Forklift Trucks Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Forklift Trucks market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forklift Trucks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Forklift Trucks market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global forklift trucks main players are Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Crown Equipment, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 60%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 42%.In terms of product, class 4/5 is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is warehouses, followed by factories.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Forklift Trucks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Forklift Trucks Market Segment by Type

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4/5

Forklift Trucks Market Segment by Application

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

Others

The report on the Forklift Trucks market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Crown Equipment

Hyster-Yale

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Clark Material Handling

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Komatsu

Lonking

Hyundai Heavy Industries

EP Equipment

Manitou

Paletrans Equipment

Combilift

Hubtex Maschinenbau

Godrej & Boyce

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Forklift Trucks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Forklift Trucks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forklift Trucks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forklift Trucks with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Forklift Trucks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Forklift Trucks companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Forklift Trucks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Forklift Trucks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Forklift Trucks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Forklift Trucks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Forklift Trucks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Forklift Trucks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Forklift Trucks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Forklift Trucks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Forklift Trucks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Forklift Trucks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Forklift Trucks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Forklift Trucks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market Ingecal

2.1 Forklift Trucks Market Segment Ingecal

2.1.1 Class 1

2.1.2 Class 2

2.1.3 Class 3

2.1.4 Class 4/5

2.2 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size Ingecal

2.2.1 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Value, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Forklift Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Forklift Trucks Market Size Ingecal

2.3.1 United States Forklift Trucks Sales in Value, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume, Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Forklift Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) Ingecal (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Forklift Trucks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Warehouses

3.1.2 Factories

3.1.3 Distribution Centers

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Forklift Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Forklift Trucks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Forklift Trucks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Forklift Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Forklift Trucks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Forklift Trucks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Forklift Trucks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Forklift Trucks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Forklift Trucks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Forklift Trucks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Forklift Trucks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Forklift Trucks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Forklift Trucks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Forklift Trucks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Forklift Trucks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Forklift Trucks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Forklift Trucks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Forklift Trucks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Forklift Trucks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Forklift Trucks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Forklift Trucks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Forklift Trucks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Forklift Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Forklift Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forklift Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forklift Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Forklift Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Forklift Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Forklift Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Forklift Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Forklift Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Forklift Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Toyota

7.1.1 Toyota Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toyota Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Toyota Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Toyota Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.1.5 Toyota Recent Development

7.2 Kion

7.2.1 Kion Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kion Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kion Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.2.5 Kion Recent Development

7.3 Jungheinrich

7.3.1 Jungheinrich Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jungheinrich Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.3.5 Jungheinrich Recent Development

7.4 Mitsubishi Logisnext

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Logisnext Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Logisnext Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Logisnext Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Logisnext Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Logisnext Recent Development

7.5 Crown Equipment

7.5.1 Crown Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Crown Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Crown Equipment Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Crown Equipment Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.5.5 Crown Equipment Recent Development

7.6 Hyster-Yale

7.6.1 Hyster-Yale Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hyster-Yale Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hyster-Yale Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hyster-Yale Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.6.5 Hyster-Yale Recent Development

7.7 Anhui Heli

7.7.1 Anhui Heli Corporation Information

7.7.2 Anhui Heli Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Anhui Heli Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Anhui Heli Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.7.5 Anhui Heli Recent Development

7.8 Hangcha

7.8.1 Hangcha Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hangcha Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hangcha Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hangcha Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.8.5 Hangcha Recent Development

7.9 Clark Material Handling

7.9.1 Clark Material Handling Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clark Material Handling Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Clark Material Handling Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Clark Material Handling Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.9.5 Clark Material Handling Recent Development

7.10 Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

7.10.1 Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle Corporation Information

7.10.2 Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.10.5 Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle Recent Development

7.11 Komatsu

7.11.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

7.11.2 Komatsu Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Komatsu Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Komatsu Forklift Trucks Products Offered

7.11.5 Komatsu Recent Development

7.12 Lonking

7.12.1 Lonking Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lonking Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lonking Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lonking Products Offered

7.12.5 Lonking Recent Development

7.13 Hyundai Heavy Industries

7.13.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Products Offered

7.13.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.14 EP Equipment

7.14.1 EP Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 EP Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 EP Equipment Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 EP Equipment Products Offered

7.14.5 EP Equipment Recent Development

7.15 Manitou

7.15.1 Manitou Corporation Information

7.15.2 Manitou Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Manitou Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Manitou Products Offered

7.15.5 Manitou Recent Development

7.16 Paletrans Equipment

7.16.1 Paletrans Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Paletrans Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Paletrans Equipment Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Paletrans Equipment Products Offered

7.16.5 Paletrans Equipment Recent Development

7.17 Combilift

7.17.1 Combilift Corporation Information

7.17.2 Combilift Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Combilift Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Combilift Products Offered

7.17.5 Combilift Recent Development

7.18 Hubtex Maschinenbau

7.18.1 Hubtex Maschinenbau Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hubtex Maschinenbau Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hubtex Maschinenbau Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hubtex Maschinenbau Products Offered

7.18.5 Hubtex Maschinenbau Recent Development

7.19 Godrej & Boyce

7.19.1 Godrej & Boyce Corporation Information

7.19.2 Godrej & Boyce Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Godrej & Boyce Forklift Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Godrej & Boyce Products Offered

7.19.5 Godrej & Boyce Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Forklift Trucks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Forklift Trucks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Forklift Trucks Distributors

8.3 Forklift Trucks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Forklift Trucks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Forklift Trucks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Forklift Trucks Distributors

8.5 Forklift Trucks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

