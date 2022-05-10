Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The key players are Applied Materials, ASM International, Lam Research, Wonik IPS, Meyer Burger, Centrotherm, Tempress, Plasma-Therm, S.C New Energy Technology, Jusung Engineering, KLA-Tencor (Orbotech), ULVAC, Inc, Beijing NAURA, Shenyang Piotech, Oxford Instruments, SAMCO, CVD Equipment Corporation, Trion Technology, SENTECH Instruments, NANO-MASTER and so on. Some of the leading manufacturers such as Applied Materials, ASM International, Lam Research, Wonik IPS accounted for a market share of about 75% in 2019 due to high demand from end users and advancements in R&D.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Segment by Type

Parallel Plate Type PECVD Systems

Tube Type PECVD Systems

Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Solar Industry

Other

The report on the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Parallel Plate Type PECVD Systems

2.1.2 Tube Type PECVD Systems

2.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor Industry

3.1.2 Solar Industry

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Applied Materials

7.1.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Applied Materials Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Applied Materials Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Applied Materials Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.1.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

7.2 ASM International

7.2.1 ASM International Corporation Information

7.2.2 ASM International Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ASM International Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ASM International Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.2.5 ASM International Recent Development

7.3 Lam Research

7.3.1 Lam Research Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lam Research Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lam Research Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lam Research Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.3.5 Lam Research Recent Development

7.4 Wonik IPS

7.4.1 Wonik IPS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wonik IPS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Wonik IPS Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Wonik IPS Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.4.5 Wonik IPS Recent Development

7.5 Meyer Burger

7.5.1 Meyer Burger Corporation Information

7.5.2 Meyer Burger Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Meyer Burger Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Meyer Burger Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.5.5 Meyer Burger Recent Development

7.6 Centrotherm

7.6.1 Centrotherm Corporation Information

7.6.2 Centrotherm Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Centrotherm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Centrotherm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.6.5 Centrotherm Recent Development

7.7 Tempress

7.7.1 Tempress Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tempress Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tempress Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tempress Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.7.5 Tempress Recent Development

7.8 Plasma-Therm

7.8.1 Plasma-Therm Corporation Information

7.8.2 Plasma-Therm Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Plasma-Therm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Plasma-Therm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.8.5 Plasma-Therm Recent Development

7.9 S.C New Energy Technology

7.9.1 S.C New Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 S.C New Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 S.C New Energy Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 S.C New Energy Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.9.5 S.C New Energy Technology Recent Development

7.10 Jusung Engineering

7.10.1 Jusung Engineering Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jusung Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jusung Engineering Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jusung Engineering Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.10.5 Jusung Engineering Recent Development

7.11 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech)

7.11.1 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Corporation Information

7.11.2 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Products Offered

7.11.5 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Recent Development

7.12 ULVAC, Inc

7.12.1 ULVAC, Inc Corporation Information

7.12.2 ULVAC, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ULVAC, Inc Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ULVAC, Inc Products Offered

7.12.5 ULVAC, Inc Recent Development

7.13 Beijing NAURA

7.13.1 Beijing NAURA Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beijing NAURA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Beijing NAURA Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Beijing NAURA Products Offered

7.13.5 Beijing NAURA Recent Development

7.14 Shenyang Piotech

7.14.1 Shenyang Piotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shenyang Piotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shenyang Piotech Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shenyang Piotech Products Offered

7.14.5 Shenyang Piotech Recent Development

7.15 Oxford Instruments

7.15.1 Oxford Instruments Corporation Information

7.15.2 Oxford Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Oxford Instruments Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Oxford Instruments Products Offered

7.15.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Development

7.16 SAMCO

7.16.1 SAMCO Corporation Information

7.16.2 SAMCO Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SAMCO Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SAMCO Products Offered

7.16.5 SAMCO Recent Development

7.17 CVD Equipment Corporation

7.17.1 CVD Equipment Corporation Corporation Information

7.17.2 CVD Equipment Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 CVD Equipment Corporation Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 CVD Equipment Corporation Products Offered

7.17.5 CVD Equipment Corporation Recent Development

7.18 Trion Technology

7.18.1 Trion Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Trion Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Trion Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Trion Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Trion Technology Recent Development

7.19 SENTECH Instruments

7.19.1 SENTECH Instruments Corporation Information

7.19.2 SENTECH Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SENTECH Instruments Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SENTECH Instruments Products Offered

7.19.5 SENTECH Instruments Recent Development

7.20 NANO-MASTER

7.20.1 NANO-MASTER Corporation Information

7.20.2 NANO-MASTER Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 NANO-MASTER Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 NANO-MASTER Products Offered

7.20.5 NANO-MASTER Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Distributors

8.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Distributors

8.5 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

