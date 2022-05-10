AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) key players include Delta(Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 20%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 58%, followed by North America and Europe, with a share about 25% and 12%. In terms of product, 11W-50W is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is smartphone, followed by network communication equipment.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segment by Type

10W and Below 10W

11W-50W

51W-100W

Above 100W

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segment by Application

Computers (Desktops and Laptops)

Tablet

Smartphone

Printer

Consumer Electronics

Network Communication Equipment

Security Monitoring

Industrial Equipment

Medical Equipment

LED Lighting

The report on the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Delta

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Artesyn

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

Shenzhen Honor Electronic

Shenzhen Click Technology

Shenzhen Jingquanhua Electronics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

