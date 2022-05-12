Hospital Bed Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hospital Bed market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hospital Bed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Hospital Bed market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The major players in global hospital beds market include Paramount Bed, Hill-Rom, Stryker, etc. The top 5 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. Europe and North America are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Electric hospital beds is the main type, with a share about 55%. Nursing home is the main application, which holds a share about 37%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hospital Bed market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/240530/hospital-bed

Hospital Bed Market Segment by Type

Manual Hospital Beds

Electric Hospital Beds

Smart Bed

Hospital Bed Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Family

Nursing Home

Other

The report on the Hospital Bed market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Paramount Bed

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Linet Group

Stiegelmeyer

Joerns

Getinge Group

France Bed

Pikolin (Pardo)

BaKare Beds

Merivaara

Med-Mizer

Bazhou Greatwall

SjzManyou

HbYangguang

BjKangtuo

Haohan

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hospital Bed consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hospital Bed market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hospital Bed manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hospital Bed with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hospital Bed submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hospital Bed companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hospital Bed Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hospital Bed Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hospital Bed Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hospital Bed Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hospital Bed Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hospital Bed Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hospital Bed Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hospital Bed in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hospital Bed Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hospital Bed Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hospital Bed Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hospital Bed Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hospital Bed Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hospital Bed Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hospital Bed Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual Hospital Beds

2.1.2 Electric Hospital Beds

2.1.3 Smart Bed

2.2 Global Hospital Bed Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hospital Bed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hospital Bed Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hospital Bed Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hospital Bed Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hospital Bed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hospital Bed Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Family

3.1.3 Nursing Home

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Hospital Bed Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hospital Bed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hospital Bed Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hospital Bed Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hospital Bed Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hospital Bed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hospital Bed Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hospital Bed Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hospital Bed Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hospital Bed Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hospital Bed Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hospital Bed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hospital Bed Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hospital Bed Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hospital Bed in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hospital Bed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hospital Bed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hospital Bed Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hospital Bed Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hospital Bed Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hospital Bed Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hospital Bed Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hospital Bed Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hospital Bed Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hospital Bed Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hospital Bed Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hospital Bed Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hospital Bed Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hospital Bed Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hospital Bed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hospital Bed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Bed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Bed Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hospital Bed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hospital Bed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hospital Bed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hospital Bed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hospital Bed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hospital Bed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Paramount Bed

7.1.1 Paramount Bed Corporation Information

7.1.2 Paramount Bed Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Paramount Bed Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Paramount Bed Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.1.5 Paramount Bed Recent Development

7.2 Hill-Rom

7.2.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hill-Rom Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hill-Rom Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hill-Rom Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.2.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development

7.3 Stryker

7.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

7.3.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Stryker Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Stryker Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

7.4 Linet Group

7.4.1 Linet Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Linet Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Linet Group Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Linet Group Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.4.5 Linet Group Recent Development

7.5 Stiegelmeyer

7.5.1 Stiegelmeyer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Stiegelmeyer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Stiegelmeyer Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Stiegelmeyer Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.5.5 Stiegelmeyer Recent Development

7.6 Joerns

7.6.1 Joerns Corporation Information

7.6.2 Joerns Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Joerns Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Joerns Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.6.5 Joerns Recent Development

7.7 Getinge Group

7.7.1 Getinge Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Getinge Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Getinge Group Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Getinge Group Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.7.5 Getinge Group Recent Development

7.8 France Bed

7.8.1 France Bed Corporation Information

7.8.2 France Bed Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 France Bed Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 France Bed Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.8.5 France Bed Recent Development

7.9 Pikolin (Pardo)

7.9.1 Pikolin (Pardo) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pikolin (Pardo) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pikolin (Pardo) Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pikolin (Pardo) Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.9.5 Pikolin (Pardo) Recent Development

7.10 BaKare Beds

7.10.1 BaKare Beds Corporation Information

7.10.2 BaKare Beds Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 BaKare Beds Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 BaKare Beds Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.10.5 BaKare Beds Recent Development

7.11 Merivaara

7.11.1 Merivaara Corporation Information

7.11.2 Merivaara Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Merivaara Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Merivaara Hospital Bed Products Offered

7.11.5 Merivaara Recent Development

7.12 Med-Mizer

7.12.1 Med-Mizer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Med-Mizer Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Med-Mizer Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Med-Mizer Products Offered

7.12.5 Med-Mizer Recent Development

7.13 Bazhou Greatwall

7.13.1 Bazhou Greatwall Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bazhou Greatwall Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bazhou Greatwall Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bazhou Greatwall Products Offered

7.13.5 Bazhou Greatwall Recent Development

7.14 SjzManyou

7.14.1 SjzManyou Corporation Information

7.14.2 SjzManyou Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SjzManyou Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SjzManyou Products Offered

7.14.5 SjzManyou Recent Development

7.15 HbYangguang

7.15.1 HbYangguang Corporation Information

7.15.2 HbYangguang Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 HbYangguang Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 HbYangguang Products Offered

7.15.5 HbYangguang Recent Development

7.16 BjKangtuo

7.16.1 BjKangtuo Corporation Information

7.16.2 BjKangtuo Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 BjKangtuo Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 BjKangtuo Products Offered

7.16.5 BjKangtuo Recent Development

7.17 Haohan

7.17.1 Haohan Corporation Information

7.17.2 Haohan Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Haohan Hospital Bed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Haohan Products Offered

7.17.5 Haohan Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hospital Bed Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hospital Bed Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hospital Bed Distributors

8.3 Hospital Bed Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hospital Bed Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hospital Bed Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hospital Bed Distributors

8.5 Hospital Bed Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/240530/hospital-bed

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com