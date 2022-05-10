Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global hydrophilic medical coatings key players include DSM Biomedical, Biocoat, JMedtech, Teleflex and Surmodics etc. Global top 1 player hold a share about 45%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 37%, followed by Japan and Europe, both have a share about 13 percent.In terms of product, UV curable coatings is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is catheter, followed by guide wire.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hydrophilic Medical Coatings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Segment by Type

UV Curable Coatings

Heat Curing Coatings

Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Segment by Application

Catheter

Stent Delivery System

Guide Wire

Other

The report on the Hydrophilic Medical Coatings market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DSM Biomedical

Surmodics

Biocoat

Coatings2Go

Hydromer

Harland Medical Systems

AST Products

Surface Solutions Group

ISurTec

AdvanSource Biomaterials

Teleflex

Argon Medical

Medichem

Covalon Technologies

JMedtech

Biosurf

Bio-looyo

Daxanmed

Bionational

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hydrophilic Medical Coatings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrophilic Medical Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrophilic Medical Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hydrophilic Medical Coatings companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 UV Curable Coatings

2.1.2 Heat Curing Coatings

2.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Catheter

3.1.2 Stent Delivery System

3.1.3 Guide Wire

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hydrophilic Medical Coatings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DSM Biomedical

7.1.1 DSM Biomedical Corporation Information

7.1.2 DSM Biomedical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DSM Biomedical Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DSM Biomedical Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.1.5 DSM Biomedical Recent Development

7.2 Surmodics

7.2.1 Surmodics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Surmodics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Surmodics Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Surmodics Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.2.5 Surmodics Recent Development

7.3 Biocoat

7.3.1 Biocoat Corporation Information

7.3.2 Biocoat Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Biocoat Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Biocoat Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.3.5 Biocoat Recent Development

7.4 Coatings2Go

7.4.1 Coatings2Go Corporation Information

7.4.2 Coatings2Go Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Coatings2Go Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Coatings2Go Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.4.5 Coatings2Go Recent Development

7.5 Hydromer

7.5.1 Hydromer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hydromer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hydromer Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hydromer Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.5.5 Hydromer Recent Development

7.6 Harland Medical Systems

7.6.1 Harland Medical Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 Harland Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Harland Medical Systems Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Harland Medical Systems Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.6.5 Harland Medical Systems Recent Development

7.7 AST Products

7.7.1 AST Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 AST Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AST Products Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AST Products Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.7.5 AST Products Recent Development

7.8 Surface Solutions Group

7.8.1 Surface Solutions Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Surface Solutions Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Surface Solutions Group Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Surface Solutions Group Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.8.5 Surface Solutions Group Recent Development

7.9 ISurTec

7.9.1 ISurTec Corporation Information

7.9.2 ISurTec Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ISurTec Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ISurTec Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.9.5 ISurTec Recent Development

7.10 AdvanSource Biomaterials

7.10.1 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation Information

7.10.2 AdvanSource Biomaterials Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 AdvanSource Biomaterials Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 AdvanSource Biomaterials Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.10.5 AdvanSource Biomaterials Recent Development

7.11 Teleflex

7.11.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Teleflex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Teleflex Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Teleflex Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Products Offered

7.11.5 Teleflex Recent Development

7.12 Argon Medical

7.12.1 Argon Medical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Argon Medical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Argon Medical Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Argon Medical Products Offered

7.12.5 Argon Medical Recent Development

7.13 Medichem

7.13.1 Medichem Corporation Information

7.13.2 Medichem Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Medichem Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Medichem Products Offered

7.13.5 Medichem Recent Development

7.14 Covalon Technologies

7.14.1 Covalon Technologies Corporation Information

7.14.2 Covalon Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Covalon Technologies Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Covalon Technologies Products Offered

7.14.5 Covalon Technologies Recent Development

7.15 JMedtech

7.15.1 JMedtech Corporation Information

7.15.2 JMedtech Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 JMedtech Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 JMedtech Products Offered

7.15.5 JMedtech Recent Development

7.16 Biosurf

7.16.1 Biosurf Corporation Information

7.16.2 Biosurf Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Biosurf Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Biosurf Products Offered

7.16.5 Biosurf Recent Development

7.17 Bio-looyo

7.17.1 Bio-looyo Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bio-looyo Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Bio-looyo Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Bio-looyo Products Offered

7.17.5 Bio-looyo Recent Development

7.18 Daxanmed

7.18.1 Daxanmed Corporation Information

7.18.2 Daxanmed Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Daxanmed Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Daxanmed Products Offered

7.18.5 Daxanmed Recent Development

7.19 Bionational

7.19.1 Bionational Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bionational Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bionational Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bionational Products Offered

7.19.5 Bionational Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Distributors

8.3 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Distributors

8.5 Hydrophilic Medical Coatings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

