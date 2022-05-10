Surfactant for EOR Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Surfactant for EOR market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surfactant for EOR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Surfactant for EOR market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core surfactant for EOR manufacturers include Stepan, BASF and CNPC. The top 3 manufacturers had a more than 50% combined market share.Asia Pacific is the largest region, with a share more than 45%, followed by Europe and Europe.In terms of product, anionic sulfonate is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is conventional oil field, followed by oil sands oil field.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Surfactant for EOR market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Surfactant for EOR Market Segment by Type

Anionic Sulfonate

Anionic Carboxylate

Nonionic Surfactant

Biosurfactant

Others

Surfactant for EOR Market Segment by Application

Oil Sands Oil Field

Conventional Oil Field

The report on the Surfactant for EOR market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Stepan

CNPC

Shandong Polymer Biochemicals

BASF

Solvay

Dow

Shell Chemicals

Huntsman

Oil Chem Technologies

Nouryon

Cepsa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Surfactant for EOR consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Surfactant for EOR market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surfactant for EOR manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surfactant for EOR with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Surfactant for EOR submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Surfactant for EOR companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surfactant for EOR Product Introduction

1.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Surfactant for EOR Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Surfactant for EOR Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Surfactant for EOR in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Surfactant for EOR Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Surfactant for EOR Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Surfactant for EOR Industry Trends

1.5.2 Surfactant for EOR Market Drivers

1.5.3 Surfactant for EOR Market Challenges

1.5.4 Surfactant for EOR Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Surfactant for EOR Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Anionic Sulfonate

2.1.2 Anionic Carboxylate

2.1.3 Nonionic Surfactant

2.1.4 Biosurfactant

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Surfactant for EOR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Surfactant for EOR Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Sands Oil Field

3.1.2 Conventional Oil Field

3.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Surfactant for EOR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Surfactant for EOR Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Surfactant for EOR Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Surfactant for EOR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Surfactant for EOR Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Surfactant for EOR in 2021

4.2.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Surfactant for EOR Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surfactant for EOR Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Surfactant for EOR Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Surfactant for EOR Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Surfactant for EOR Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Surfactant for EOR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Surfactant for EOR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surfactant for EOR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surfactant for EOR Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Surfactant for EOR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Surfactant for EOR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Surfactant for EOR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Surfactant for EOR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Surfactant for EOR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Surfactant for EOR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stepan

7.1.1 Stepan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stepan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stepan Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stepan Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.1.5 Stepan Recent Development

7.2 CNPC

7.2.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.2.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CNPC Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CNPC Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.2.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.3 Shandong Polymer Biochemicals

7.3.1 Shandong Polymer Biochemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shandong Polymer Biochemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shandong Polymer Biochemicals Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shandong Polymer Biochemicals Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.3.5 Shandong Polymer Biochemicals Recent Development

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Recent Development

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Solvay Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Solvay Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dow Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dow Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.6.5 Dow Recent Development

7.7 Shell Chemicals

7.7.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shell Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shell Chemicals Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shell Chemicals Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.7.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Huntsman

7.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huntsman Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huntsman Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.8.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.9 Oil Chem Technologies

7.9.1 Oil Chem Technologies Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oil Chem Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Oil Chem Technologies Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Oil Chem Technologies Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.9.5 Oil Chem Technologies Recent Development

7.10 Nouryon

7.10.1 Nouryon Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nouryon Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nouryon Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nouryon Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.10.5 Nouryon Recent Development

7.11 Cepsa

7.11.1 Cepsa Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cepsa Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cepsa Surfactant for EOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cepsa Surfactant for EOR Products Offered

7.11.5 Cepsa Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Surfactant for EOR Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Surfactant for EOR Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Surfactant for EOR Distributors

8.3 Surfactant for EOR Production Mode & Process

8.4 Surfactant for EOR Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Surfactant for EOR Sales Channels

8.4.2 Surfactant for EOR Distributors

8.5 Surfactant for EOR Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

