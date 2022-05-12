Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Solid-state LiDAR market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/353306/automotive-solid-state-lidar

Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Segment by Type

Roof & Upper Pillars

Headlight & Taillights

Bumper & Grill

Others

Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Solid-state LiDAR market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Delphi Automotive PLC

NXP Semiconductors

First Sensor

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Luminar Technologies

LeddarTech

Continental

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Quanergy Systems

Velodyne LiDAR

TetraVue

XenomatiX

InnoviZ Technologies

Valeo SA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Solid-state LiDAR market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Solid-state LiDAR with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Solid-state LiDAR submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Solid-state LiDAR companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Roof & Upper Pillars

2.1.2 Headlight & Taillights

2.1.3 Bumper & Grill

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Solid-state LiDAR in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Delphi Automotive PLC

7.1.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.1.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

7.2 NXP Semiconductors

7.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.3 First Sensor

7.3.1 First Sensor Corporation Information

7.3.2 First Sensor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 First Sensor Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 First Sensor Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.3.5 First Sensor Recent Development

7.4 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

7.4.1 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.4.5 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Luminar Technologies

7.5.1 Luminar Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Luminar Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Luminar Technologies Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Luminar Technologies Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.5.5 Luminar Technologies Recent Development

7.6 LeddarTech

7.6.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

7.6.2 LeddarTech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LeddarTech Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LeddarTech Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.6.5 LeddarTech Recent Development

7.7 Continental

7.7.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.7.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Continental Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Continental Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.7.5 Continental Recent Development

7.8 Denso Corporation

7.8.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Denso Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Denso Corporation Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.8.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

7.9 HELLA GmbH

7.9.1 HELLA GmbH Corporation Information

7.9.2 HELLA GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HELLA GmbH Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HELLA GmbH Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.9.5 HELLA GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

7.10.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

7.11 Quanergy Systems

7.11.1 Quanergy Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Quanergy Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Quanergy Systems Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Quanergy Systems Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Products Offered

7.11.5 Quanergy Systems Recent Development

7.12 Velodyne LiDAR

7.12.1 Velodyne LiDAR Corporation Information

7.12.2 Velodyne LiDAR Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Velodyne LiDAR Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Velodyne LiDAR Products Offered

7.12.5 Velodyne LiDAR Recent Development

7.13 TetraVue

7.13.1 TetraVue Corporation Information

7.13.2 TetraVue Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TetraVue Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TetraVue Products Offered

7.13.5 TetraVue Recent Development

7.14 XenomatiX

7.14.1 XenomatiX Corporation Information

7.14.2 XenomatiX Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 XenomatiX Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 XenomatiX Products Offered

7.14.5 XenomatiX Recent Development

7.15 InnoviZ Technologies

7.15.1 InnoviZ Technologies Corporation Information

7.15.2 InnoviZ Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 InnoviZ Technologies Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 InnoviZ Technologies Products Offered

7.15.5 InnoviZ Technologies Recent Development

7.16 Valeo SA

7.16.1 Valeo SA Corporation Information

7.16.2 Valeo SA Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Valeo SA Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Valeo SA Products Offered

7.16.5 Valeo SA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Distributors

8.3 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Distributors

8.5 Automotive Solid-state LiDAR Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/353306/automotive-solid-state-lidar

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com