Packaged Chiller Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Packaged Chiller market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Packaged Chiller will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Packaged Chiller size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Maximum Cooling Capacity

Above 30 Tons

Below 30 Tons

Segment by Application

Chemical

Electronic

Semiconductor

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson Controls (York)

McQuay

Paul Mueller

General Air Products

AEC Group

Drake Refrigeration

Whaley Products

Jetson

Budzar Industries

Delta T Systems

Pfannenberg

ICS COOL ENERGY

Nanjing LDS Machinery

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Packaged Chiller consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Packaged Chiller by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Packaged Chiller manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Packaged Chiller with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Packaged Chiller sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Packaged Chiller companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Packaged Chiller Product Introduction

1.2 Global Packaged Chiller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Packaged Chiller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Packaged Chiller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Packaged Chiller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Packaged Chiller in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Packaged Chiller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Packaged Chiller Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Packaged Chiller Industry Trends

1.5.2 Packaged Chiller Market Drivers

1.5.3 Packaged Chiller Market Challenges

1.5.4 Packaged Chiller Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.1 Packaged Chiller Market Segment by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.1.1 Above 30 Tons

2.1.2 Below 30 Tons

2.2 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.2.1 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Value, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Packaged Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Packaged Chiller Market Size by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.3.1 United States Packaged Chiller Sales in Value, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Packaged Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Packaged Chiller Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical

3.1.2 Electronic

3.1.3 Semiconductor

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Packaged Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Packaged Chiller Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Packaged Chiller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Packaged Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Packaged Chiller Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Packaged Chiller Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Packaged Chiller Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Packaged Chiller Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Packaged Chiller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Packaged Chiller Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Packaged Chiller Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Packaged Chiller in 2021

4.2.3 Global Packaged Chiller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Packaged Chiller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Packaged Chiller Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Packaged Chiller Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Packaged Chiller Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Packaged Chiller Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Packaged Chiller Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Packaged Chiller Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Packaged Chiller Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Packaged Chiller Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Packaged Chiller Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Packaged Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Packaged Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Packaged Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Packaged Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Packaged Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Packaged Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Packaged Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Packaged Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls (York)

7.1.1 Johnson Controls (York) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls (York) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls (York) Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls (York) Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson Controls (York) Recent Development

7.2 McQuay

7.2.1 McQuay Corporation Information

7.2.2 McQuay Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 McQuay Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 McQuay Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.2.5 McQuay Recent Development

7.3 Paul Mueller

7.3.1 Paul Mueller Corporation Information

7.3.2 Paul Mueller Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Paul Mueller Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Paul Mueller Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.3.5 Paul Mueller Recent Development

7.4 General Air Products

7.4.1 General Air Products Corporation Information

7.4.2 General Air Products Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 General Air Products Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 General Air Products Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.4.5 General Air Products Recent Development

7.5 AEC Group

7.5.1 AEC Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 AEC Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AEC Group Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AEC Group Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.5.5 AEC Group Recent Development

7.6 Drake Refrigeration

7.6.1 Drake Refrigeration Corporation Information

7.6.2 Drake Refrigeration Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Drake Refrigeration Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Drake Refrigeration Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.6.5 Drake Refrigeration Recent Development

7.7 Whaley Products

7.7.1 Whaley Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Whaley Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Whaley Products Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Whaley Products Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.7.5 Whaley Products Recent Development

7.8 Jetson

7.8.1 Jetson Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jetson Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jetson Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jetson Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.8.5 Jetson Recent Development

7.9 Budzar Industries

7.9.1 Budzar Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Budzar Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Budzar Industries Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Budzar Industries Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.9.5 Budzar Industries Recent Development

7.10 Delta T Systems

7.10.1 Delta T Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Delta T Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Delta T Systems Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Delta T Systems Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.10.5 Delta T Systems Recent Development

7.11 Pfannenberg

7.11.1 Pfannenberg Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pfannenberg Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pfannenberg Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pfannenberg Packaged Chiller Products Offered

7.11.5 Pfannenberg Recent Development

7.12 ICS COOL ENERGY

7.12.1 ICS COOL ENERGY Corporation Information

7.12.2 ICS COOL ENERGY Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ICS COOL ENERGY Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ICS COOL ENERGY Products Offered

7.12.5 ICS COOL ENERGY Recent Development

7.13 Nanjing LDS Machinery

7.13.1 Nanjing LDS Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nanjing LDS Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nanjing LDS Machinery Packaged Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nanjing LDS Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Nanjing LDS Machinery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Packaged Chiller Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Packaged Chiller Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Packaged Chiller Distributors

8.3 Packaged Chiller Production Mode & Process

8.4 Packaged Chiller Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Packaged Chiller Sales Channels

8.4.2 Packaged Chiller Distributors

8.5 Packaged Chiller Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

