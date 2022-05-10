Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrolatum-Based accounting for % of the Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Oil and Gas Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Scope and Market Size

Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352270/pipeline-anti-corrosion-wrapping-adhesive-tape

Segment by Type

Petrolatum-Based

Polymer Based

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical

Water Supply Industry

Others

By Company

Polyken

Nitto

Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial

Innovative Manufacturing

3M

Scapa

Denso

PSI Products

DEHN SOHNE

Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials

Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material

Shandong Quanmin Plastic

Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

Zhongyide

Hs-well

The report on the Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tapeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tapemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tapemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tapewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tapesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Petrolatum-Based

2.1.2 Polymer Based

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil and Gas Industry

3.1.2 Chemical

3.1.3 Water Supply Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Polyken

7.1.1 Polyken Corporation Information

7.1.2 Polyken Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Polyken Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Polyken Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 Polyken Recent Development

7.2 Nitto

7.2.1 Nitto Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nitto Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nitto Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nitto Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Nitto Recent Development

7.3 Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial

7.3.1 Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial Recent Development

7.4 Innovative Manufacturing

7.4.1 Innovative Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Innovative Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Innovative Manufacturing Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Innovative Manufacturing Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Innovative Manufacturing Recent Development

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 3M Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3M Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 3M Recent Development

7.6 Scapa

7.6.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Scapa Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Scapa Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.7 Denso

7.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

7.7.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Denso Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Denso Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Denso Recent Development

7.8 PSI Products

7.8.1 PSI Products Corporation Information

7.8.2 PSI Products Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PSI Products Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PSI Products Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 PSI Products Recent Development

7.9 DEHN SOHNE

7.9.1 DEHN SOHNE Corporation Information

7.9.2 DEHN SOHNE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DEHN SOHNE Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DEHN SOHNE Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 DEHN SOHNE Recent Development

7.10 Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials

7.10.1 Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Recent Development

7.11 Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material

7.11.1 Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material Recent Development

7.12 Shandong Quanmin Plastic

7.12.1 Shandong Quanmin Plastic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Quanmin Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shandong Quanmin Plastic Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shandong Quanmin Plastic Products Offered

7.12.5 Shandong Quanmin Plastic Recent Development

7.13 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

7.13.1 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Products Offered

7.13.5 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Recent Development

7.14 Zhongyide

7.14.1 Zhongyide Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhongyide Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhongyide Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhongyide Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhongyide Recent Development

7.15 Hs-well

7.15.1 Hs-well Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hs-well Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hs-well Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hs-well Products Offered

7.15.5 Hs-well Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Distributors

8.3 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Distributors

8.5 Pipeline Anti Corrosion Wrapping Adhesive Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352270/pipeline-anti-corrosion-wrapping-adhesive-tape

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com