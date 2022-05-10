Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of voluntary carbon offsets include South Pole Group, 3Degrees, Aera Group, EcoAct and Terrapass, etc. Top 5 players occupy for a share about 45%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In terms of product, forestry is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. In terms of application, enterprise is the largest market, with a share about 70%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Type

Forestry

Renewable Energy

Waste Disposal

Others

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Application

Personal

Enterprise

The report on the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

South Pole Group

3Degrees

EcoAct

Terrapass

Green Mountain Energy

First Climate Markets AG

ClimatePartner GmbH

Aera Group

Forliance

Element Markets

Bluesource

Allcot Group

Swiss Climate

Schneider

NatureOffice GmbH

Planetly

GreenTrees

Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH

NativeEnergy

Carbon Credit Capital

UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH

CBEEX

Bioassets

Biofílica

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Voluntary Carbon Offsets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Voluntary Carbon Offsets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Voluntary Carbon Offsets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Voluntary Carbon Offsets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Voluntary Carbon Offsets companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry Trends

1.4.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Drivers

1.4.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Challenges

1.4.4 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets by Type

2.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Forestry

2.1.2 Renewable Energy

2.1.3 Waste Disposal

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets by Application

3.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Personal

3.1.2 Enterprise

3.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Voluntary Carbon Offsets in 2021

4.2.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Headquarters, Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Companies Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Voluntary Carbon Offsets Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 South Pole Group

7.1.1 South Pole Group Company Details

7.1.2 South Pole Group Business Overview

7.1.3 South Pole Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.1.4 South Pole Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 South Pole Group Recent Development

7.2 3Degrees

7.2.1 3Degrees Company Details

7.2.2 3Degrees Business Overview

7.2.3 3Degrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.2.4 3Degrees Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 3Degrees Recent Development

7.3 EcoAct

7.3.1 EcoAct Company Details

7.3.2 EcoAct Business Overview

7.3.3 EcoAct Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.3.4 EcoAct Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 EcoAct Recent Development

7.4 Terrapass

7.4.1 Terrapass Company Details

7.4.2 Terrapass Business Overview

7.4.3 Terrapass Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.4.4 Terrapass Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Terrapass Recent Development

7.5 Green Mountain Energy

7.5.1 Green Mountain Energy Company Details

7.5.2 Green Mountain Energy Business Overview

7.5.3 Green Mountain Energy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.5.4 Green Mountain Energy Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Green Mountain Energy Recent Development

7.6 First Climate Markets AG

7.6.1 First Climate Markets AG Company Details

7.6.2 First Climate Markets AG Business Overview

7.6.3 First Climate Markets AG Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.6.4 First Climate Markets AG Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 First Climate Markets AG Recent Development

7.7 ClimatePartner GmbH

7.7.1 ClimatePartner GmbH Company Details

7.7.2 ClimatePartner GmbH Business Overview

7.7.3 ClimatePartner GmbH Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.7.4 ClimatePartner GmbH Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ClimatePartner GmbH Recent Development

7.8 Aera Group

7.8.1 Aera Group Company Details

7.8.2 Aera Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Aera Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.8.4 Aera Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Aera Group Recent Development

7.9 Forliance

7.9.1 Forliance Company Details

7.9.2 Forliance Business Overview

7.9.3 Forliance Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.9.4 Forliance Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Forliance Recent Development

7.10 Element Markets

7.10.1 Element Markets Company Details

7.10.2 Element Markets Business Overview

7.10.3 Element Markets Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.10.4 Element Markets Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Element Markets Recent Development

7.11 Bluesource

7.11.1 Bluesource Company Details

7.11.2 Bluesource Business Overview

7.11.3 Bluesource Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.11.4 Bluesource Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Bluesource Recent Development

7.12 Allcot Group

7.12.1 Allcot Group Company Details

7.12.2 Allcot Group Business Overview

7.12.3 Allcot Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.12.4 Allcot Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Allcot Group Recent Development

7.13 Swiss Climate

7.13.1 Swiss Climate Company Details

7.13.2 Swiss Climate Business Overview

7.13.3 Swiss Climate Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.13.4 Swiss Climate Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Swiss Climate Recent Development

7.14 Schneider

7.14.1 Schneider Company Details

7.14.2 Schneider Business Overview

7.14.3 Schneider Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.14.4 Schneider Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Schneider Recent Development

7.15 NatureOffice GmbH

7.15.1 NatureOffice GmbH Company Details

7.15.2 NatureOffice GmbH Business Overview

7.15.3 NatureOffice GmbH Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.15.4 NatureOffice GmbH Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 NatureOffice GmbH Recent Development

7.16 Planetly

7.16.1 Planetly Company Details

7.16.2 Planetly Business Overview

7.16.3 Planetly Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.16.4 Planetly Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Planetly Recent Development

7.17 GreenTrees

7.17.1 GreenTrees Company Details

7.17.2 GreenTrees Business Overview

7.17.3 GreenTrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.17.4 GreenTrees Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 GreenTrees Recent Development

7.18 Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH

7.18.1 Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH Company Details

7.18.2 Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH Business Overview

7.18.3 Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.18.4 Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH Recent Development

7.19 NativeEnergy

7.19.1 NativeEnergy Company Details

7.19.2 NativeEnergy Business Overview

7.19.3 NativeEnergy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.19.4 NativeEnergy Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 NativeEnergy Recent Development

7.20 Carbon Credit Capital

7.20.1 Carbon Credit Capital Company Details

7.20.2 Carbon Credit Capital Business Overview

7.20.3 Carbon Credit Capital Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.20.4 Carbon Credit Capital Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Carbon Credit Capital Recent Development

7.21 UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH

7.21.1 UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH Company Details

7.21.2 UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH Business Overview

7.21.3 UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.21.4 UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH Recent Development

7.22 CBEEX

7.22.1 CBEEX Company Details

7.22.2 CBEEX Business Overview

7.22.3 CBEEX Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.22.4 CBEEX Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 CBEEX Recent Development

7.23 Bioassets

7.23.1 Bioassets Company Details

7.23.2 Bioassets Business Overview

7.23.3 Bioassets Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.23.4 Bioassets Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Bioassets Recent Development

7.24 Biofílica

7.24.1 Biofílica Company Details

7.24.2 Biofílica Business Overview

7.24.3 Biofílica Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

7.24.4 Biofílica Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Biofílica Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

