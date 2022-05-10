Cybersecurity Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cybersecurity market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cybersecurity market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Cybersecurity market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core cybersecurity manufacturers include Cisco, Palo Alto networks, Fortinet etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 12%.North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 25% and 23%.In terms of product, service is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is BFSI, followed by healthcare.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cybersecurity market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Cybersecurity Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Cybersecurity Market Segment by Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

The report on the Cybersecurity market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Palo Alto Networks

Cisco

IBM

Fortinet

Check Point

McAfee

Trend Micro

Broadcom (Symantec)

RSA Security

QI-ANXIN

Venustech

Sangfor Technologies

CyberArk

TOPSEC

Rapid7

NSFOCUS

DAS-security

Asiainfo Security

Hillstone Networks

Dptech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cybersecurity consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cybersecurity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cybersecurity manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cybersecurity with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cybersecurity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cybersecurity companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cybersecurity Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cybersecurity Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cybersecurity Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Cybersecurity Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Cybersecurity in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Cybersecurity Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Cybersecurity Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Cybersecurity Industry Trends

1.4.2 Cybersecurity Market Drivers

1.4.3 Cybersecurity Market Challenges

1.4.4 Cybersecurity Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Cybersecurity by Type

2.1 Cybersecurity Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardware

2.1.2 Software

2.1.3 Service

2.2 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Cybersecurity Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Cybersecurity Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Cybersecurity by Application

3.1 Cybersecurity Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 BFSI

3.1.2 IT & Telecom

3.1.3 Retail

3.1.4 Healthcare

3.1.5 Government

3.1.6 Manufacturing

3.1.7 Energy

3.1.8 Others

3.2 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Cybersecurity Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Cybersecurity Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Cybersecurity Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cybersecurity Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cybersecurity Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cybersecurity Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cybersecurity Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Cybersecurity in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cybersecurity Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cybersecurity Headquarters, Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Cybersecurity Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Cybersecurity Companies Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Cybersecurity Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cybersecurity Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cybersecurity Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cybersecurity Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cybersecurity Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cybersecurity Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cybersecurity Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cybersecurity Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cybersecurity Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cybersecurity Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Palo Alto Networks

7.1.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

7.1.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview

7.1.3 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Introduction

7.1.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

7.2 Cisco

7.2.1 Cisco Company Details

7.2.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.2.3 Cisco Cybersecurity Introduction

7.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Company Details

7.3.2 IBM Business Overview

7.3.3 IBM Cybersecurity Introduction

7.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IBM Recent Development

7.4 Fortinet

7.4.1 Fortinet Company Details

7.4.2 Fortinet Business Overview

7.4.3 Fortinet Cybersecurity Introduction

7.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development

7.5 Check Point

7.5.1 Check Point Company Details

7.5.2 Check Point Business Overview

7.5.3 Check Point Cybersecurity Introduction

7.5.4 Check Point Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Check Point Recent Development

7.6 McAfee

7.6.1 McAfee Company Details

7.6.2 McAfee Business Overview

7.6.3 McAfee Cybersecurity Introduction

7.6.4 McAfee Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 McAfee Recent Development

7.7 Trend Micro

7.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details

7.7.2 Trend Micro Business Overview

7.7.3 Trend Micro Cybersecurity Introduction

7.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

7.8 Broadcom (Symantec)

7.8.1 Broadcom (Symantec) Company Details

7.8.2 Broadcom (Symantec) Business Overview

7.8.3 Broadcom (Symantec) Cybersecurity Introduction

7.8.4 Broadcom (Symantec) Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Broadcom (Symantec) Recent Development

7.9 RSA Security

7.9.1 RSA Security Company Details

7.9.2 RSA Security Business Overview

7.9.3 RSA Security Cybersecurity Introduction

7.9.4 RSA Security Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 RSA Security Recent Development

7.10 QI-ANXIN

7.10.1 QI-ANXIN Company Details

7.10.2 QI-ANXIN Business Overview

7.10.3 QI-ANXIN Cybersecurity Introduction

7.10.4 QI-ANXIN Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 QI-ANXIN Recent Development

7.11 Venustech

7.11.1 Venustech Company Details

7.11.2 Venustech Business Overview

7.11.3 Venustech Cybersecurity Introduction

7.11.4 Venustech Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Venustech Recent Development

7.12 Sangfor Technologies

7.12.1 Sangfor Technologies Company Details

7.12.2 Sangfor Technologies Business Overview

7.12.3 Sangfor Technologies Cybersecurity Introduction

7.12.4 Sangfor Technologies Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Sangfor Technologies Recent Development

7.13 CyberArk

7.13.1 CyberArk Company Details

7.13.2 CyberArk Business Overview

7.13.3 CyberArk Cybersecurity Introduction

7.13.4 CyberArk Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 CyberArk Recent Development

7.14 TOPSEC

7.14.1 TOPSEC Company Details

7.14.2 TOPSEC Business Overview

7.14.3 TOPSEC Cybersecurity Introduction

7.14.4 TOPSEC Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 TOPSEC Recent Development

7.15 Rapid7

7.15.1 Rapid7 Company Details

7.15.2 Rapid7 Business Overview

7.15.3 Rapid7 Cybersecurity Introduction

7.15.4 Rapid7 Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Rapid7 Recent Development

7.16 NSFOCUS

7.16.1 NSFOCUS Company Details

7.16.2 NSFOCUS Business Overview

7.16.3 NSFOCUS Cybersecurity Introduction

7.16.4 NSFOCUS Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 NSFOCUS Recent Development

7.17 DAS-security

7.17.1 DAS-security Company Details

7.17.2 DAS-security Business Overview

7.17.3 DAS-security Cybersecurity Introduction

7.17.4 DAS-security Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 DAS-security Recent Development

7.18 Asiainfo Security

7.18.1 Asiainfo Security Company Details

7.18.2 Asiainfo Security Business Overview

7.18.3 Asiainfo Security Cybersecurity Introduction

7.18.4 Asiainfo Security Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Asiainfo Security Recent Development

7.19 Hillstone Networks

7.19.1 Hillstone Networks Company Details

7.19.2 Hillstone Networks Business Overview

7.19.3 Hillstone Networks Cybersecurity Introduction

7.19.4 Hillstone Networks Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Hillstone Networks Recent Development

7.20 Dptech

7.20.1 Dptech Company Details

7.20.2 Dptech Business Overview

7.20.3 Dptech Cybersecurity Introduction

7.20.4 Dptech Revenue in Cybersecurity Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Dptech Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

