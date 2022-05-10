Cutting Needles Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cutting Needles market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cutting Needles will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cutting Needles size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Straight Needle

Half-curved (Ski Body)

1/4 Circle

1/2 Circle

3/8 Circle

5/8 Circle

Compound Curved Needles

J Shape Needle

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Center

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Feuerstein

Sutures India

GMD Group

Internacional Farmacéutica

Aspen Surgical

Foosin Medical

Unimed

Resorba

Assut Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

B Braun

Medline

Smith & Nephew

Peters Surgical

Serag-Wiessner

Anchor

Vector Medical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cutting Needles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cutting Needles by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Cutting Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cutting Needles with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cutting Needles sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cutting Needles companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cutting Needles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cutting Needles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cutting Needles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cutting Needles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cutting Needles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cutting Needles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cutting Needles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cutting Needles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cutting Needles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cutting Needles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cutting Needles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cutting Needles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cutting Needles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cutting Needles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cutting Needles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Straight Needle

2.1.2 Half-curved (Ski Body)

2.1.3 1/4 Circle

2.1.4 1/2 Circle

2.1.5 3/8 Circle

2.1.6 5/8 Circle

2.1.7 Compound Curved Needles

2.1.8 J Shape Needle

2.2 Global Cutting Needles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cutting Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cutting Needles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cutting Needles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cutting Needles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cutting Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cutting Needles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

3.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center

3.2 Global Cutting Needles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cutting Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cutting Needles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cutting Needles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cutting Needles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cutting Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cutting Needles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cutting Needles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cutting Needles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cutting Needles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cutting Needles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cutting Needles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cutting Needles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cutting Needles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cutting Needles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cutting Needles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cutting Needles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cutting Needles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cutting Needles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cutting Needles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cutting Needles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cutting Needles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cutting Needles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cutting Needles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cutting Needles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cutting Needles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cutting Needles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cutting Needles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cutting Needles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cutting Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cutting Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cutting Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cutting Needles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cutting Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cutting Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cutting Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cutting Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cutting Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cutting Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Feuerstein

7.1.1 Feuerstein Corporation Information

7.1.2 Feuerstein Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Feuerstein Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Feuerstein Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.1.5 Feuerstein Recent Development

7.2 Sutures India

7.2.1 Sutures India Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sutures India Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sutures India Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sutures India Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.2.5 Sutures India Recent Development

7.3 GMD Group

7.3.1 GMD Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 GMD Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GMD Group Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GMD Group Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.3.5 GMD Group Recent Development

7.4 Internacional Farmacéutica

7.4.1 Internacional Farmacéutica Corporation Information

7.4.2 Internacional Farmacéutica Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Internacional Farmacéutica Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Internacional Farmacéutica Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.4.5 Internacional Farmacéutica Recent Development

7.5 Aspen Surgical

7.5.1 Aspen Surgical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aspen Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Aspen Surgical Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Aspen Surgical Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.5.5 Aspen Surgical Recent Development

7.6 Foosin Medical

7.6.1 Foosin Medical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Foosin Medical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Foosin Medical Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Foosin Medical Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.6.5 Foosin Medical Recent Development

7.7 Unimed

7.7.1 Unimed Corporation Information

7.7.2 Unimed Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Unimed Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Unimed Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.7.5 Unimed Recent Development

7.8 Resorba

7.8.1 Resorba Corporation Information

7.8.2 Resorba Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Resorba Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Resorba Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.8.5 Resorba Recent Development

7.9 Assut Medical

7.9.1 Assut Medical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Assut Medical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Assut Medical Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Assut Medical Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.9.5 Assut Medical Recent Development

7.10 Johnson & Johnson

7.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.11 Medtronic

7.11.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.11.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Medtronic Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Medtronic Cutting Needles Products Offered

7.11.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.12 B Braun

7.12.1 B Braun Corporation Information

7.12.2 B Braun Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 B Braun Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 B Braun Products Offered

7.12.5 B Braun Recent Development

7.13 Medline

7.13.1 Medline Corporation Information

7.13.2 Medline Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Medline Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Medline Products Offered

7.13.5 Medline Recent Development

7.14 Smith & Nephew

7.14.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

7.14.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Smith & Nephew Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Smith & Nephew Products Offered

7.14.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

7.15 Peters Surgical

7.15.1 Peters Surgical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Peters Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Peters Surgical Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Peters Surgical Products Offered

7.15.5 Peters Surgical Recent Development

7.16 Serag-Wiessner

7.16.1 Serag-Wiessner Corporation Information

7.16.2 Serag-Wiessner Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Serag-Wiessner Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Serag-Wiessner Products Offered

7.16.5 Serag-Wiessner Recent Development

7.17 Anchor

7.17.1 Anchor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Anchor Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Anchor Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Anchor Products Offered

7.17.5 Anchor Recent Development

7.18 Vector Medical

7.18.1 Vector Medical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Vector Medical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Vector Medical Cutting Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Vector Medical Products Offered

7.18.5 Vector Medical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cutting Needles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cutting Needles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cutting Needles Distributors

8.3 Cutting Needles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cutting Needles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cutting Needles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cutting Needles Distributors

8.5 Cutting Needles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

