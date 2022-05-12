Smartwatches Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Smartwatches market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smartwatches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Smartwatches market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The major players in global smartwatches market include Apple, Samsung, etc. The top 5 players occupy about 80% shares of the global market. China is main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. Watch OS are main types, with a share about 45%. Adults are main end users, which hold a share about 95%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smartwatches market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Smartwatches Market Segment by Type

Watch OS

Wear OS

Tizen

Others

Smartwatches Market Segment by Application

Children

Adults

The report on the Smartwatches market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Apple

Samsung

Huawei

Imoo

Amazfit

Garmin

Fitbit

Xiaomi

Noise

360

VTech Holdings

Abardeen

MIMITOOU

Polar

Withings

Readboy

Epson (Pulsense)

Tencent

Omate

Ticktalk

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Smartwatches consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Smartwatches market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smartwatches manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smartwatches with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Smartwatches submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Smartwatches companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smartwatches Product Introduction

1.2 Global Smartwatches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smartwatches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smartwatches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Smartwatches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Smartwatches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Smartwatches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Smartwatches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Smartwatches in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Smartwatches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Smartwatches Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Smartwatches Industry Trends

1.5.2 Smartwatches Market Drivers

1.5.3 Smartwatches Market Challenges

1.5.4 Smartwatches Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Operating System

2.1 Smartwatches Market Segment by Operating System

2.1.1 Watch OS

2.1.2 Wear OS

2.1.3 Tizen

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Smartwatches Market Size by Operating System

2.2.1 Global Smartwatches Sales in Value, by Operating System (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Smartwatches Sales in Volume, by Operating System (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Smartwatches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Operating System (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Smartwatches Market Size by Operating System

2.3.1 United States Smartwatches Sales in Value, by Operating System (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Smartwatches Sales in Volume, by Operating System (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Smartwatches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Operating System (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Smartwatches Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Children

3.1.2 Adults

3.2 Global Smartwatches Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Smartwatches Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Smartwatches Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Smartwatches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Smartwatches Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Smartwatches Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Smartwatches Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Smartwatches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Smartwatches Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smartwatches Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smartwatches Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smartwatches Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Smartwatches Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Smartwatches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smartwatches Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smartwatches Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Smartwatches in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smartwatches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smartwatches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Smartwatches Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Smartwatches Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smartwatches Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smartwatches Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smartwatches Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smartwatches Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Smartwatches Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smartwatches Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smartwatches Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smartwatches Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smartwatches Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smartwatches Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Smartwatches Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Smartwatches Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Smartwatches Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smartwatches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smartwatches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smartwatches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smartwatches Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smartwatches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smartwatches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smartwatches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smartwatches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smartwatches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smartwatches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple Corporation Information

7.1.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Apple Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Apple Smartwatches Products Offered

7.1.5 Apple Recent Development

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.2.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Samsung Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Samsung Smartwatches Products Offered

7.2.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.3 Huawei

7.3.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huawei Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huawei Smartwatches Products Offered

7.3.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.4 Imoo

7.4.1 Imoo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Imoo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Imoo Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Imoo Smartwatches Products Offered

7.4.5 Imoo Recent Development

7.5 Amazfit

7.5.1 Amazfit Corporation Information

7.5.2 Amazfit Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Amazfit Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Amazfit Smartwatches Products Offered

7.5.5 Amazfit Recent Development

7.6 Garmin

7.6.1 Garmin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Garmin Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Garmin Smartwatches Products Offered

7.6.5 Garmin Recent Development

7.7 Fitbit

7.7.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fitbit Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fitbit Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fitbit Smartwatches Products Offered

7.7.5 Fitbit Recent Development

7.8 Xiaomi

7.8.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Xiaomi Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Xiaomi Smartwatches Products Offered

7.8.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

7.9 Noise

7.9.1 Noise Corporation Information

7.9.2 Noise Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Noise Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Noise Smartwatches Products Offered

7.9.5 Noise Recent Development

7.10 360

7.10.1 360 Corporation Information

7.10.2 360 Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 360 Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 360 Smartwatches Products Offered

7.10.5 360 Recent Development

7.11 VTech Holdings

7.11.1 VTech Holdings Corporation Information

7.11.2 VTech Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 VTech Holdings Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 VTech Holdings Smartwatches Products Offered

7.11.5 VTech Holdings Recent Development

7.12 Abardeen

7.12.1 Abardeen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Abardeen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Abardeen Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Abardeen Products Offered

7.12.5 Abardeen Recent Development

7.13 MIMITOOU

7.13.1 MIMITOOU Corporation Information

7.13.2 MIMITOOU Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MIMITOOU Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MIMITOOU Products Offered

7.13.5 MIMITOOU Recent Development

7.14 Polar

7.14.1 Polar Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polar Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Polar Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Polar Products Offered

7.14.5 Polar Recent Development

7.15 Withings

7.15.1 Withings Corporation Information

7.15.2 Withings Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Withings Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Withings Products Offered

7.15.5 Withings Recent Development

7.16 Readboy

7.16.1 Readboy Corporation Information

7.16.2 Readboy Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Readboy Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Readboy Products Offered

7.16.5 Readboy Recent Development

7.17 Epson (Pulsense)

7.17.1 Epson (Pulsense) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Epson (Pulsense) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Epson (Pulsense) Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Epson (Pulsense) Products Offered

7.17.5 Epson (Pulsense) Recent Development

7.18 Tencent

7.18.1 Tencent Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tencent Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tencent Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tencent Products Offered

7.18.5 Tencent Recent Development

7.19 Omate

7.19.1 Omate Corporation Information

7.19.2 Omate Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Omate Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Omate Products Offered

7.19.5 Omate Recent Development

7.20 Ticktalk

7.20.1 Ticktalk Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ticktalk Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ticktalk Smartwatches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ticktalk Products Offered

7.20.5 Ticktalk Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Smartwatches Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Smartwatches Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Smartwatches Distributors

8.3 Smartwatches Production Mode & Process

8.4 Smartwatches Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Smartwatches Sales Channels

8.4.2 Smartwatches Distributors

8.5 Smartwatches Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

