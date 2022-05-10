Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The major manufacturers of pressure sensitive adhesives globally include Henkel and 3M. The top 5 manufacturers account for about 35% of the market share. The Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market, accounting for approximately 55% of the market, followed by North America and Europe, accounting for 20% and 18%, respectively. Among them, acrylic and rubber accounted for 58% and 30% respectively. The most applications are the packaging and electrical and health & hygiene, accounting for 45% and 15% respectively.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

The report on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Dow

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

LG

Berry Plastics

Nippon Shokubai

Beardow & ADAMS

Sika AG

Ashland

Xinfeng Group

Tex Year Industries

