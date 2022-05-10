Furniture Hardware Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Furniture Hardware market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Furniture Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Furniture Hardware market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global major players furniture hardware market include Hettich, Blum Inc, Taiming, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 20% shares of the whole market.China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and United States with the share about 25% and 15%. Drawer slides are main type, with a share about 30%. Household is the main application, which holds a share about 65%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Furniture Hardware market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Type

Hinges

Drawer Slides

Drawer Boxes

Lift Up Solutions

Storage Accessories

Accessories and Fitting System

Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The report on the Furniture Hardware market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Blum

Hettich

Hafele

Meaton

GRASS

DTC

Accuride

Taiming

Vauth Sagel

Jusen

Hi-Gold

FGV

SH-ABC

ADAMS

Kesseböhmer

Titus

Salice

King Slide

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Furniture Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Furniture Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Furniture Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Furniture Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Furniture Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Furniture Hardware companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Furniture Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Global Furniture Hardware Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Furniture Hardware Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Furniture Hardware Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Furniture Hardware Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Furniture Hardware in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Furniture Hardware Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Furniture Hardware Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Furniture Hardware Industry Trends

1.5.2 Furniture Hardware Market Drivers

1.5.3 Furniture Hardware Market Challenges

1.5.4 Furniture Hardware Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hinges

2.1.2 Drawer Slides

2.1.3 Drawer Boxes

2.1.4 Lift Up Solutions

2.1.5 Storage Accessories

2.1.6 Accessories and Fitting System

2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Furniture Hardware Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Furniture Hardware Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Furniture Hardware Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Furniture Hardware Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Furniture Hardware Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Furniture Hardware Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Furniture Hardware Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Furniture Hardware Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Furniture Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Furniture Hardware Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Furniture Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Furniture Hardware in 2021

4.2.3 Global Furniture Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Furniture Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Furniture Hardware Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Furniture Hardware Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Furniture Hardware Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Furniture Hardware Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Furniture Hardware Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Furniture Hardware Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Blum

7.1.1 Blum Corporation Information

7.1.2 Blum Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Blum Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Blum Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.1.5 Blum Recent Development

7.2 Hettich

7.2.1 Hettich Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hettich Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hettich Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hettich Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.2.5 Hettich Recent Development

7.3 Hafele

7.3.1 Hafele Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hafele Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hafele Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.3.5 Hafele Recent Development

7.4 Meaton

7.4.1 Meaton Corporation Information

7.4.2 Meaton Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Meaton Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Meaton Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.4.5 Meaton Recent Development

7.5 GRASS

7.5.1 GRASS Corporation Information

7.5.2 GRASS Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GRASS Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GRASS Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.5.5 GRASS Recent Development

7.6 DTC

7.6.1 DTC Corporation Information

7.6.2 DTC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DTC Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DTC Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.6.5 DTC Recent Development

7.7 Accuride

7.7.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Accuride Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Accuride Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.7.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.8 Taiming

7.8.1 Taiming Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taiming Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Taiming Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Taiming Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.8.5 Taiming Recent Development

7.9 Vauth Sagel

7.9.1 Vauth Sagel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vauth Sagel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vauth Sagel Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vauth Sagel Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.9.5 Vauth Sagel Recent Development

7.10 Jusen

7.10.1 Jusen Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jusen Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jusen Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jusen Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.10.5 Jusen Recent Development

7.11 Hi-Gold

7.11.1 Hi-Gold Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hi-Gold Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hi-Gold Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hi-Gold Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.11.5 Hi-Gold Recent Development

7.12 FGV

7.12.1 FGV Corporation Information

7.12.2 FGV Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 FGV Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 FGV Products Offered

7.12.5 FGV Recent Development

7.13 SH-ABC

7.13.1 SH-ABC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SH-ABC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SH-ABC Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SH-ABC Products Offered

7.13.5 SH-ABC Recent Development

7.14 ADAMS

7.14.1 ADAMS Corporation Information

7.14.2 ADAMS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ADAMS Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ADAMS Products Offered

7.14.5 ADAMS Recent Development

7.15 Kesseböhmer

7.15.1 Kesseböhmer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kesseböhmer Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kesseböhmer Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kesseböhmer Products Offered

7.15.5 Kesseböhmer Recent Development

7.16 Titus

7.16.1 Titus Corporation Information

7.16.2 Titus Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Titus Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Titus Products Offered

7.16.5 Titus Recent Development

7.17 Salice

7.17.1 Salice Corporation Information

7.17.2 Salice Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Salice Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Salice Products Offered

7.17.5 Salice Recent Development

7.18 King Slide

7.18.1 King Slide Corporation Information

7.18.2 King Slide Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 King Slide Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 King Slide Products Offered

7.18.5 King Slide Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Furniture Hardware Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Furniture Hardware Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Furniture Hardware Distributors

8.3 Furniture Hardware Production Mode & Process

8.4 Furniture Hardware Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Furniture Hardware Sales Channels

8.4.2 Furniture Hardware Distributors

8.5 Furniture Hardware Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

