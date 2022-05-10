Retimer (Redriver) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Retimer (Redriver) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retimer (Redriver) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Retimer (Redriver) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Retimer (Redriver) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 269.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1810.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, PCIe 4.0 Retimer accounting for % of the Retimer (Redriver) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Servers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Texas Instrument and Parade Technologies are the leaders of the industry, and top 3 companies hold key technologies and patents with the most market share over 75%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 0%. North America is the second market.

The application includes servers, storage applications and others, the proportion of servers is about 48%. Besides, retimer is the largest product type, it is followed by redriver.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Retimer (Redriver) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Type

PCIe 4.0 Retimer

PCIe 5.0 Retimer

PCIe 6.0 Retimer

PCIe 4.0 Redriver

USB 3.0 Retimer

USB 4.0 Retimer

USB 3.0 Redriver

DP 2.0 Retimer

Other

Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Application

Servers

Storage Applications

Others

The report on the Retimer (Redriver) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Astera Labs

Parade Technologies

Texas Instruments

Intel

Analogix

Diodes Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology

Montage Technology

THine Electronics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Retimer (Redriver) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Retimer (Redriver) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retimer (Redriver) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retimer (Redriver) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Retimer (Redriver) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Retimer (Redriver) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retimer (Redriver) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Retimer (Redriver) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Retimer (Redriver) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Retimer (Redriver) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Retimer (Redriver) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Retimer (Redriver) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Retimer (Redriver) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Retimer (Redriver) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Retimer (Redriver) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Retimer (Redriver) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PCIe 4.0 Retimer

2.1.2 PCIe 5.0 Retimer

2.1.3 PCIe 6.0 Retimer

2.1.4 PCIe 4.0 Redriver

2.1.5 USB 3.0 Retimer

2.1.6 USB 4.0 Retimer

2.1.7 USB 3.0 Redriver

2.1.8 DP 2.0 Retimer

2.1.9 Other

2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Servers

3.1.2 Storage Applications

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Retimer (Redriver) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Retimer (Redriver) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Retimer (Redriver) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Retimer (Redriver) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Retimer (Redriver) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Astera Labs

7.1.1 Astera Labs Corporation Information

7.1.2 Astera Labs Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Astera Labs Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Astera Labs Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.1.5 Astera Labs Recent Development

7.2 Parade Technologies

7.2.1 Parade Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Parade Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.2.5 Parade Technologies Recent Development

7.3 Texas Instruments

7.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.3.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Texas Instruments Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Texas Instruments Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.4 Intel

7.4.1 Intel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.4.5 Intel Recent Development

7.5 Analogix

7.5.1 Analogix Corporation Information

7.5.2 Analogix Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.5.5 Analogix Recent Development

7.6 Diodes Incorporated

7.6.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

7.6.2 Diodes Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.6.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Development

7.7 NXP Semiconductors

7.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.8 Microchip Technology

7.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.8.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

7.9 Montage Technology

7.9.1 Montage Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Montage Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.9.5 Montage Technology Recent Development

7.10 THine Electronics

7.10.1 THine Electronics Corporation Information

7.10.2 THine Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 THine Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 THine Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

7.10.5 THine Electronics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Retimer (Redriver) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Retimer (Redriver) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Retimer (Redriver) Distributors

8.3 Retimer (Redriver) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Retimer (Redriver) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Retimer (Redriver) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Retimer (Redriver) Distributors

8.5 Retimer (Redriver) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

