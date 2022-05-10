Double Edge Razor Blades Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Double Edge Razor Blades market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Double Edge Razor Blades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Double Edge Razor Blades market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In Africa markets, Gillette (P&G) is the biggest player in double edge razor blades market, with about 30% of market share (revenue).

For United States market, this report focuses on the Double Edge Razor Blades market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Double Edge Razor Blades Market Segment by Type

Carbon Steel Blade

Stainless Steel Blade

Double Edge Razor Blades Market Segment by Application

Men’s Razors

Women’s Razors

The report on the Double Edge Razor Blades market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Gillette (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care

BIC

Supermax

RKRM International Product

Laser Shaving India

Lord

FEATHER

DORCO

Treet Corporation

AccuTec Blades

Harry’s (Feintechnik)

Kaili Razor

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Double Edge Razor Blades consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Double Edge Razor Blades market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Double Edge Razor Blades manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Double Edge Razor Blades with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Double Edge Razor Blades submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Double Edge Razor Blades companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Product Introduction

1.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Double Edge Razor Blades in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Industry Trends

1.5.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Drivers

1.5.3 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Challenges

1.5.4 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Carbon Steel Blade

2.1.2 Stainless Steel Blade

2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Men’s Razors

3.1.2 Women’s Razors

3.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Double Edge Razor Blades Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Double Edge Razor Blades in 2021

4.2.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Double Edge Razor Blades Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Double Edge Razor Blades Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Double Edge Razor Blades Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gillette (P&G)

7.1.1 Gillette (P&G) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gillette (P&G) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.1.5 Gillette (P&G) Recent Development

7.2 Edgewell Personal Care

7.2.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information

7.2.2 Edgewell Personal Care Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Edgewell Personal Care Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Edgewell Personal Care Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.2.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Development

7.3 BIC

7.3.1 BIC Corporation Information

7.3.2 BIC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BIC Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BIC Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.3.5 BIC Recent Development

7.4 Supermax

7.4.1 Supermax Corporation Information

7.4.2 Supermax Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Supermax Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Supermax Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.4.5 Supermax Recent Development

7.5 RKRM International Product

7.5.1 RKRM International Product Corporation Information

7.5.2 RKRM International Product Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RKRM International Product Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RKRM International Product Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.5.5 RKRM International Product Recent Development

7.6 Laser Shaving India

7.6.1 Laser Shaving India Corporation Information

7.6.2 Laser Shaving India Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Laser Shaving India Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Laser Shaving India Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.6.5 Laser Shaving India Recent Development

7.7 Lord

7.7.1 Lord Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lord Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lord Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.7.5 Lord Recent Development

7.8 FEATHER

7.8.1 FEATHER Corporation Information

7.8.2 FEATHER Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 FEATHER Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 FEATHER Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.8.5 FEATHER Recent Development

7.9 DORCO

7.9.1 DORCO Corporation Information

7.9.2 DORCO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DORCO Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DORCO Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.9.5 DORCO Recent Development

7.10 Treet Corporation

7.10.1 Treet Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Treet Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Treet Corporation Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Treet Corporation Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.10.5 Treet Corporation Recent Development

7.11 AccuTec Blades

7.11.1 AccuTec Blades Corporation Information

7.11.2 AccuTec Blades Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AccuTec Blades Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AccuTec Blades Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.11.5 AccuTec Blades Recent Development

7.12 Harry’s (Feintechnik)

7.12.1 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Products Offered

7.12.5 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Recent Development

7.13 Kaili Razor

7.13.1 Kaili Razor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kaili Razor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kaili Razor Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kaili Razor Products Offered

7.13.5 Kaili Razor Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Distributors

8.3 Double Edge Razor Blades Production Mode & Process

8.4 Double Edge Razor Blades Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Sales Channels

8.4.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Distributors

8.5 Double Edge Razor Blades Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

