Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Nickel Titanium Alloy market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel Titanium Alloy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Nickel Titanium Alloy market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In the global market, the core manufacturers of nickel titanium alloy (ni-ti alloy) include Confluent Medical (NDC) and SAES Getters etc, and the top 2 manufacturers account for about 30% of the market share. The market include North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with a share of 45%, 20% and 30%.In terms of product, wire/rod/bar is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is medical applications, followed by aircraft applications.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nickel Titanium Alloy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Segment by Type

Wire/Rod/Bar

Sheet/Foil/Ribbon/Strip

Tube

Others

Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Segment by Application

Medical Applications

Aircraft Applications

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

The report on the Nickel Titanium Alloy market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Confluent Medical (NDC)

SAES Getters (Memry)

ATI

Johnson Matthey

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric

Daido Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Metalwerks PMD

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

Dynalloy

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Beijing Smart Tech

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Nickel Titanium Alloy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nickel Titanium Alloy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nickel Titanium Alloy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nickel Titanium Alloy with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nickel Titanium Alloy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Nickel Titanium Alloy companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Product Introduction

1.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nickel Titanium Alloy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Industry Trends

1.5.2 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Drivers

1.5.3 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Challenges

1.5.4 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wire/Rod/Bar

2.1.2 Sheet/Foil/Ribbon/Strip

2.1.3 Tube

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical Applications

3.1.2 Aircraft Applications

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Consumer Goods

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Nickel Titanium Alloy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Nickel Titanium Alloy Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nickel Titanium Alloy Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Nickel Titanium Alloy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Titanium Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Confluent Medical (NDC)

7.1.1 Confluent Medical (NDC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Confluent Medical (NDC) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Confluent Medical (NDC) Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Confluent Medical (NDC) Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.1.5 Confluent Medical (NDC) Recent Development

7.2 SAES Getters (Memry)

7.2.1 SAES Getters (Memry) Corporation Information

7.2.2 SAES Getters (Memry) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SAES Getters (Memry) Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SAES Getters (Memry) Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.2.5 SAES Getters (Memry) Recent Development

7.3 ATI

7.3.1 ATI Corporation Information

7.3.2 ATI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ATI Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ATI Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.3.5 ATI Recent Development

7.4 Johnson Matthey

7.4.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

7.4.2 Johnson Matthey Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Johnson Matthey Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Johnson Matthey Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.4.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

7.5 Fort Wayne Metals

7.5.1 Fort Wayne Metals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fort Wayne Metals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fort Wayne Metals Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fort Wayne Metals Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.5.5 Fort Wayne Metals Recent Development

7.6 Furukawa Electric

7.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Furukawa Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Furukawa Electric Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Furukawa Electric Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.6.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

7.7 Daido Steel

7.7.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Daido Steel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Daido Steel Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Daido Steel Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.7.5 Daido Steel Recent Development

7.8 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.8.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.8.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

7.9 Metalwerks PMD

7.9.1 Metalwerks PMD Corporation Information

7.9.2 Metalwerks PMD Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Metalwerks PMD Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Metalwerks PMD Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.9.5 Metalwerks PMD Recent Development

7.10 G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

7.10.1 G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

7.10.2 G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.10.5 G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

7.11 Dynalloy

7.11.1 Dynalloy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dynalloy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Dynalloy Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Dynalloy Nickel Titanium Alloy Products Offered

7.11.5 Dynalloy Recent Development

7.12 Grikin

7.12.1 Grikin Corporation Information

7.12.2 Grikin Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Grikin Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Grikin Products Offered

7.12.5 Grikin Recent Development

7.13 PEIER Tech

7.13.1 PEIER Tech Corporation Information

7.13.2 PEIER Tech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 PEIER Tech Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 PEIER Tech Products Offered

7.13.5 PEIER Tech Recent Development

7.14 Saite Metal

7.14.1 Saite Metal Corporation Information

7.14.2 Saite Metal Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Saite Metal Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Saite Metal Products Offered

7.14.5 Saite Metal Recent Development

7.15 Beijing Smart Tech

7.15.1 Beijing Smart Tech Corporation Information

7.15.2 Beijing Smart Tech Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Beijing Smart Tech Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Beijing Smart Tech Products Offered

7.15.5 Beijing Smart Tech Recent Development

7.16 Baoji Seabird Metal

7.16.1 Baoji Seabird Metal Corporation Information

7.16.2 Baoji Seabird Metal Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Baoji Seabird Metal Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Baoji Seabird Metal Products Offered

7.16.5 Baoji Seabird Metal Recent Development

7.17 GEE

7.17.1 GEE Corporation Information

7.17.2 GEE Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 GEE Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 GEE Products Offered

7.17.5 GEE Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Nickel Titanium Alloy Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Nickel Titanium Alloy Distributors

8.3 Nickel Titanium Alloy Production Mode & Process

8.4 Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Nickel Titanium Alloy Sales Channels

8.4.2 Nickel Titanium Alloy Distributors

8.5 Nickel Titanium Alloy Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

