HFC Refrigerant Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States HFC Refrigerant market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HFC Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States HFC Refrigerant market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global major players of HFC refrigerant are Chemours, Arkema, Daikin.The top 5 companies hold a share about 50%.China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 27% and 20%.In terms of product, R-134a is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is air conditioner, followed by automotive air conditioner.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HFC Refrigerant market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172825/hfc-refrigerant

HFC Refrigerant Market Segment by Type

R-32

R-134a

R-410A

Others

HFC Refrigerant Market Segment by Application

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

The report on the HFC Refrigerant market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Orbia

Zhejiang Juhua

Chemours

Arkema

Sanmei

Daikin

Honeywell

Dongyue Group

Sinochem Group

Meilan Chemical

Linde

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global HFC Refrigerant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of HFC Refrigerant market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HFC Refrigerant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HFC Refrigerant with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of HFC Refrigerant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> HFC Refrigerant companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HFC Refrigerant Product Introduction

1.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States HFC Refrigerant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 HFC Refrigerant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States HFC Refrigerant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of HFC Refrigerant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 HFC Refrigerant Market Dynamics

1.5.1 HFC Refrigerant Industry Trends

1.5.2 HFC Refrigerant Market Drivers

1.5.3 HFC Refrigerant Market Challenges

1.5.4 HFC Refrigerant Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 HFC Refrigerant Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 R-32

2.1.2 R-134a

2.1.3 R-410A

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States HFC Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 HFC Refrigerant Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Air Condition

3.1.2 Automotive Air Conditioner

3.1.3 Refrigerator

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States HFC Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global HFC Refrigerant Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global HFC Refrigerant Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global HFC Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 HFC Refrigerant Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of HFC Refrigerant in 2021

4.2.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers HFC Refrigerant Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into HFC Refrigerant Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top HFC Refrigerant Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States HFC Refrigerant Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States HFC Refrigerant Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HFC Refrigerant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HFC Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HFC Refrigerant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HFC Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HFC Refrigerant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HFC Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HFC Refrigerant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HFC Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HFC Refrigerant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HFC Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Orbia

7.1.1 Orbia Corporation Information

7.1.2 Orbia Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Orbia HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Orbia HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.1.5 Orbia Recent Development

7.2 Zhejiang Juhua

7.2.1 Zhejiang Juhua Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhejiang Juhua Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zhejiang Juhua HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zhejiang Juhua HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.2.5 Zhejiang Juhua Recent Development

7.3 Chemours

7.3.1 Chemours Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemours Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chemours HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chemours HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.3.5 Chemours Recent Development

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Arkema HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Arkema HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.5 Sanmei

7.5.1 Sanmei Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sanmei Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sanmei HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sanmei HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.5.5 Sanmei Recent Development

7.6 Daikin

7.6.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Daikin HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Daikin HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.6.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Honeywell HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.8 Dongyue Group

7.8.1 Dongyue Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dongyue Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dongyue Group HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dongyue Group HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.8.5 Dongyue Group Recent Development

7.9 Sinochem Group

7.9.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sinochem Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sinochem Group HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sinochem Group HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.9.5 Sinochem Group Recent Development

7.10 Meilan Chemical

7.10.1 Meilan Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Meilan Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Meilan Chemical HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Meilan Chemical HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.10.5 Meilan Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Linde

7.11.1 Linde Corporation Information

7.11.2 Linde Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Linde HFC Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Linde HFC Refrigerant Products Offered

7.11.5 Linde Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 HFC Refrigerant Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 HFC Refrigerant Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 HFC Refrigerant Distributors

8.3 HFC Refrigerant Production Mode & Process

8.4 HFC Refrigerant Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 HFC Refrigerant Sales Channels

8.4.2 HFC Refrigerant Distributors

8.5 HFC Refrigerant Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172825/hfc-refrigerant

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com