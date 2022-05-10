Water Electrolysis Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Water Electrolysis market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Electrolysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Water Electrolysis market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global water electrolysis key players include 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics, Teledyne Energy Systems, Suzhou Jingli, etc. Global top 2 manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 57%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 37 percent.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Electrolysis market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Type

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Application

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others

The report on the Water Electrolysis market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Proton On-Site

Hydrogenics

Teledyne Energy Systems

Suzhou Jingli

McPhy

TianJin Mainland

Siemens

Nel Hydrogen

Toshiba

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Areva H2gen

ITM Power

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ShaanXi HuaQin

EM Solution

Beijing Zhongdian

H2B2

Elchemtech

Asahi Kasei

Verde LLC

Thyssenkrupp

Cummins

Elogen

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Water Electrolysis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water Electrolysis market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Electrolysis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Electrolysis with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Electrolysis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Water Electrolysis companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Electrolysis Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water Electrolysis Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water Electrolysis Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water Electrolysis Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Electrolysis in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Electrolysis Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water Electrolysis Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water Electrolysis Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water Electrolysis Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water Electrolysis Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water Electrolysis Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

2.1.2 PEM Electroliser

2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water Electrolysis Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water Electrolysis Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Plants

3.1.2 Steel Plant

3.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

3.1.4 Industrial Gases

3.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

3.1.6 Power to Gas

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water Electrolysis Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water Electrolysis Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water Electrolysis Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water Electrolysis Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water Electrolysis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water Electrolysis Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water Electrolysis in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water Electrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water Electrolysis Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water Electrolysis Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water Electrolysis Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water Electrolysis Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC

7.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

7.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.1.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

7.2 Proton On-Site

7.2.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

7.2.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.2.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

7.3 Hydrogenics

7.3.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hydrogenics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.3.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

7.4 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.4.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.4.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

7.5 Suzhou Jingli

7.5.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

7.5.2 Suzhou Jingli Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.5.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

7.6 McPhy

7.6.1 McPhy Corporation Information

7.6.2 McPhy Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.6.5 McPhy Recent Development

7.7 TianJin Mainland

7.7.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

7.7.2 TianJin Mainland Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.7.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.8.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.9 Nel Hydrogen

7.9.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nel Hydrogen Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.9.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.11 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

7.11.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Products Offered

7.11.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development

7.12 Areva H2gen

7.12.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Areva H2gen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Areva H2gen Products Offered

7.12.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development

7.13 ITM Power

7.13.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

7.13.2 ITM Power Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ITM Power Products Offered

7.13.5 ITM Power Recent Development

7.14 Idroenergy Spa

7.14.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

7.14.2 Idroenergy Spa Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Idroenergy Spa Products Offered

7.14.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development

7.15 Erredue SpA

7.15.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

7.15.2 Erredue SpA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Erredue SpA Products Offered

7.15.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development

7.16 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

7.16.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Products Offered

7.16.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

7.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

7.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

7.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Products Offered

7.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

7.18 EM Solution

7.18.1 EM Solution Corporation Information

7.18.2 EM Solution Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 EM Solution Products Offered

7.18.5 EM Solution Recent Development

7.19 Beijing Zhongdian

7.19.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

7.19.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Beijing Zhongdian Products Offered

7.19.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

7.20 H2B2

7.20.1 H2B2 Corporation Information

7.20.2 H2B2 Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 H2B2 Products Offered

7.20.5 H2B2 Recent Development

7.21 Elchemtech

7.21.1 Elchemtech Corporation Information

7.21.2 Elchemtech Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Elchemtech Products Offered

7.21.5 Elchemtech Recent Development

7.22 Asahi Kasei

7.22.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.22.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Asahi Kasei Products Offered

7.22.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.23 Verde LLC

7.23.1 Verde LLC Corporation Information

7.23.2 Verde LLC Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Verde LLC Products Offered

7.23.5 Verde LLC Recent Development

7.24 Thyssenkrupp

7.24.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

7.24.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Thyssenkrupp Products Offered

7.24.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

7.25 Cummins

7.25.1 Cummins Corporation Information

7.25.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Cummins Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Cummins Products Offered

7.25.5 Cummins Recent Development

7.26 Elogen

7.26.1 Elogen Corporation Information

7.26.2 Elogen Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Elogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Elogen Products Offered

7.26.5 Elogen Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water Electrolysis Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water Electrolysis Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water Electrolysis Distributors

8.3 Water Electrolysis Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water Electrolysis Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water Electrolysis Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water Electrolysis Distributors

8.5 Water Electrolysis Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

