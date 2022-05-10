Injection Molding Machine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Injection Molding Machine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Injection Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Injection Molding Machine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Injection Molding Machine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12550 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Clamping Force: Below 250T accounting for % of the Injection Molding Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Commodity was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global core injection molding machine manufacturers include Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 65%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 20% and 5%. In terms of product, clamping force: 250-650T is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is general plastic, followed by home appliance.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Injection Molding Machine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Type

Clamping Force: Below 250T

Clamping Force: 250-650T

Clamping Force: 650-1000T

Clamping Force: 650-1000TT

Clamping Force: Above 2000T

Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Application

Commodity

Automobile

Home Appliance

3C Electronics

Medical

Logistics

Others

The report on the Injection Molding Machine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

KraussMaffei

ARBURG GmbH

Fanuc

Husky

Milacron

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Shibaura Machine

Nissei Plastic

JSW Plastics Machinery

Wittmann Battenfeld

Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery

Toyo

Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd.

UBE Machinery

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

Cosmos Machinery

TEDERIC Machinery

Windsor

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Injection Molding Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Injection Molding Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Injection Molding Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Injection Molding Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Injection Molding Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Injection Molding Machine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Injection Molding Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Injection Molding Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Injection Molding Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Injection Molding Machine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Injection Molding Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Injection Molding Machine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Injection Molding Machine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Injection Molding Machine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Injection Molding Machine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Injection Molding Machine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Clamping Force: Below 250T

2.1.2 Clamping Force: 250-650T

2.1.3 Clamping Force: 650-1000T

2.1.4 Clamping Force: 650-1000TT

2.1.5 Clamping Force: Above 2000T

2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commodity

3.1.2 Automobile

3.1.3 Home Appliance

3.1.4 3C Electronics

3.1.5 Medical

3.1.6 Logistics

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Injection Molding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Injection Molding Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Injection Molding Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Injection Molding Machine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Injection Molding Machine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Injection Molding Machine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Injection Molding Machine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Injection Molding Machine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Haitian International

7.1.1 Haitian International Corporation Information

7.1.2 Haitian International Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Haitian International Recent Development

7.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH

7.2.1 ENGEL Holding GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH Recent Development

7.3 KraussMaffei

7.3.1 KraussMaffei Corporation Information

7.3.2 KraussMaffei Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 KraussMaffei Recent Development

7.4 ARBURG GmbH

7.4.1 ARBURG GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 ARBURG GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 ARBURG GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Fanuc

7.5.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fanuc Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Fanuc Recent Development

7.6 Husky

7.6.1 Husky Corporation Information

7.6.2 Husky Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Husky Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Husky Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 Husky Recent Development

7.7 Milacron

7.7.1 Milacron Corporation Information

7.7.2 Milacron Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 Milacron Recent Development

7.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

7.8.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.9 Shibaura Machine

7.9.1 Shibaura Machine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shibaura Machine Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Shibaura Machine Recent Development

7.10 Nissei Plastic

7.10.1 Nissei Plastic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nissei Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 Nissei Plastic Recent Development

7.11 JSW Plastics Machinery

7.11.1 JSW Plastics Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 JSW Plastics Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products Offered

7.11.5 JSW Plastics Machinery Recent Development

7.12 Wittmann Battenfeld

7.12.1 Wittmann Battenfeld Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wittmann Battenfeld Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Wittmann Battenfeld Products Offered

7.12.5 Wittmann Battenfeld Recent Development

7.13 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery

7.13.1 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Recent Development

7.14 Toyo

7.14.1 Toyo Corporation Information

7.14.2 Toyo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Toyo Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Toyo Products Offered

7.14.5 Toyo Recent Development

7.15 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd.

7.15.1 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 UBE Machinery

7.16.1 UBE Machinery Corporation Information

7.16.2 UBE Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 UBE Machinery Products Offered

7.16.5 UBE Machinery Recent Development

7.17 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

7.17.1 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Corporation Information

7.17.2 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Products Offered

7.17.5 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Recent Development

7.18 Cosmos Machinery

7.18.1 Cosmos Machinery Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cosmos Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cosmos Machinery Products Offered

7.18.5 Cosmos Machinery Recent Development

7.19 TEDERIC Machinery

7.19.1 TEDERIC Machinery Corporation Information

7.19.2 TEDERIC Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 TEDERIC Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 TEDERIC Machinery Products Offered

7.19.5 TEDERIC Machinery Recent Development

7.20 Windsor

7.20.1 Windsor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Windsor Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Windsor Products Offered

7.20.5 Windsor Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Injection Molding Machine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Injection Molding Machine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Injection Molding Machine Distributors

8.3 Injection Molding Machine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Injection Molding Machine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Injection Molding Machine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Injection Molding Machine Distributors

8.5 Injection Molding Machine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

