Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium-ion Battery Coating will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Lithium-ion Battery Coating size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Ceramic

Epoxy

Others

Segment by Application

Electrode

Separator

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Solvay

Arkema

PPG Industries

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi

Ube Industries

Tanaka Chemical

SK Innovation

Dürr Group

Ashland Global Holdings

Axalta Coating Systems

APV Engineered Coatings

Samco

Unifrax

Targray Technology International Inc

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Lithium-ion Battery Coating consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Lithium-ion Battery Coating by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Lithium-ion Battery Coating manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lithium-ion Battery Coating with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Lithium-ion Battery Coating sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Lithium-ion Battery Coating companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Industry Trends

1.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Drivers

1.5.3 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Challenges

1.5.4 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

2.1.2 Ceramic

2.1.3 Epoxy

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electrode

3.1.2 Separator

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Lithium-ion Battery Coating in 2021

4.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Lithium-ion Battery Coating Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Lithium-ion Battery Coating Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Solvay

7.1.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.1.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Solvay Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Solvay Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.1.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arkema Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arkema Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PPG Industries Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

7.4 Asahi Kasei

7.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.4.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Asahi Kasei Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Asahi Kasei Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.4.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.6 Ube Industries

7.6.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ube Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ube Industries Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ube Industries Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.6.5 Ube Industries Recent Development

7.7 Tanaka Chemical

7.7.1 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tanaka Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tanaka Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tanaka Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.7.5 Tanaka Chemical Recent Development

7.8 SK Innovation

7.8.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

7.8.2 SK Innovation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SK Innovation Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SK Innovation Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.8.5 SK Innovation Recent Development

7.9 Dürr Group

7.9.1 Dürr Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dürr Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dürr Group Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dürr Group Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.9.5 Dürr Group Recent Development

7.10 Ashland Global Holdings

7.10.1 Ashland Global Holdings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ashland Global Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ashland Global Holdings Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ashland Global Holdings Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Recent Development

7.11 Axalta Coating Systems

7.11.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Axalta Coating Systems Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Axalta Coating Systems Lithium-ion Battery Coating Products Offered

7.11.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

7.12 APV Engineered Coatings

7.12.1 APV Engineered Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 APV Engineered Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 APV Engineered Coatings Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 APV Engineered Coatings Products Offered

7.12.5 APV Engineered Coatings Recent Development

7.13 Samco

7.13.1 Samco Corporation Information

7.13.2 Samco Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Samco Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Samco Products Offered

7.13.5 Samco Recent Development

7.14 Unifrax

7.14.1 Unifrax Corporation Information

7.14.2 Unifrax Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Unifrax Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Unifrax Products Offered

7.14.5 Unifrax Recent Development

7.15 Targray Technology International Inc

7.15.1 Targray Technology International Inc Corporation Information

7.15.2 Targray Technology International Inc Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Targray Technology International Inc Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Targray Technology International Inc Products Offered

7.15.5 Targray Technology International Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Distributors

8.3 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Production Mode & Process

8.4 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Sales Channels

8.4.2 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Distributors

8.5 Lithium-ion Battery Coating Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

