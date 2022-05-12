Global Cold Extractor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cold Extractor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Extractor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cold Extractor market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Physical Extraction accounting for % of the Cold Extractor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Oil Crops was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Cold Extractor Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cold Extractor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Physical Extraction

Chemical Extraction

Segment by Application

Oil Crops

Beverage Production

Laboratory

Research and Teaching

Others

By Company

VELP Scientifica

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

FOSS

Zumex Group

Yoda

US Solid

The Legacy

Duronic

Czech Brewery System

Sana

Raypa

Smeg

The report on the Cold Extractor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cold Extractorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cold Extractormarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cold Extractormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cold Extractorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cold Extractorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cold Extractor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cold Extractor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cold Extractor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cold Extractor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cold Extractor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cold Extractor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cold Extractor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cold Extractor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cold Extractor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cold Extractor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cold Extractor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cold Extractor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cold Extractor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cold Extractor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cold Extractor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cold Extractor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Physical Extraction

2.1.2 Chemical Extraction

2.2 Global Cold Extractor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cold Extractor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cold Extractor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cold Extractor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cold Extractor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cold Extractor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cold Extractor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Crops

3.1.2 Beverage Production

3.1.3 Laboratory

3.1.4 Research and Teaching

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Cold Extractor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cold Extractor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cold Extractor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cold Extractor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cold Extractor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cold Extractor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cold Extractor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cold Extractor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cold Extractor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cold Extractor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cold Extractor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cold Extractor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cold Extractor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cold Extractor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cold Extractor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cold Extractor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cold Extractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cold Extractor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cold Extractor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cold Extractor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cold Extractor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cold Extractor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cold Extractor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cold Extractor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cold Extractor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cold Extractor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cold Extractor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cold Extractor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cold Extractor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cold Extractor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cold Extractor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Extractor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Extractor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cold Extractor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cold Extractor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cold Extractor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cold Extractor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Extractor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Extractor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 VELP Scientifica

7.1.1 VELP Scientifica Corporation Information

7.1.2 VELP Scientifica Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 VELP Scientifica Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 VELP Scientifica Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.1.5 VELP Scientifica Recent Development

7.2 John Bean Technologies (JBT)

7.2.1 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation Information

7.2.2 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.2.5 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Recent Development

7.3 FOSS

7.3.1 FOSS Corporation Information

7.3.2 FOSS Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 FOSS Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 FOSS Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.3.5 FOSS Recent Development

7.4 Zumex Group

7.4.1 Zumex Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zumex Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zumex Group Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zumex Group Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.4.5 Zumex Group Recent Development

7.5 Yoda

7.5.1 Yoda Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yoda Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Yoda Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Yoda Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.5.5 Yoda Recent Development

7.6 US Solid

7.6.1 US Solid Corporation Information

7.6.2 US Solid Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 US Solid Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 US Solid Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.6.5 US Solid Recent Development

7.7 The Legacy

7.7.1 The Legacy Corporation Information

7.7.2 The Legacy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 The Legacy Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 The Legacy Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.7.5 The Legacy Recent Development

7.8 Duronic

7.8.1 Duronic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Duronic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Duronic Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Duronic Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.8.5 Duronic Recent Development

7.9 Czech Brewery System

7.9.1 Czech Brewery System Corporation Information

7.9.2 Czech Brewery System Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Czech Brewery System Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Czech Brewery System Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.9.5 Czech Brewery System Recent Development

7.10 Sana

7.10.1 Sana Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sana Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sana Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sana Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.10.5 Sana Recent Development

7.11 Raypa

7.11.1 Raypa Corporation Information

7.11.2 Raypa Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Raypa Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Raypa Cold Extractor Products Offered

7.11.5 Raypa Recent Development

7.12 Smeg

7.12.1 Smeg Corporation Information

7.12.2 Smeg Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Smeg Cold Extractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Smeg Products Offered

7.12.5 Smeg Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cold Extractor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cold Extractor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cold Extractor Distributors

8.3 Cold Extractor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cold Extractor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cold Extractor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cold Extractor Distributors

8.5 Cold Extractor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

