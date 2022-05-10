Aluminum Coils Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Aluminum Coils market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Coils market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Aluminum Coils market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global main manufacturers of aluminum coils include Novelis, Arconic, UACJ, etc. The top 5 manufacturers hold a market share about 40%. Asia is the major producing region in the world, with 55% market share， followed by Europe. In terms of application, the product is most widely used in the packaging industries.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aluminum Coils market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Aluminum Coils Market Segment by Type

1xxx Series

2xxx Series

3xxx Series

5xxx Series

6xxx Series

7xxx Series

8xxx Series

Aluminum Coils Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Transportation

Construction

Industrial

Consumer Durables

Foil Stock

Other

The report on the Aluminum Coils market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Novelis

Arconic

UACJ

Constellium

Chinalco

Mtalco

Nanshan

Ma’aden

Commonwealth

Granges

Luoyang Wanji

Zhongfu Industrial

Jiangsu Dingsheng

Kaiser

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Aluminum Coils consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Aluminum Coils market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aluminum Coils manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aluminum Coils with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Aluminum Coils submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Aluminum Coils companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Coils Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminum Coils Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminum Coils Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminum Coils Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminum Coils Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminum Coils in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminum Coils Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminum Coils Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminum Coils Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminum Coils Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminum Coils Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminum Coils Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Series

2.1 Aluminum Coils Market Segment by Series

2.1.1 1xxx Series

2.1.2 2xxx Series

2.1.3 3xxx Series

2.1.4 5xxx Series

2.1.5 6xxx Series

2.1.6 7xxx Series

2.1.7 8xxx Series

2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size by Series

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Value, by Series (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume, by Series (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminum Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Series (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminum Coils Market Size by Series

2.3.1 United States Aluminum Coils Sales in Value, by Series (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume, by Series (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminum Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Series (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminum Coils Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Construction

3.1.4 Industrial

3.1.5 Consumer Durables

3.1.6 Foil Stock

3.1.7 Other

3.2 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminum Coils Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminum Coils Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminum Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminum Coils Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminum Coils Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminum Coils Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminum Coils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminum Coils Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminum Coils Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminum Coils in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminum Coils Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminum Coils Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminum Coils Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminum Coils Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Coils Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminum Coils Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminum Coils Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminum Coils Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminum Coils Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Coils Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminum Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminum Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Coils Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminum Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminum Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminum Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminum Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Novelis

7.1.1 Novelis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Novelis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Novelis Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Novelis Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.1.5 Novelis Recent Development

7.2 Arconic

7.2.1 Arconic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arconic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arconic Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arconic Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.2.5 Arconic Recent Development

7.3 UACJ

7.3.1 UACJ Corporation Information

7.3.2 UACJ Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 UACJ Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 UACJ Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.3.5 UACJ Recent Development

7.4 Constellium

7.4.1 Constellium Corporation Information

7.4.2 Constellium Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Constellium Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Constellium Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.4.5 Constellium Recent Development

7.5 Chinalco

7.5.1 Chinalco Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chinalco Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chinalco Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chinalco Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.5.5 Chinalco Recent Development

7.6 Mtalco

7.6.1 Mtalco Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mtalco Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mtalco Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mtalco Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.6.5 Mtalco Recent Development

7.7 Nanshan

7.7.1 Nanshan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nanshan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nanshan Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nanshan Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.7.5 Nanshan Recent Development

7.8 Ma’aden

7.8.1 Ma’aden Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ma’aden Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ma’aden Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ma’aden Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.8.5 Ma’aden Recent Development

7.9 Commonwealth

7.9.1 Commonwealth Corporation Information

7.9.2 Commonwealth Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Commonwealth Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Commonwealth Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.9.5 Commonwealth Recent Development

7.10 Granges

7.10.1 Granges Corporation Information

7.10.2 Granges Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Granges Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Granges Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.10.5 Granges Recent Development

7.11 Luoyang Wanji

7.11.1 Luoyang Wanji Corporation Information

7.11.2 Luoyang Wanji Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Luoyang Wanji Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Luoyang Wanji Aluminum Coils Products Offered

7.11.5 Luoyang Wanji Recent Development

7.12 Zhongfu Industrial

7.12.1 Zhongfu Industrial Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhongfu Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhongfu Industrial Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhongfu Industrial Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhongfu Industrial Recent Development

7.13 Jiangsu Dingsheng

7.13.1 Jiangsu Dingsheng Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Dingsheng Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiangsu Dingsheng Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Dingsheng Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiangsu Dingsheng Recent Development

7.14 Kaiser

7.14.1 Kaiser Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kaiser Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kaiser Aluminum Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kaiser Products Offered

7.14.5 Kaiser Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminum Coils Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminum Coils Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminum Coils Distributors

8.3 Aluminum Coils Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminum Coils Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminum Coils Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminum Coils Distributors

8.5 Aluminum Coils Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

