuel Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fuel Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fuel Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Glen Dimplex Group

7.1.1 Glen Dimplex Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Glen Dimplex Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Glen Dimplex Group Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Glen Dimplex Group Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.1.5 Glen Dimplex Group Recent Development

7.2 Empire Comfort Systems

7.2.1 Empire Comfort Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Empire Comfort Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Empire Comfort Systems Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Empire Comfort Systems Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.2.5 Empire Comfort Systems Recent Development

7.3 Travis Industries

7.3.1 Travis Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Travis Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Travis Industries Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Travis Industries Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.3.5 Travis Industries Recent Development

7.4 HNI Corporation

7.4.1 HNI Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 HNI Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HNI Corporation Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HNI Corporation Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.4.5 HNI Corporation Recent Development

7.5 NAPOLEAN

7.5.1 NAPOLEAN Corporation Information

7.5.2 NAPOLEAN Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NAPOLEAN Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NAPOLEAN Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.5.5 NAPOLEAN Recent Development

7.6 Innovative Hearth Products

7.6.1 Innovative Hearth Products Corporation Information

7.6.2 Innovative Hearth Products Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Innovative Hearth Products Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Innovative Hearth Products Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.6.5 Innovative Hearth Products Recent Development

7.7 FPI Fireplace Products International

7.7.1 FPI Fireplace Products International Corporation Information

7.7.2 FPI Fireplace Products International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 FPI Fireplace Products International Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 FPI Fireplace Products International Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.7.5 FPI Fireplace Products International Recent Development

7.8 BFM Europe Limited

7.8.1 BFM Europe Limited Corporation Information

7.8.2 BFM Europe Limited Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BFM Europe Limited Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BFM Europe Limited Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.8.5 BFM Europe Limited Recent Development

7.9 Stovax Gazco

7.9.1 Stovax Gazco Corporation Information

7.9.2 Stovax Gazco Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Stovax Gazco Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Stovax Gazco Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.9.5 Stovax Gazco Recent Development

7.10 Ortal Heat

7.10.1 Ortal Heat Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ortal Heat Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ortal Heat Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ortal Heat Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.10.5 Ortal Heat Recent Development

7.11 NetZero Fire

7.11.1 NetZero Fire Corporation Information

7.11.2 NetZero Fire Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NetZero Fire Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NetZero Fire Fuel Fireplaces Products Offered

7.11.5 NetZero Fire Recent Development

7.12 Heatilator

7.12.1 Heatilator Corporation Information

7.12.2 Heatilator Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Heatilator Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Heatilator Products Offered

7.12.5 Heatilator Recent Development

7.13 Bio Flame

7.13.1 Bio Flame Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bio Flame Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bio Flame Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bio Flame Products Offered

7.13.5 Bio Flame Recent Development

7.14 Valor Gas Fireplaces

7.14.1 Valor Gas Fireplaces Corporation Information

7.14.2 Valor Gas Fireplaces Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Valor Gas Fireplaces Fuel Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Valor Gas Fireplaces Products Offered

7.14.5 Valor Gas Fireplaces Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fuel Fireplaces Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fuel Fireplaces Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fuel Fireplaces Distributors

8.3 Fuel Fireplaces Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fuel Fireplaces Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fuel Fireplaces Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fuel Fireplaces Distributors

8.5 Fuel Fireplaces Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

