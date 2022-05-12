Global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market size was value at US$ 688.97 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 1,015.21 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dentsply Sirona

Mectron

EMS

NSK

Hu-Friedy (STERIS)

W&H

Coltene

Dentamerica

Parkell

Kerr Dental

Ultradent Products

Woodpecker

Bonart

TPC Advanced Technology

Changzhou Sifary Technology

Baolai Medical

Flight Dental Systems

Guangdong SKL Medical Instrument

Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market Segment by Type

Magnetostrictive Type

Piezoelectric Type

Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

The report on the Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Ultrasonic Scaler manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Ultrasonic Scaler with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Ultrasonic Scaler submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Dental Ultrasonic Scaler companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3

1.2.1 MAGNETOSTRICTIVE TYPE 4

1.2.2 PIEZOELECTRIC TYPE 4

1.3 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 5

1.3.1 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 6

1.3.2 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 6

1.3.3 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 7

1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 9

1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9

1.4.2 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9

1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 10

1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11

1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12

2 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 14

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES (2018-2022) 14

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER REVENUE (2018-2022) 15

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRICE (2018-2022) 17

2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HEADQUARTERS AND SALES AREA 18

2.5 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 18

2.5.1 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2018-2022) 18

2.5.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 6 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER REVENUE IN 2021 19

2.6 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER AS OF 2021) 20

2.7 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 21

3 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 22

3.1 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.2 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 22

3.2.1 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 22

3.2.2 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 23

3.2.3 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE (2017-2022) 23

3.3 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 24

3.3.1 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 24

3.3.2 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 24

3.3.3 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE (2023-2028) 25

4 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BY APPLICATION 26

4.1 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 26

4.1.1 HOSPITALS 26

4.1.2 DENTAL CLINICS 27

4.2 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 28

4.2.1 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 28

4.2.2 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 29

4.2.3 GLOBAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 30

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 32

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 32

4.3.2 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 32

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 34

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 35

5 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BY COUNTRY 37

5.1 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 37

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 37

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 37

5.2 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 38

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 38

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 38

6 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BY COUNTRY 39

6.1 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 39

6.1.1 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39

6.1.2 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39

6.2 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 40

6.2.1 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 40

6.2.2 EUROPE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 40

7 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BY REGION 42

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 42

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 42

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 42

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 43

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 43

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 43

8 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BY COUNTRY 45

8.1 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

8.2 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BY COUNTRY 47

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 47

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 48

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER BUSINESS 49

10.1 DENTSPLY SIRONA 49

10.1.1 DENTSPLY SIRONA CORPORATION INFORMATION 49

10.1.2 DENTSPLY SIRONA INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 49

10.1.3 DENTSPLY SIRONA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 50

10.1.4 DENTSPLY SIRONA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 50

10.2 MECTRON 50

10.2.1 MECTRON CORPORATION INFORMATION 50

10.2.2 MECTRON INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 51

10.2.3 MECTRON DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 51

10.2.4 MECTRON DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 52

10.3 NSK 52

10.3.1 NSK CORPORATION INFORMATION 52

10.3.2 NSK INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 53

10.3.3 NSK DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 53

10.3.4 NSK DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 53

10.4 EMS 54

10.4.1 EMS CORPORATION INFORMATION 54

10.4.2 EMS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 54

10.4.3 EMS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 55

10.4.4 EMS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 55

10.5 HU-FRIEDY (STERIS) 56

10.5.1 HU-FRIEDY (STERIS) CORPORATION INFORMATION 56

10.5.2 HU-FRIEDY (STERIS) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56

10.5.3 HU-FRIEDY (STERIS) DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 57

10.5.4 HU-FRIEDY (STERIS) DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 57

10.6 W&H 57

10.6.1 W&H CORPORATION INFORMATION 57

10.6.2 W&H INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58

10.6.3 W&H DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 58

10.6.4 W&H DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 59

10.7 COLTENE 59

10.7.1 COLTENE CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

10.7.2 COLTENE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 60

10.7.3 COLTENE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 60

10.7.4 COLTENE DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 60

10.8 DENTAMERICA 61

10.8.1 DENTAMERICA CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

10.8.2 DENTAMERICA INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 61

10.8.3 DENTAMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 62

10.8.4 DENTAMERICA DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 62

10.9 PARKELL 62

10.9.1 PARKELL CORPORATION INFORMATION 62

10.9.2 PARKELL INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

10.9.3 PARKELL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 63

10.9.4 PARKELL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 64

10.10 ULTRADENT PRODUCTS 64

10.10.1 ULTRADENT PRODUCTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 64

10.10.2 ULTRADENT PRODUCTS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 65

10.10.3 ULTRADENT PRODUCTS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 65

10.10.4 ULTRADENT PRODUCTS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 65

10.11 KERR DENTAL 66

10.11.1 KERR DENTAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 66

10.11.2 KERR DENTAL INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 66

10.11.3 KERR DENTAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 66

10.11.4 KERR DENTAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 67

10.12 WOODPECKER 67

10.12.1 WOODPECKER CORPORATION INFORMATION 67

10.12.2 WOODPECKER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68

10.12.3 WOODPECKER DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 68

10.12.4 WOODPECKER DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 69

10.13 CHANGZHOU SIFARY TECHNOLOGY 69

10.13.1 CHANGZHOU SIFARY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 69

10.13.2 CHANGZHOU SIFARY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 70

10.13.3 CHANGZHOU SIFARY TECHNOLOGY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 70

10.13.4 CHANGZHOU SIFARY TECHNOLOGY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 70

10.14 BONART 71

10.14.1 BONART CORPORATION INFORMATION 71

10.14.2 BONART INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71

10.14.3 BONART DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 71

10.14.4 BONART DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 72

10.15 TPC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY 72

10.15.1 TPC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 72

10.15.2 TPC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 73

10.15.3 TPC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 73

10.15.4 TPC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 74

10.16 BAOLAI MEDICAL 74

10.16.1 BAOLAI MEDICAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 74

10.16.2 BAOLAI MEDICAL INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 74

10.16.3 BAOLAI MEDICAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 75

10.16.4 BAOLAI MEDICAL DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 75

10.17 FLIGHT DENTAL SYSTEMS 76

10.17.1 FLIGHT DENTAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION INFORMATION 76

10.17.2 FLIGHT DENTAL SYSTEMS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 76

10.17.3 FLIGHT DENTAL SYSTEMS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 76

10.17.4 FLIGHT DENTAL SYSTEMS DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 77

10.18 GUANGDONG SKL MEDICAL INSTRUMENT 77

10.18.1 GUANGDONG SKL MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CORPORATION INFORMATION 77

10.18.2 GUANGDONG SKL MEDICAL INSTRUMENT INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 78

10.18.3 GUANGDONG SKL MEDICAL INSTRUMENT DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2018-2022) 78

10.18.4 GUANGDONG SKL MEDICAL INSTRUMENT DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER PRODUCTS OFFERED 78

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 79

11.1 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER KEY RAW MATERIALS 79

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 79

11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 79

11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 80

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 80

11.2.2 LABOR COST 80

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 80

11.3 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 81

11.4 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET DYNAMICS 81

11.4.1 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER INDUSTRY TRENDS 81

11.4.2 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET DRIVERS 82

11.4.3 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER MARKET CHALLENGES 82

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 83

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 83

12.2 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER DISTRIBUTORS 84

12.3 DENTAL ULTRASONIC SCALER DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 85

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 86

14 APPENDIX 87

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 87

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 87

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 90

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 93

14.3 DISCLAIMER 93

