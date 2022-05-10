Ferulic Acid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ferulic Acid market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ferulic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Ferulic Acid market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global ferulic acid key players include Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd, Healthful International, Fengzhijin, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 65%, followed by China and North America, both have a share over 25 percent.

In terms of product, natural is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is food industry, followed by pharmaceuticals.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ferulic Acid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ferulic Acid Market Segment by Type

Natural Ferulic Acid

Synthetic Ferulic Acid

Ferulic Acid Market Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The report on the Ferulic Acid market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Healthful International

Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd

Fengzhijin

Hunan Huacheng

TSUNO

XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD

Tateyamakasei

Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Leader Chem

OkayasuShoten

Oryza

Shanxi Bioon

CM Fine Chemicals

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ferulic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ferulic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ferulic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ferulic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ferulic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ferulic Acid companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ferulic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ferulic Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ferulic Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ferulic Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ferulic Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ferulic Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ferulic Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ferulic Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ferulic Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ferulic Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ferulic Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ferulic Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ferulic Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Natural Ferulic Acid

2.1.2 Synthetic Ferulic Acid

2.2 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ferulic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ferulic Acid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ferulic Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ferulic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ferulic Acid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Industry

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ferulic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ferulic Acid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ferulic Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ferulic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ferulic Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ferulic Acid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ferulic Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ferulic Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ferulic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ferulic Acid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ferulic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ferulic Acid in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ferulic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ferulic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ferulic Acid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ferulic Acid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ferulic Acid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ferulic Acid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ferulic Acid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ferulic Acid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ferulic Acid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ferulic Acid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ferulic Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ferulic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ferulic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ferulic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ferulic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ferulic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ferulic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ferulic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ferulic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ferulic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ferulic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Healthful International

7.1.1 Healthful International Corporation Information

7.1.2 Healthful International Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Healthful International Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Healthful International Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 Healthful International Recent Development

7.2 Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd

7.2.1 Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.3 Fengzhijin

7.3.1 Fengzhijin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fengzhijin Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fengzhijin Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fengzhijin Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 Fengzhijin Recent Development

7.4 Hunan Huacheng

7.4.1 Hunan Huacheng Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hunan Huacheng Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hunan Huacheng Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hunan Huacheng Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Hunan Huacheng Recent Development

7.5 TSUNO

7.5.1 TSUNO Corporation Information

7.5.2 TSUNO Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TSUNO Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TSUNO Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 TSUNO Recent Development

7.6 XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD

7.6.1 XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD Corporation Information

7.6.2 XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 XI’AN APP-CHEM BIO (TECH) CO., LTD Recent Development

7.7 Tateyamakasei

7.7.1 Tateyamakasei Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tateyamakasei Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tateyamakasei Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tateyamakasei Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Tateyamakasei Recent Development

7.8 Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.9 Leader Chem

7.9.1 Leader Chem Corporation Information

7.9.2 Leader Chem Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Leader Chem Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Leader Chem Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 Leader Chem Recent Development

7.10 OkayasuShoten

7.10.1 OkayasuShoten Corporation Information

7.10.2 OkayasuShoten Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 OkayasuShoten Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 OkayasuShoten Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 OkayasuShoten Recent Development

7.11 Oryza

7.11.1 Oryza Corporation Information

7.11.2 Oryza Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Oryza Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Oryza Ferulic Acid Products Offered

7.11.5 Oryza Recent Development

7.12 Shanxi Bioon

7.12.1 Shanxi Bioon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanxi Bioon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanxi Bioon Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanxi Bioon Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanxi Bioon Recent Development

7.13 CM Fine Chemicals

7.13.1 CM Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

7.13.2 CM Fine Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CM Fine Chemicals Ferulic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CM Fine Chemicals Products Offered

7.13.5 CM Fine Chemicals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ferulic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ferulic Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ferulic Acid Distributors

8.3 Ferulic Acid Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ferulic Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ferulic Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ferulic Acid Distributors

8.5 Ferulic Acid Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

