Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) key players include Lubrizol, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, extrusion grade is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is pipe, followed by pipe fittings.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Segment by Type

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Others

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Segment by Application

Pipe

Pipe Fittings

Coatings and Adhesives

Power Cable Casing

Others

The report on the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lubrizol

Kaneka Chemical

Sekisui Chemical

Gaoxin Chemical

Xuye New Materials

Rester Chemical

Xiangsheng Plastic

Kem One (Klesch Group)

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

Avient

Sundow Polymers

Novista

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Tianchen Chemical

Hanwha Chemical

Shandong Pujie

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Injection Grade

2.1.2 Extrusion Grade

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pipe

3.1.2 Pipe Fittings

3.1.3 Coatings and Adhesives

3.1.4 Power Cable Casing

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lubrizol

7.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lubrizol Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lubrizol Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

7.2 Kaneka Chemical

7.2.1 Kaneka Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kaneka Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kaneka Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kaneka Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Kaneka Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Sekisui Chemical

7.3.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sekisui Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sekisui Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.3.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Gaoxin Chemical

7.4.1 Gaoxin Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gaoxin Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gaoxin Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gaoxin Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Gaoxin Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Xuye New Materials

7.5.1 Xuye New Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xuye New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Xuye New Materials Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Xuye New Materials Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.5.5 Xuye New Materials Recent Development

7.6 Rester Chemical

7.6.1 Rester Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rester Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rester Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rester Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Rester Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Xiangsheng Plastic

7.7.1 Xiangsheng Plastic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiangsheng Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xiangsheng Plastic Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xiangsheng Plastic Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Xiangsheng Plastic Recent Development

7.8 Kem One (Klesch Group)

7.8.1 Kem One (Klesch Group) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kem One (Klesch Group) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kem One (Klesch Group) Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kem One (Klesch Group) Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Kem One (Klesch Group) Recent Development

7.9 Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

7.9.1 Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Avient

7.10.1 Avient Corporation Information

7.10.2 Avient Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Avient Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Avient Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Avient Recent Development

7.11 Sundow Polymers

7.11.1 Sundow Polymers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sundow Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sundow Polymers Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sundow Polymers Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Sundow Polymers Recent Development

7.12 Novista

7.12.1 Novista Corporation Information

7.12.2 Novista Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Novista Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Novista Products Offered

7.12.5 Novista Recent Development

7.13 Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

7.13.1 Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Tianchen Chemical

7.14.1 Tianchen Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tianchen Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tianchen Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tianchen Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Tianchen Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Hanwha Chemical

7.15.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hanwha Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hanwha Chemical Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hanwha Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

7.16 Shandong Pujie

7.16.1 Shandong Pujie Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shandong Pujie Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shandong Pujie Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shandong Pujie Products Offered

7.16.5 Shandong Pujie Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Distributors

8.3 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Distributors

8.5 Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

