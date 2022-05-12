Direct Fired Chiller Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Direct Fired Chiller market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Fired Chiller will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Direct Fired Chiller size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Maximum Cooling Capacity

Above 6000 Kw

Below 6000 Kw

Segment by Application

Chemical

Electronic

Semiconductor

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson Controls (York)

Carrier

McQuay

LG

Thermax

Ebara Engineering

World Energy

Kawasaki

SAKURA

American Pro

Broad

Continental Hope

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Direct Fired Chiller consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Direct Fired Chiller by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Fired Chiller manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Fired Chiller with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Direct Fired Chiller sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Direct Fired Chiller companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Direct Fired Chiller Product Introduction

1.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Direct Fired Chiller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Direct Fired Chiller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Direct Fired Chiller in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Direct Fired Chiller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Direct Fired Chiller Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Direct Fired Chiller Industry Trends

1.5.2 Direct Fired Chiller Market Drivers

1.5.3 Direct Fired Chiller Market Challenges

1.5.4 Direct Fired Chiller Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.1 Direct Fired Chiller Market Segment by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.1.1 Above 6000 Kw

2.1.2 Below 6000 Kw

2.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.2.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Value, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Direct Fired Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Maximum Cooling Capacity

2.3.1 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Value, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume, by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Direct Fired Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Maximum Cooling Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Direct Fired Chiller Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical

3.1.2 Electronic

3.1.3 Semiconductor

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Direct Fired Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Direct Fired Chiller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Direct Fired Chiller Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Direct Fired Chiller Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Direct Fired Chiller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Direct Fired Chiller Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Direct Fired Chiller in 2021

4.2.3 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Direct Fired Chiller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Direct Fired Chiller Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Direct Fired Chiller Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Direct Fired Chiller Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Direct Fired Chiller Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Direct Fired Chiller Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Direct Fired Chiller Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Direct Fired Chiller Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Direct Fired Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Direct Fired Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Fired Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Fired Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Direct Fired Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Direct Fired Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Direct Fired Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Direct Fired Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Fired Chiller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Fired Chiller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls (York)

7.1.1 Johnson Controls (York) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls (York) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls (York) Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls (York) Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson Controls (York) Recent Development

7.2 Carrier

7.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carrier Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carrier Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.2.5 Carrier Recent Development

7.3 McQuay

7.3.1 McQuay Corporation Information

7.3.2 McQuay Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 McQuay Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 McQuay Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.3.5 McQuay Recent Development

7.4 LG

7.4.1 LG Corporation Information

7.4.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LG Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LG Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.4.5 LG Recent Development

7.5 Thermax

7.5.1 Thermax Corporation Information

7.5.2 Thermax Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Thermax Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Thermax Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.5.5 Thermax Recent Development

7.6 Ebara Engineering

7.6.1 Ebara Engineering Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ebara Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ebara Engineering Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ebara Engineering Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.6.5 Ebara Engineering Recent Development

7.7 World Energy

7.7.1 World Energy Corporation Information

7.7.2 World Energy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 World Energy Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 World Energy Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.7.5 World Energy Recent Development

7.8 Kawasaki

7.8.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kawasaki Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kawasaki Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.8.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

7.9 SAKURA

7.9.1 SAKURA Corporation Information

7.9.2 SAKURA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SAKURA Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SAKURA Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.9.5 SAKURA Recent Development

7.10 American Pro

7.10.1 American Pro Corporation Information

7.10.2 American Pro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 American Pro Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 American Pro Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.10.5 American Pro Recent Development

7.11 Broad

7.11.1 Broad Corporation Information

7.11.2 Broad Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Broad Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Broad Direct Fired Chiller Products Offered

7.11.5 Broad Recent Development

7.12 Continental Hope

7.12.1 Continental Hope Corporation Information

7.12.2 Continental Hope Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Continental Hope Direct Fired Chiller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Continental Hope Products Offered

7.12.5 Continental Hope Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Direct Fired Chiller Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Direct Fired Chiller Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Direct Fired Chiller Distributors

8.3 Direct Fired Chiller Production Mode & Process

8.4 Direct Fired Chiller Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Direct Fired Chiller Sales Channels

8.4.2 Direct Fired Chiller Distributors

8.5 Direct Fired Chiller Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

