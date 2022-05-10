Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Guidance and Steering Devices

Flow and Application Control Devices

GPS/ DGPS Receivers

Yield Monitors

Sensors

Displays

Segment by Application

Seeding

Irrigation

Fertilizer

Crop Protection Chemical

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Deere & Company

Trimble

AGCO Corporation

Topcon Corporation

CNH Industrial NV

Kubota Corporation

Yara International

Valmont Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Hexagon

AgJunction

Teejet Technologies

AG Leader Technology

The Climate Corporation

SZ DJI Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Industry Trends

1.4.2 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Drivers

1.4.3 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Challenges

1.4.4 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device by Type

2.1 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Guidance and Steering Devices

2.1.2 Flow and Application Control Devices

2.1.3 GPS/ DGPS Receivers

2.1.4 Yield Monitors

2.1.5 Sensors

2.1.6 Displays

2.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device by Application

3.1 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Seeding

3.1.2 Irrigation

3.1.3 Fertilizer

3.1.4 Crop Protection Chemical

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Headquarters, Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Companies Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Deere & Company

7.1.1 Deere & Company Company Details

7.1.2 Deere & Company Business Overview

7.1.3 Deere & Company Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.1.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

7.2 Trimble

7.2.1 Trimble Company Details

7.2.2 Trimble Business Overview

7.2.3 Trimble Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.2.4 Trimble Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Trimble Recent Development

7.3 AGCO Corporation

7.3.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 AGCO Corporation Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.3.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Topcon Corporation

7.4.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details

7.4.2 Topcon Corporation Business Overview

7.4.3 Topcon Corporation Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.4.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development

7.5 CNH Industrial NV

7.5.1 CNH Industrial NV Company Details

7.5.2 CNH Industrial NV Business Overview

7.5.3 CNH Industrial NV Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.5.4 CNH Industrial NV Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 CNH Industrial NV Recent Development

7.6 Kubota Corporation

7.6.1 Kubota Corporation Company Details

7.6.2 Kubota Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 Kubota Corporation Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.6.4 Kubota Corporation Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Kubota Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Yara International

7.7.1 Yara International Company Details

7.7.2 Yara International Business Overview

7.7.3 Yara International Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.7.4 Yara International Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Yara International Recent Development

7.8 Valmont Industries

7.8.1 Valmont Industries Company Details

7.8.2 Valmont Industries Business Overview

7.8.3 Valmont Industries Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.8.4 Valmont Industries Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

7.9 Lindsay Corporation

7.9.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details

7.9.2 Lindsay Corporation Business Overview

7.9.3 Lindsay Corporation Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.9.4 Lindsay Corporation Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Hexagon

7.10.1 Hexagon Company Details

7.10.2 Hexagon Business Overview

7.10.3 Hexagon Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.10.4 Hexagon Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Hexagon Recent Development

7.11 AgJunction

7.11.1 AgJunction Company Details

7.11.2 AgJunction Business Overview

7.11.3 AgJunction Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.11.4 AgJunction Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 AgJunction Recent Development

7.12 Teejet Technologies

7.12.1 Teejet Technologies Company Details

7.12.2 Teejet Technologies Business Overview

7.12.3 Teejet Technologies Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.12.4 Teejet Technologies Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Teejet Technologies Recent Development

7.13 AG Leader Technology

7.13.1 AG Leader Technology Company Details

7.13.2 AG Leader Technology Business Overview

7.13.3 AG Leader Technology Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.13.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development

7.14 The Climate Corporation

7.14.1 The Climate Corporation Company Details

7.14.2 The Climate Corporation Business Overview

7.14.3 The Climate Corporation Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.14.4 The Climate Corporation Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Development

7.15 SZ DJI Technology

7.15.1 SZ DJI Technology Company Details

7.15.2 SZ DJI Technology Business Overview

7.15.3 SZ DJI Technology Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Introduction

7.15.4 SZ DJI Technology Revenue in Agricultural Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Device Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 SZ DJI Technology Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

