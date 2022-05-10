Bunker Fuel Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bunker Fuel market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bunker Fuel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Bunker Fuel market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 38% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 32% market share.

The key players are World Fuel Services, Bunker Holding, Chemoil, Aegean Marine Petroleum, China Marine Bunker, Bright Oil, BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Sinopec, Lukoil-Bunker, Total Marine Fuel, Gazpromneft, China Changjiang Bunker, Southern Pec, GAC, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels etc. World Fuel Services is the largest manufacturer with about 9% market share.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bunker Fuel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Application

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other

The report on the Bunker Fuel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

World Fuel Services

Bunker Holding

Chemoil

Aegean Marine Petroleum

China Marine Bunker

Bright Oil

BP

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sinopec

Lukoil-Bunker

Total Marine Fuel

Gazpromneft

China Changjiang Bunker

Southern Pec

GAC

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bunker Fuel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bunker Fuel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bunker Fuel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bunker Fuel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bunker Fuel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bunker Fuel companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bunker Fuel Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bunker Fuel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bunker Fuel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bunker Fuel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bunker Fuel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bunker Fuel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bunker Fuel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bunker Fuel Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bunker Fuel Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bunker Fuel Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bunker Fuel Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bunker Fuel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Distillate Fuel Oil

2.1.2 Residual Fuel Oil

2.1.3 LNG

2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bunker Fuel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tanker Vessels

3.1.2 Container Vessels

3.1.3 Bulk Vessels

3.1.4 General Cargo Vessels

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bunker Fuel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bunker Fuel Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bunker Fuel Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bunker Fuel Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bunker Fuel Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bunker Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bunker Fuel Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bunker Fuel Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bunker Fuel in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bunker Fuel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bunker Fuel Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bunker Fuel Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bunker Fuel Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bunker Fuel Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bunker Fuel Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bunker Fuel Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bunker Fuel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bunker Fuel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bunker Fuel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bunker Fuel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bunker Fuel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 World Fuel Services

7.1.1 World Fuel Services Corporation Information

7.1.2 World Fuel Services Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 World Fuel Services Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 World Fuel Services Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.1.5 World Fuel Services Recent Development

7.2 Bunker Holding

7.2.1 Bunker Holding Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bunker Holding Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bunker Holding Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bunker Holding Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.2.5 Bunker Holding Recent Development

7.3 Chemoil

7.3.1 Chemoil Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemoil Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chemoil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chemoil Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.3.5 Chemoil Recent Development

7.4 Aegean Marine Petroleum

7.4.1 Aegean Marine Petroleum Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aegean Marine Petroleum Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aegean Marine Petroleum Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aegean Marine Petroleum Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.4.5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Recent Development

7.5 China Marine Bunker

7.5.1 China Marine Bunker Corporation Information

7.5.2 China Marine Bunker Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.5.5 China Marine Bunker Recent Development

7.6 Bright Oil

7.6.1 Bright Oil Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bright Oil Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bright Oil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bright Oil Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.6.5 Bright Oil Recent Development

7.7 BP

7.7.1 BP Corporation Information

7.7.2 BP Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BP Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BP Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.7.5 BP Recent Development

7.8 Exxon Mobil

7.8.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

7.8.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.8.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

7.9 Shell

7.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shell Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shell Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.9.5 Shell Recent Development

7.10 Sinopec

7.10.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sinopec Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sinopec Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.10.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.11 Lukoil-Bunker

7.11.1 Lukoil-Bunker Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lukoil-Bunker Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lukoil-Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lukoil-Bunker Bunker Fuel Products Offered

7.11.5 Lukoil-Bunker Recent Development

7.12 Total Marine Fuel

7.12.1 Total Marine Fuel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Total Marine Fuel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Total Marine Fuel Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Total Marine Fuel Products Offered

7.12.5 Total Marine Fuel Recent Development

7.13 Gazpromneft

7.13.1 Gazpromneft Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gazpromneft Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Gazpromneft Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Gazpromneft Products Offered

7.13.5 Gazpromneft Recent Development

7.14 China Changjiang Bunker

7.14.1 China Changjiang Bunker Corporation Information

7.14.2 China Changjiang Bunker Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 China Changjiang Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 China Changjiang Bunker Products Offered

7.14.5 China Changjiang Bunker Recent Development

7.15 Southern Pec

7.15.1 Southern Pec Corporation Information

7.15.2 Southern Pec Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Southern Pec Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Southern Pec Products Offered

7.15.5 Southern Pec Recent Development

7.16 GAC

7.16.1 GAC Corporation Information

7.16.2 GAC Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 GAC Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 GAC Products Offered

7.16.5 GAC Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

7.17.1 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Recent Development

7.18 China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd.

7.18.1 China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.18.2 China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd. Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.18.5 China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bunker Fuel Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bunker Fuel Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bunker Fuel Distributors

8.3 Bunker Fuel Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bunker Fuel Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bunker Fuel Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bunker Fuel Distributors

8.5 Bunker Fuel Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

