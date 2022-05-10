Refined Cotton Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Refined Cotton market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refined Cotton market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Refined Cotton market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global refined cotton main players are Georgia-Pacific, Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber, Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton, Fargona Kimyo Zavodi, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 80%.In terms of product, industrial grade is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is cellulose ethers, followed by nitrocellulose .

For United States market, this report focuses on the Refined Cotton market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Refined Cotton Market Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Refined Cotton Market Segment by Application

Cellulose Ethers

Nitrocellulose

Cellulose Acetate

Other

The report on the Refined Cotton market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Georgia-Pacific

Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology

Nantong Yaohua Fibre

Sriman Chemicals

Milouban

Su Noke Chemical

North Chemical Industries

Hubei Golden Ring

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton

Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical

GRN Cellulose

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Refined Cotton consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Refined Cotton market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Refined Cotton manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Refined Cotton with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Refined Cotton submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Refined Cotton companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refined Cotton Product Introduction

1.2 Global Refined Cotton Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Refined Cotton Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Refined Cotton Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Refined Cotton Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Refined Cotton Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Refined Cotton in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Refined Cotton Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Refined Cotton Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Refined Cotton Industry Trends

1.5.2 Refined Cotton Market Drivers

1.5.3 Refined Cotton Market Challenges

1.5.4 Refined Cotton Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Refined Cotton Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Industrial Grade

2.1.2 Food Grade

2.2 Global Refined Cotton Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Refined Cotton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Refined Cotton Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Refined Cotton Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Refined Cotton Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Refined Cotton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Refined Cotton Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cellulose Ethers

3.1.2 Nitrocellulose

3.1.3 Cellulose Acetate

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Refined Cotton Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Refined Cotton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Refined Cotton Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Refined Cotton Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Refined Cotton Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Refined Cotton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Refined Cotton Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Refined Cotton Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Refined Cotton Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Refined Cotton Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Refined Cotton Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Refined Cotton Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Refined Cotton Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Refined Cotton Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Refined Cotton in 2021

4.2.3 Global Refined Cotton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Refined Cotton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Refined Cotton Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Refined Cotton Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Refined Cotton Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Refined Cotton Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Refined Cotton Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Refined Cotton Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Refined Cotton Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Refined Cotton Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Refined Cotton Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Refined Cotton Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Refined Cotton Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Refined Cotton Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Refined Cotton Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Refined Cotton Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Refined Cotton Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Refined Cotton Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Refined Cotton Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Refined Cotton Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Refined Cotton Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Refined Cotton Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

7.1.1 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.1.5 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Recent Development

7.2 Georgia-Pacific

7.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

7.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

7.3 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

7.3.1 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.3.5 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Recent Development

7.4 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

7.4.1 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.4.5 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Recent Development

7.5 Global Komsco Daewoo

7.5.1 Global Komsco Daewoo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Global Komsco Daewoo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Global Komsco Daewoo Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Global Komsco Daewoo Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.5.5 Global Komsco Daewoo Recent Development

7.6 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology

7.6.1 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.6.5 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Recent Development

7.7 Nantong Yaohua Fibre

7.7.1 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.7.5 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Recent Development

7.8 Sriman Chemicals

7.8.1 Sriman Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sriman Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sriman Chemicals Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sriman Chemicals Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.8.5 Sriman Chemicals Recent Development

7.9 Milouban

7.9.1 Milouban Corporation Information

7.9.2 Milouban Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Milouban Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Milouban Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.9.5 Milouban Recent Development

7.10 Su Noke Chemical

7.10.1 Su Noke Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Su Noke Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Su Noke Chemical Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Su Noke Chemical Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.10.5 Su Noke Chemical Recent Development

7.11 North Chemical Industries

7.11.1 North Chemical Industries Corporation Information

7.11.2 North Chemical Industries Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 North Chemical Industries Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 North Chemical Industries Refined Cotton Products Offered

7.11.5 North Chemical Industries Recent Development

7.12 Hubei Golden Ring

7.12.1 Hubei Golden Ring Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hubei Golden Ring Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hubei Golden Ring Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hubei Golden Ring Products Offered

7.12.5 Hubei Golden Ring Recent Development

7.13 CELSUR

7.13.1 CELSUR Corporation Information

7.13.2 CELSUR Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CELSUR Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CELSUR Products Offered

7.13.5 CELSUR Recent Development

7.14 Jinqiu Cotton

7.14.1 Jinqiu Cotton Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jinqiu Cotton Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jinqiu Cotton Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jinqiu Cotton Products Offered

7.14.5 Jinqiu Cotton Recent Development

7.15 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical

7.15.1 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Recent Development

7.16 GRN Cellulose

7.16.1 GRN Cellulose Corporation Information

7.16.2 GRN Cellulose Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 GRN Cellulose Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 GRN Cellulose Products Offered

7.16.5 GRN Cellulose Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Refined Cotton Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Refined Cotton Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Refined Cotton Distributors

8.3 Refined Cotton Production Mode & Process

8.4 Refined Cotton Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Refined Cotton Sales Channels

8.4.2 Refined Cotton Distributors

8.5 Refined Cotton Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

