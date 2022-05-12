Substation Automation Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Substation Automation Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Substation Automation Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Substation Automation Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Substation Automation Service Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Substation Automation Service Market Segment by Application

Utilities

Metal & Mining

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Others

The report on the Substation Automation Service market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hitachi Energy

Siemens

GE Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Toshiba

Ingeteam

Honeywell

ABB

NARI Technology

Cisco

Arteche

TAKAOKA TOKO

CG Power (Murugappa Group)

Power Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NovaTech Automation

Trilliant

Beijing Sifang Automation

CYG SUNRI

LS ELECTRIC

TBEA

TeslaTech

Ashida Electronics

Integrated Electronic Systems

Guodian Nanjing Automation

Dongfang Electronics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Substation Automation Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Substation Automation Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Substation Automation Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Substation Automation Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Substation Automation Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Substation Automation Service companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Substation Automation Service Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Substation Automation Service Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Substation Automation Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Substation Automation Service in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Substation Automation Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Substation Automation Service Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Substation Automation Service Industry Trends

1.4.2 Substation Automation Service Market Drivers

1.4.3 Substation Automation Service Market Challenges

1.4.4 Substation Automation Service Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Substation Automation Service by Type

2.1 Substation Automation Service Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardware

2.1.2 Software

2.2 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Substation Automation Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Substation Automation Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Substation Automation Service by Application

3.1 Substation Automation Service Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Utilities

3.1.2 Metal & Mining

3.1.3 Oil and Gas

3.1.4 Transportation

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Substation Automation Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Substation Automation Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Substation Automation Service Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Substation Automation Service Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Substation Automation Service Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Substation Automation Service Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Substation Automation Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Substation Automation Service in 2021

4.2.3 Global Substation Automation Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Substation Automation Service Headquarters, Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Substation Automation Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Substation Automation Service Companies Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Substation Automation Service Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Substation Automation Service Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Substation Automation Service Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Substation Automation Service Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Substation Automation Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Substation Automation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Substation Automation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Substation Automation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Substation Automation Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Substation Automation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Substation Automation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Substation Automation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Substation Automation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Substation Automation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Substation Automation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hitachi Energy

7.1.1 Hitachi Energy Company Details

7.1.2 Hitachi Energy Business Overview

7.1.3 Hitachi Energy Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.1.4 Hitachi Energy Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Hitachi Energy Recent Development

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Company Details

7.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.2.3 Siemens Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.3 GE Grid Solutions

7.3.1 GE Grid Solutions Company Details

7.3.2 GE Grid Solutions Business Overview

7.3.3 GE Grid Solutions Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.3.4 GE Grid Solutions Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 GE Grid Solutions Recent Development

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

7.4.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

7.4.3 Schneider Electric Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.4.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Company Details

7.5.2 Eaton Business Overview

7.5.3 Eaton Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.5.4 Eaton Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba Company Details

7.6.2 Toshiba Business Overview

7.6.3 Toshiba Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.6.4 Toshiba Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.7 Ingeteam

7.7.1 Ingeteam Company Details

7.7.2 Ingeteam Business Overview

7.7.3 Ingeteam Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.7.4 Ingeteam Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Ingeteam Recent Development

7.8 Honeywell

7.8.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.8.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.8.3 Honeywell Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.8.4 Honeywell Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.9 ABB

7.9.1 ABB Company Details

7.9.2 ABB Business Overview

7.9.3 ABB Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.9.4 ABB Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ABB Recent Development

7.10 NARI Technology

7.10.1 NARI Technology Company Details

7.10.2 NARI Technology Business Overview

7.10.3 NARI Technology Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.10.4 NARI Technology Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 NARI Technology Recent Development

7.11 Cisco

7.11.1 Cisco Company Details

7.11.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.11.3 Cisco Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.11.4 Cisco Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.12 Arteche

7.12.1 Arteche Company Details

7.12.2 Arteche Business Overview

7.12.3 Arteche Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.12.4 Arteche Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Arteche Recent Development

7.13 TAKAOKA TOKO

7.13.1 TAKAOKA TOKO Company Details

7.13.2 TAKAOKA TOKO Business Overview

7.13.3 TAKAOKA TOKO Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.13.4 TAKAOKA TOKO Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 TAKAOKA TOKO Recent Development

7.14 CG Power (Murugappa Group)

7.14.1 CG Power (Murugappa Group) Company Details

7.14.2 CG Power (Murugappa Group) Business Overview

7.14.3 CG Power (Murugappa Group) Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.14.4 CG Power (Murugappa Group) Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 CG Power (Murugappa Group) Recent Development

7.15 Power Automation

7.15.1 Power Automation Company Details

7.15.2 Power Automation Business Overview

7.15.3 Power Automation Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.15.4 Power Automation Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Power Automation Recent Development

7.16 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

7.16.1 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Company Details

7.16.2 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Business Overview

7.16.3 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.16.4 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Recent Development

7.17 NovaTech Automation

7.17.1 NovaTech Automation Company Details

7.17.2 NovaTech Automation Business Overview

7.17.3 NovaTech Automation Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.17.4 NovaTech Automation Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 NovaTech Automation Recent Development

7.18 Trilliant

7.18.1 Trilliant Company Details

7.18.2 Trilliant Business Overview

7.18.3 Trilliant Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.18.4 Trilliant Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Trilliant Recent Development

7.19 Beijing Sifang Automation

7.19.1 Beijing Sifang Automation Company Details

7.19.2 Beijing Sifang Automation Business Overview

7.19.3 Beijing Sifang Automation Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.19.4 Beijing Sifang Automation Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Beijing Sifang Automation Recent Development

7.20 CYG SUNRI

7.20.1 CYG SUNRI Company Details

7.20.2 CYG SUNRI Business Overview

7.20.3 CYG SUNRI Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.20.4 CYG SUNRI Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 CYG SUNRI Recent Development

7.21 LS ELECTRIC

7.21.1 LS ELECTRIC Company Details

7.21.2 LS ELECTRIC Business Overview

7.21.3 LS ELECTRIC Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.21.4 LS ELECTRIC Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 LS ELECTRIC Recent Development

7.22 TBEA

7.22.1 TBEA Company Details

7.22.2 TBEA Business Overview

7.22.3 TBEA Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.22.4 TBEA Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 TBEA Recent Development

7.23 TeslaTech

7.23.1 TeslaTech Company Details

7.23.2 TeslaTech Business Overview

7.23.3 TeslaTech Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.23.4 TeslaTech Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 TeslaTech Recent Development

7.24 Ashida Electronics

7.24.1 Ashida Electronics Company Details

7.24.2 Ashida Electronics Business Overview

7.24.3 Ashida Electronics Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.24.4 Ashida Electronics Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Ashida Electronics Recent Development

7.25 Integrated Electronic Systems

7.25.1 Integrated Electronic Systems Company Details

7.25.2 Integrated Electronic Systems Business Overview

7.25.3 Integrated Electronic Systems Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.25.4 Integrated Electronic Systems Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Integrated Electronic Systems Recent Development

7.26 Guodian Nanjing Automation

7.26.1 Guodian Nanjing Automation Company Details

7.26.2 Guodian Nanjing Automation Business Overview

7.26.3 Guodian Nanjing Automation Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.26.4 Guodian Nanjing Automation Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Guodian Nanjing Automation Recent Development

7.27 Dongfang Electronics

7.27.1 Dongfang Electronics Company Details

7.27.2 Dongfang Electronics Business Overview

7.27.3 Dongfang Electronics Substation Automation Service Introduction

7.27.4 Dongfang Electronics Revenue in Substation Automation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Dongfang Electronics Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

