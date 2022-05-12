Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Model Based Development (MBD) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Model Based Development (MBD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Model Based Development (MBD) market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Model Based Development (MBD) market size was value at US$ 2,419.89 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 6,163.13 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.87% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main companies of Model Based Development (MBD) include Siemens, IBM, PTC, ETAS, MathWorks, dSPACE, NXP, Altair, Zuken, Gamma Technologies and Maplesoft, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 56.90% in terms of revenue.

The North America Model Based Development (MBD) market size was US$ 874.55 million in 2021, while China was US$ 229.20 million. The proportion of the China was 9.47% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 11.09% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 18.04% through the analysis period (2022-2028).

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, On-premises accounting for 63.22% of the Model Based Development (MBD) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 3,185.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 12.48% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Automotive segment is altered to an 16.86% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028) and will hold a share about 26.34% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Siemens

MathWorks

dSPACE

ETAS

Zuken

PTC

NXP

Sparx Systems

Altair

Vector Informatik

IBM

BTC

Model Engineering Solutions

Reactive Systems

PikeTec

Gamma Technologies

Maplesoft

Model Based Development (MBD) Market Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud Based

Model Based Development (MBD) Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defence

Medical

Industrial

Others

The report on the Model Based Development (MBD) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

To study and analyze the global Model Based Development (MBD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Model Based Development (MBD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Model Based Development (MBD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Model Based Development (MBD) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Model Based Development (MBD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

> Model Based Development (MBD) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) 1

1.1 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1.1 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCT SCOPE 1

1.1.2 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET STATUS AND OUTLOOK 2

1.2 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY REGION 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 5

1.4 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 5

1.5 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE FORECAST BY REGION (2023-2028) 5

1.6 KEY REGIONS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 NORTH AMERICA MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 EUROPE MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.3 ASIA-PACIFIC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

1.6.4 LATIN AMERICA MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

1.6.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 9

2 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 10

2.1 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11

2.3 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 12

2.4 ON-PREMISES 12

2.5 CLOUD BASED 13

3 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 15

3.1 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

3.2 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 16

3.3 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 17

3.4 AUTOMOTIVE 18

3.5 ELECTRONICS AND SEMICONDUCTOR 19

3.6 AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE 19

3.7 MEDICAL 20

3.8 INDUSTRIAL 20

3.9 OTHERS 21

4 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 22

4.1 GLOBAL MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY PLAYERS (2017-2022) 22

4.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) AS OF 2021) 24

4.3 ESTABLISH DATE OF KEY MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PLAYERS 25

4.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) HEADQUARTERS AND AREA SERVED 25

4.5 KEY PLAYERS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCT SOLUTION AND SERVICE 26

4.6 COMPETITIVE STATUS 27

4.6.1 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 27

4.6.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 28

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 34

5.1 SIEMENS 34

5.1.1 SIEMENS PROFILE 34

5.1.2 SIEMENS MAIN BUSINESS 34

5.1.3 SIEMENS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 35

5.1.4 SIEMENS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 37

5.1.5 SIEMENS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 37

5.2 IBM 39

5.2.1 IBM PROFILE 39

5.2.2 IBM MAIN BUSINESS 39

5.2.3 IBM MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 40

5.2.4 IBM MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 42

5.2.5 IBM RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 43

5.3 PTC 43

5.3.1 PTC PROFILE 43

5.3.2 PTC MAIN BUSINESS 44

5.3.3 PTC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 44

5.3.4 PTC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 46

5.3.5 PTC RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 46

5.4 ETAS 46

5.4.1 ETAS PROFILE 47

5.4.2 ETAS MAIN BUSINESS 47

5.4.3 ETAS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 48

5.4.4 ETAS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 52

5.4.5 ETAS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 52

5.5 MATHWORKS 53

5.5.1 MATHWORKS PROFILE 53

5.5.2 MATHWORKS MAIN BUSINESS 54

5.5.3 MATHWORKS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 54

5.5.4 MATHWORKS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 56

5.6 DSPACE 56

5.6.1 DSPACE PROFILE 56

5.6.2 DSPACE MAIN BUSINESS 57

5.6.3 DSPACE MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 57

5.6.4 DSPACE MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 58

5.6.5 DSPACE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 59

5.7 NXP 59

5.7.1 NXP PROFILE 59

5.7.2 NXP MAIN BUSINESS 60

5.7.3 NXP MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 60

5.7.4 NXP MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 62

5.8 ALTAIR 62

5.8.1 ALTAIR PROFILE 62

5.8.2 ALTAIR MAIN BUSINESS 63

5.8.3 ALTAIR MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 63

5.8.4 ALTAIR MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 65

5.8.5 ALTAIR RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 66

5.9 ZUKEN 66

5.9.1 ZUKEN PROFILE 66

5.9.2 ZUKEN MAIN BUSINESS 67

5.9.3 ZUKEN MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 67

5.9.4 ZUKEN MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 70

5.9.5 ZUKEN RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 70

5.10 GAMMA TECHNOLOGIES 71

5.10.1 GAMMA TECHNOLOGIES PROFILE 71

5.10.2 GAMMA TECHNOLOGIES MAIN BUSINESS 71

5.10.3 GAMMA TECHNOLOGIES MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 72

5.10.4 GAMMA TECHNOLOGIES MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 73

5.10.5 GAMMA TECHNOLOGIES RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 73

5.11 MAPLESOFT 74

5.11.1 MAPLESOFT PROFILE 74

5.11.2 MAPLESOFT MAIN BUSINESS 75

5.11.3 MAPLESOFT MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 75

5.11.4 MAPLESOFT MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 78

5.12 BTC 78

5.12.1 BTC PROFILE 78

5.12.2 BTC MAIN BUSINESS 78

5.12.3 BTC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 79

5.12.4 BTC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 81

5.13 MODEL ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS 82

5.13.1 MODEL ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS PROFILE 82

5.13.2 MODEL ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS MAIN BUSINESS 82

5.13.3 MODEL ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 83

5.13.4 MODEL ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 85

5.14 PIKETEC 86

5.14.1 PIKETEC PROFILE 86

5.14.2 PIKETEC MAIN BUSINESS 86

5.14.3 PIKETEC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 86

5.14.4 PIKETEC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 90

5.14.5 PIKETEC RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 90

5.15 VECTOR INFORMATIK 91

5.15.1 VECTOR INFORMATIK PROFILE 91

5.15.2 VECTOR INFORMATIK MAIN BUSINESS 91

5.15.3 VECTOR INFORMATIK MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 92

5.15.4 VECTOR INFORMATIK MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 94

5.15.5 VECTOR INFORMATIK RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 95

5.16 SPARX SYSTEMS 95

5.16.1 SPARX SYSTEMS PROFILE 96

5.16.2 SPARX SYSTEMS MAIN BUSINESS 96

5.16.3 SPARX SYSTEMS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 97

5.16.4 SPARX SYSTEMS MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 103

5.16.5 SPARX SYSTEMS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 103

6 NORTH AMERICA 104

6.1 NORTH AMERICA MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 104

6.2 UNITED STATES 105

6.3 CANADA 106

7 EUROPE 107

7.1 EUROPE MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 107

7.2 GERMANY 108

7.3 FRANCE 109

7.4 U.K. 109

7.5 ITALY 110

7.6 RUSSIA 110

7.7 NORDIC COUNTRIES 111

7.8 REST OF EUROPE 111

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 112

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 112

8.2 CHINA 114

8.3 JAPAN 114

8.4 SOUTH KOREA 115

8.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 115

8.6 INDIA 116

8.7 AUSTRALIA 116

9 LATIN AMERICA 117

9.1 LATIN AMERICA MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 117

9.2 BRAZIL 118

9.3 MEXICO 119

9.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA 119

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 120

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 120

10.2 SAUDI ARABIA 121

10.3 UAE 122

10.4 TURKEY 122

10.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 123

11 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET DYNAMICS 124

11.1 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) INDUSTRY TRENDS 124

11.2 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET DRIVERS 126

11.3 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET CHALLENGES 126

11.4 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET RESTRAINTS 127

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 128

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 129

13.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 129

13.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 129

13.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 129

13.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 131

13.2 DATA SOURCE 132

13.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 132

13.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 133

13.3 AUTHOR LIST 134

