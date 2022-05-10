Diapers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Diapers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diapers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Diapers market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core diapers manufacturers include P&G, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 50%.North America is the largest market, with a share about 23%, followed by Europe and China with the share about 22% and 14%.In terms of product, disposable diapers is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is baby diapers, followed by adult diapers.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Diapers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Diapers Market Segment by Type

Disposable Diapers

Cloth Diapers

Diapers Market Segment by Application

Baby Diapers

Adult Diapers

The report on the Diapers market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

P&G

Kimberly Clark

Unicharm

Essity

Kao

First Quality

Ontex

Hengan

Daio

Domtar

Chiaus

DaddyBaby

Fuburg

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Diapers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Diapers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diapers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diapers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Diapers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Diapers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diapers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Diapers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Diapers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Diapers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Diapers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Diapers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Diapers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Diapers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Diapers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Diapers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Diapers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Diapers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Diapers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Diapers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Diapers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market Ingecal

2.1 Diapers Market Segment Ingecal

2.1.1 Disposable Diapers

2.1.2 Cloth Diapers

2.2 Global Diapers Market Size Ingecal

2.2.1 Global Diapers Sales in Value, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Diapers Sales in Volume, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Diapers Average Selling Price (ASP) Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Diapers Market Size Ingecal

2.3.1 United States Diapers Sales in Value, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Diapers Sales in Volume, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Diapers Average Selling Price (ASP) Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Diapers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Baby Diapers

3.1.2 Adult Diapers

3.2 Global Diapers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Diapers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Diapers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Diapers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Diapers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Diapers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Diapers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Diapers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Diapers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Diapers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Diapers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Diapers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Diapers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Diapers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Diapers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Diapers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Diapers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Diapers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Diapers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Diapers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Diapers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Diapers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Diapers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Diapers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Diapers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Diapers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Diapers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Diapers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Diapers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Diapers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Diapers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Diapers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Diapers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Diapers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Diapers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Diapers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diapers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diapers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Diapers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Diapers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Diapers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Diapers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Diapers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Diapers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 P&G

7.1.1 P&G Corporation Information

7.1.2 P&G Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 P&G Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 P&G Diapers Products Offered

7.1.5 P&G Recent Development

7.2 Kimberly Clark

7.2.1 Kimberly Clark Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kimberly Clark Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kimberly Clark Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kimberly Clark Diapers Products Offered

7.2.5 Kimberly Clark Recent Development

7.3 Unicharm

7.3.1 Unicharm Corporation Information

7.3.2 Unicharm Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Unicharm Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Unicharm Diapers Products Offered

7.3.5 Unicharm Recent Development

7.4 Essity

7.4.1 Essity Corporation Information

7.4.2 Essity Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Essity Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Essity Diapers Products Offered

7.4.5 Essity Recent Development

7.5 Kao

7.5.1 Kao Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kao Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kao Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kao Diapers Products Offered

7.5.5 Kao Recent Development

7.6 First Quality

7.6.1 First Quality Corporation Information

7.6.2 First Quality Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 First Quality Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 First Quality Diapers Products Offered

7.6.5 First Quality Recent Development

7.7 Ontex

7.7.1 Ontex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ontex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ontex Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ontex Diapers Products Offered

7.7.5 Ontex Recent Development

7.8 Hengan

7.8.1 Hengan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hengan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hengan Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hengan Diapers Products Offered

7.8.5 Hengan Recent Development

7.9 Daio

7.9.1 Daio Corporation Information

7.9.2 Daio Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Daio Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Daio Diapers Products Offered

7.9.5 Daio Recent Development

7.10 Domtar

7.10.1 Domtar Corporation Information

7.10.2 Domtar Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Domtar Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Domtar Diapers Products Offered

7.10.5 Domtar Recent Development

7.11 Chiaus

7.11.1 Chiaus Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chiaus Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chiaus Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chiaus Diapers Products Offered

7.11.5 Chiaus Recent Development

7.12 DaddyBaby

7.12.1 DaddyBaby Corporation Information

7.12.2 DaddyBaby Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DaddyBaby Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DaddyBaby Products Offered

7.12.5 DaddyBaby Recent Development

7.13 Fuburg

7.13.1 Fuburg Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fuburg Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fuburg Diapers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fuburg Products Offered

7.13.5 Fuburg Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Diapers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Diapers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Diapers Distributors

8.3 Diapers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Diapers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Diapers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Diapers Distributors

8.5 Diapers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

