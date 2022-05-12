Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Segment by Type

Inorganic Type

Organic Type

Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Segment by Application

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Other

The report on the Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lonza

Dow Microbial Control

Troy Corporation

ICL-IP

Lanxess

BASF

ThorGmbh

Clariant

AkzoNobel

Ecolab

Albemarle

Kemira

Baker Hughes

Bio Chemical

Xingyuan Chemistry

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Inorganic Type

2.1.2 Organic Type

2.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

3.1.2 Industrial Water Treatment

3.1.3 Drinking Water Treatment

3.1.4 Cooling Water Treatment

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lonza

7.1.1 Lonza Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lonza Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lonza Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.1.5 Lonza Recent Development

7.2 Dow Microbial Control

7.2.1 Dow Microbial Control Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dow Microbial Control Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dow Microbial Control Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dow Microbial Control Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.2.5 Dow Microbial Control Recent Development

7.3 Troy Corporation

7.3.1 Troy Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Troy Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Troy Corporation Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Troy Corporation Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.3.5 Troy Corporation Recent Development

7.4 ICL-IP

7.4.1 ICL-IP Corporation Information

7.4.2 ICL-IP Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ICL-IP Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ICL-IP Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.4.5 ICL-IP Recent Development

7.5 Lanxess

7.5.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lanxess Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lanxess Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.5.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BASF Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BASF Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.6.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 ThorGmbh

7.7.1 ThorGmbh Corporation Information

7.7.2 ThorGmbh Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ThorGmbh Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ThorGmbh Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.7.5 ThorGmbh Recent Development

7.8 Clariant

7.8.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.8.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Clariant Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Clariant Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.8.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.9 AkzoNobel

7.9.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.9.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AkzoNobel Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AkzoNobel Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.9.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.10 Ecolab

7.10.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ecolab Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ecolab Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.10.5 Ecolab Recent Development

7.11 Albemarle

7.11.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

7.11.2 Albemarle Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Albemarle Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Albemarle Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Products Offered

7.11.5 Albemarle Recent Development

7.12 Kemira

7.12.1 Kemira Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kemira Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kemira Products Offered

7.12.5 Kemira Recent Development

7.13 Baker Hughes

7.13.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Baker Hughes Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Baker Hughes Products Offered

7.13.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.14 Bio Chemical

7.14.1 Bio Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bio Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bio Chemical Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bio Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Bio Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Xingyuan Chemistry

7.15.1 Xingyuan Chemistry Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xingyuan Chemistry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Xingyuan Chemistry Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Xingyuan Chemistry Products Offered

7.15.5 Xingyuan Chemistry Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Distributors

8.3 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Distributors

8.5 Water Treatment Biocides and Disinfectants Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

