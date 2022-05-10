Interdental Brush Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Interdental Brush market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Interdental Brush market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Interdental Brush market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global interdental brush key players include Trisa, GUM(Sunstar), Tepe, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, 0.6mm-1.2mm is the largest segment, with a share about 50%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Interdental Brush market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Interdental Brush Market Segment by Type

Below 0.6mm

0.6mm-1.2mm

Above 1.2mm

Interdental Brush Market Segment by Application

Daily Cleaning

Periodontal Disease Patients

The report on the Interdental Brush market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Trisa

GUM(Sunstar)

Tepe

Lion

Oral-B

Curaprox

Colgate

Plackers

Yawaraka

Dentek

Sang-A E-Clean

Dentalpro

Okamura

Erskine Oral Care

Wisdom

Peri-dent

Staino

Guangzhou Weimeizi

Tandex A/S

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Interdental Brush consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Interdental Brush market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Interdental Brush manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Interdental Brush with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Interdental Brush submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Interdental Brush companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Interdental Brush Product Introduction

1.2 Global Interdental Brush Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Interdental Brush Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Interdental Brush Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Interdental Brush Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Interdental Brush Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Interdental Brush Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Interdental Brush in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Interdental Brush Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Interdental Brush Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Interdental Brush Industry Trends

1.5.2 Interdental Brush Market Drivers

1.5.3 Interdental Brush Market Challenges

1.5.4 Interdental Brush Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Interdental Brush Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Below 0.6mm

2.1.2 0.6mm-1.2mm

2.1.3 Above 1.2mm

2.2 Global Interdental Brush Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Interdental Brush Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Interdental Brush Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Interdental Brush Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Interdental Brush Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Interdental Brush Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Interdental Brush Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Daily Cleaning

3.1.2 Periodontal Disease Patients

3.2 Global Interdental Brush Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Interdental Brush Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Interdental Brush Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Interdental Brush Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Interdental Brush Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Interdental Brush Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Interdental Brush Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Interdental Brush Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Interdental Brush Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Interdental Brush Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Interdental Brush Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Interdental Brush Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Interdental Brush Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Interdental Brush Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Interdental Brush in 2021

4.2.3 Global Interdental Brush Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Interdental Brush Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Interdental Brush Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Interdental Brush Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Interdental Brush Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Interdental Brush Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Interdental Brush Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Interdental Brush Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Interdental Brush Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Interdental Brush Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Interdental Brush Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Interdental Brush Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Interdental Brush Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Interdental Brush Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Interdental Brush Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Interdental Brush Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Interdental Brush Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Interdental Brush Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Interdental Brush Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Interdental Brush Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Interdental Brush Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Interdental Brush Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Interdental Brush Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Interdental Brush Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trisa

7.1.1 Trisa Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trisa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Trisa Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Trisa Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.1.5 Trisa Recent Development

7.2 GUM(Sunstar)

7.2.1 GUM(Sunstar) Corporation Information

7.2.2 GUM(Sunstar) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GUM(Sunstar) Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GUM(Sunstar) Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.2.5 GUM(Sunstar) Recent Development

7.3 Tepe

7.3.1 Tepe Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tepe Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tepe Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tepe Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.3.5 Tepe Recent Development

7.4 Lion

7.4.1 Lion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lion Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lion Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.4.5 Lion Recent Development

7.5 Oral-B

7.5.1 Oral-B Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oral-B Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Oral-B Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Oral-B Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.5.5 Oral-B Recent Development

7.6 Curaprox

7.6.1 Curaprox Corporation Information

7.6.2 Curaprox Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Curaprox Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Curaprox Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.6.5 Curaprox Recent Development

7.7 Colgate

7.7.1 Colgate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Colgate Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Colgate Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Colgate Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.7.5 Colgate Recent Development

7.8 Plackers

7.8.1 Plackers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Plackers Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Plackers Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Plackers Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.8.5 Plackers Recent Development

7.9 Yawaraka

7.9.1 Yawaraka Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yawaraka Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yawaraka Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yawaraka Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.9.5 Yawaraka Recent Development

7.10 Dentek

7.10.1 Dentek Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dentek Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dentek Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dentek Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.10.5 Dentek Recent Development

7.11 Sang-A E-Clean

7.11.1 Sang-A E-Clean Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sang-A E-Clean Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sang-A E-Clean Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sang-A E-Clean Interdental Brush Products Offered

7.11.5 Sang-A E-Clean Recent Development

7.12 Dentalpro

7.12.1 Dentalpro Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dentalpro Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dentalpro Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dentalpro Products Offered

7.12.5 Dentalpro Recent Development

7.13 Okamura

7.13.1 Okamura Corporation Information

7.13.2 Okamura Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Okamura Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Okamura Products Offered

7.13.5 Okamura Recent Development

7.14 Erskine Oral Care

7.14.1 Erskine Oral Care Corporation Information

7.14.2 Erskine Oral Care Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Erskine Oral Care Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Erskine Oral Care Products Offered

7.14.5 Erskine Oral Care Recent Development

7.15 Wisdom

7.15.1 Wisdom Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wisdom Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Wisdom Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Wisdom Products Offered

7.15.5 Wisdom Recent Development

7.16 Peri-dent

7.16.1 Peri-dent Corporation Information

7.16.2 Peri-dent Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Peri-dent Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Peri-dent Products Offered

7.16.5 Peri-dent Recent Development

7.17 Staino

7.17.1 Staino Corporation Information

7.17.2 Staino Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Staino Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Staino Products Offered

7.17.5 Staino Recent Development

7.18 Guangzhou Weimeizi

7.18.1 Guangzhou Weimeizi Corporation Information

7.18.2 Guangzhou Weimeizi Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Guangzhou Weimeizi Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Guangzhou Weimeizi Products Offered

7.18.5 Guangzhou Weimeizi Recent Development

7.19 Tandex A/S

7.19.1 Tandex A/S Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tandex A/S Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Tandex A/S Interdental Brush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Tandex A/S Products Offered

7.19.5 Tandex A/S Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Interdental Brush Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Interdental Brush Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Interdental Brush Distributors

8.3 Interdental Brush Production Mode & Process

8.4 Interdental Brush Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Interdental Brush Sales Channels

8.4.2 Interdental Brush Distributors

8.5 Interdental Brush Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

