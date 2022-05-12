Ride Sharing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ride Sharing market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ride Sharing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Ride Sharing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core ride sharing manufacturers include DiDi, Uber etc.The top 1 company hold a share about 60%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 65%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 18% and 12%.In terms of product, express car is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is age 25-34, followed by age 35-44.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ride Sharing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ride Sharing Market Segment by Type

Express Car

Special Car

Pooling Car

Ride Sharing Market Segment by Application

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

The report on the Ride Sharing market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DiDi

Uber

Lyft

FREE NOW

Meituan

Grab

Yandex

Go-jek

Dida Chuxing

Ola Cabs

BlaBlaCar

Via

Wingz

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ride Sharing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ride Sharing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ride Sharing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ride Sharing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ride Sharing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ride Sharing companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ride Sharing Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Ride Sharing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Ride Sharing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Ride Sharing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Ride Sharing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Ride Sharing Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Ride Sharing Industry Trends

1.4.2 Ride Sharing Market Drivers

1.4.3 Ride Sharing Market Challenges

1.4.4 Ride Sharing Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Ride Sharing by Type

2.1 Ride Sharing Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Express Car

2.1.2 Special Car

2.1.3 Pooling Car

2.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Ride Sharing by Application

3.1 Ride Sharing Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Age 18-24

3.1.2 Age 25-34

3.1.3 Age 35-44

3.1.4 Age 45-54

3.1.5 Age 55-64

3.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Ride Sharing Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ride Sharing Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ride Sharing Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ride Sharing Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ride Sharing Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Ride Sharing in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ride Sharing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ride Sharing Headquarters, Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Ride Sharing Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Ride Sharing Companies Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Ride Sharing Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ride Sharing Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ride Sharing Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ride Sharing Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ride Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ride Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ride Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ride Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ride Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ride Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ride Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ride Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DiDi

7.1.1 DiDi Company Details

7.1.2 DiDi Business Overview

7.1.3 DiDi Ride Sharing Introduction

7.1.4 DiDi Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 DiDi Recent Development

7.2 Uber

7.2.1 Uber Company Details

7.2.2 Uber Business Overview

7.2.3 Uber Ride Sharing Introduction

7.2.4 Uber Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Uber Recent Development

7.3 Lyft

7.3.1 Lyft Company Details

7.3.2 Lyft Business Overview

7.3.3 Lyft Ride Sharing Introduction

7.3.4 Lyft Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Lyft Recent Development

7.4 FREE NOW

7.4.1 FREE NOW Company Details

7.4.2 FREE NOW Business Overview

7.4.3 FREE NOW Ride Sharing Introduction

7.4.4 FREE NOW Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 FREE NOW Recent Development

7.5 Meituan

7.5.1 Meituan Company Details

7.5.2 Meituan Business Overview

7.5.3 Meituan Ride Sharing Introduction

7.5.4 Meituan Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Meituan Recent Development

7.6 Grab

7.6.1 Grab Company Details

7.6.2 Grab Business Overview

7.6.3 Grab Ride Sharing Introduction

7.6.4 Grab Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Grab Recent Development

7.7 Yandex

7.7.1 Yandex Company Details

7.7.2 Yandex Business Overview

7.7.3 Yandex Ride Sharing Introduction

7.7.4 Yandex Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Yandex Recent Development

7.8 Go-jek

7.8.1 Go-jek Company Details

7.8.2 Go-jek Business Overview

7.8.3 Go-jek Ride Sharing Introduction

7.8.4 Go-jek Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Go-jek Recent Development

7.9 Dida Chuxing

7.9.1 Dida Chuxing Company Details

7.9.2 Dida Chuxing Business Overview

7.9.3 Dida Chuxing Ride Sharing Introduction

7.9.4 Dida Chuxing Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Dida Chuxing Recent Development

7.10 Ola Cabs

7.10.1 Ola Cabs Company Details

7.10.2 Ola Cabs Business Overview

7.10.3 Ola Cabs Ride Sharing Introduction

7.10.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development

7.11 BlaBlaCar

7.11.1 BlaBlaCar Company Details

7.11.2 BlaBlaCar Business Overview

7.11.3 BlaBlaCar Ride Sharing Introduction

7.11.4 BlaBlaCar Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 BlaBlaCar Recent Development

7.12 Via

7.12.1 Via Company Details

7.12.2 Via Business Overview

7.12.3 Via Ride Sharing Introduction

7.12.4 Via Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Via Recent Development

7.13 Wingz

7.13.1 Wingz Company Details

7.13.2 Wingz Business Overview

7.13.3 Wingz Ride Sharing Introduction

7.13.4 Wingz Revenue in Ride Sharing Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Wingz Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

