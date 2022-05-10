Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ultrafiltration Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrafiltration Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Ultrafiltration Membrane market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ultrafiltration Membrane market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1552 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2021.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Organic Membrane accounting for % of the Ultrafiltration Membrane global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Industrial & Municipal was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global ultrafiltration membrane key players include Asahi Kasei, SUEZ, DuPont, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 40%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 27%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 47 percent. In terms of product, organic membrane is the largest segment, with a share over 98%. And in terms of application, the largest application is industrial & municipal, followed by food and beverage, etc.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ultrafiltration Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment by Type

Organic Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment by Application

Industrial & Municipal

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Bioengineering

Seawater Reverse Osmosis

Potable Water Treatment

The report on the Ultrafiltration Membrane market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Koch

Asahi Kasei

SUEZ

DuPont

Toray

3M (Membrana)

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nitto Denko Corporation

Synder Filtration

Microdyn-Nadir

Grant (Canpure)

Pentair (X-Flow)

Pall Water

CITIC Envirotech

Litree

Scinor

Tianjin MOTIMO

Zhaojin Motian

Memsino

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ultrafiltration Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ultrafiltration Membrane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ultrafiltration Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ultrafiltration Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ultrafiltration Membrane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ultrafiltration Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ultrafiltration Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Organic Membrane

2.1.2 Inorganic Membrane

2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial & Municipal

3.1.2 Food & Beverage

3.1.3 Healthcare & Bioengineering

3.1.4 Seawater Reverse Osmosis

3.1.5 Potable Water Treatment

3.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ultrafiltration Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ultrafiltration Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultrafiltration Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Koch

7.1.1 Koch Corporation Information

7.1.2 Koch Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Koch Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Koch Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Koch Recent Development

7.2 Asahi Kasei

7.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.2.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Asahi Kasei Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Asahi Kasei Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.3 SUEZ

7.3.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

7.3.2 SUEZ Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SUEZ Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SUEZ Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 SUEZ Recent Development

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DuPont Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DuPont Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.5 Toray

7.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Toray Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Toray Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Toray Recent Development

7.6 3M (Membrana)

7.6.1 3M (Membrana) Corporation Information

7.6.2 3M (Membrana) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3M (Membrana) Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3M (Membrana) Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 3M (Membrana) Recent Development

7.7 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Nitto Denko Corporation

7.8.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Synder Filtration

7.9.1 Synder Filtration Corporation Information

7.9.2 Synder Filtration Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Synder Filtration Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Synder Filtration Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 Synder Filtration Recent Development

7.10 Microdyn-Nadir

7.10.1 Microdyn-Nadir Corporation Information

7.10.2 Microdyn-Nadir Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Microdyn-Nadir Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Microdyn-Nadir Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 Microdyn-Nadir Recent Development

7.11 Grant (Canpure)

7.11.1 Grant (Canpure) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Grant (Canpure) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Grant (Canpure) Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Grant (Canpure) Ultrafiltration Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Grant (Canpure) Recent Development

7.12 Pentair (X-Flow)

7.12.1 Pentair (X-Flow) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pentair (X-Flow) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pentair (X-Flow) Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pentair (X-Flow) Products Offered

7.12.5 Pentair (X-Flow) Recent Development

7.13 Pall Water

7.13.1 Pall Water Corporation Information

7.13.2 Pall Water Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Pall Water Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Pall Water Products Offered

7.13.5 Pall Water Recent Development

7.14 CITIC Envirotech

7.14.1 CITIC Envirotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 CITIC Envirotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CITIC Envirotech Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CITIC Envirotech Products Offered

7.14.5 CITIC Envirotech Recent Development

7.15 Litree

7.15.1 Litree Corporation Information

7.15.2 Litree Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Litree Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Litree Products Offered

7.15.5 Litree Recent Development

7.16 Scinor

7.16.1 Scinor Corporation Information

7.16.2 Scinor Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Scinor Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Scinor Products Offered

7.16.5 Scinor Recent Development

7.17 Tianjin MOTIMO

7.17.1 Tianjin MOTIMO Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tianjin MOTIMO Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tianjin MOTIMO Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tianjin MOTIMO Products Offered

7.17.5 Tianjin MOTIMO Recent Development

7.18 Zhaojin Motian

7.18.1 Zhaojin Motian Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhaojin Motian Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhaojin Motian Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhaojin Motian Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhaojin Motian Recent Development

7.19 Memsino

7.19.1 Memsino Corporation Information

7.19.2 Memsino Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Memsino Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Memsino Products Offered

7.19.5 Memsino Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ultrafiltration Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ultrafiltration Membrane Distributors

8.3 Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ultrafiltration Membrane Distributors

8.5 Ultrafiltration Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

