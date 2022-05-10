Sweet Potato Fries Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Sweet Potato Fries market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sweet Potato Fries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Sweet Potato Fries market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core sweet potato fries manufacturers include Lamb Weston, McCain Foods etc.The top 2 companies hold a share about 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 31%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 30% and 24%.In terms of product, strip sweet potato fries is the largest segment, with a share about 75%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sweet Potato Fries market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Sweet Potato Fries Market Segment by Type

Strip Sweet Potato Fries

Irregular Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Sweet Potato Fries market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

Simplot

Aviko

Ardo

International Food and Goods

Ore-Ida

Russet House

Farm Frites

Cavendish Farms

Trinity Frozen Foods

Mr Chips

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sweet Potato Fries consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sweet Potato Fries market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sweet Potato Fries manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sweet Potato Fries with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sweet Potato Fries submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sweet Potato Fries companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sweet Potato Fries Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sweet Potato Fries Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sweet Potato Fries Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sweet Potato Fries in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sweet Potato Fries Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sweet Potato Fries Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sweet Potato Fries Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sweet Potato Fries Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sweet Potato Fries Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sweet Potato Fries Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sweet Potato Fries Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Strip Sweet Potato Fries

2.1.2 Irregular Sweet Potato Fries

2.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sweet Potato Fries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sweet Potato Fries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sweet Potato Fries Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sweet Potato Fries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sweet Potato Fries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sweet Potato Fries Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sweet Potato Fries Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sweet Potato Fries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sweet Potato Fries Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sweet Potato Fries in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sweet Potato Fries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sweet Potato Fries Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sweet Potato Fries Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sweet Potato Fries Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sweet Potato Fries Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sweet Potato Fries Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sweet Potato Fries Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sweet Potato Fries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sweet Potato Fries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sweet Potato Fries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sweet Potato Fries Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sweet Potato Fries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sweet Potato Fries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sweet Potato Fries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sweet Potato Fries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sweet Potato Fries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sweet Potato Fries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lamb Weston

7.1.1 Lamb Weston Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lamb Weston Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lamb Weston Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lamb Weston Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.1.5 Lamb Weston Recent Development

7.2 McCain Foods

7.2.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information

7.2.2 McCain Foods Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 McCain Foods Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 McCain Foods Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.2.5 McCain Foods Recent Development

7.3 Simplot

7.3.1 Simplot Corporation Information

7.3.2 Simplot Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Simplot Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Simplot Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.3.5 Simplot Recent Development

7.4 Aviko

7.4.1 Aviko Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aviko Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aviko Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aviko Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.4.5 Aviko Recent Development

7.5 Ardo

7.5.1 Ardo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ardo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ardo Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ardo Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.5.5 Ardo Recent Development

7.6 International Food and Goods

7.6.1 International Food and Goods Corporation Information

7.6.2 International Food and Goods Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 International Food and Goods Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 International Food and Goods Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.6.5 International Food and Goods Recent Development

7.7 Ore-Ida

7.7.1 Ore-Ida Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ore-Ida Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ore-Ida Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ore-Ida Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.7.5 Ore-Ida Recent Development

7.8 Russet House

7.8.1 Russet House Corporation Information

7.8.2 Russet House Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Russet House Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Russet House Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.8.5 Russet House Recent Development

7.9 Farm Frites

7.9.1 Farm Frites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Farm Frites Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Farm Frites Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Farm Frites Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.9.5 Farm Frites Recent Development

7.10 Cavendish Farms

7.10.1 Cavendish Farms Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cavendish Farms Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cavendish Farms Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cavendish Farms Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.10.5 Cavendish Farms Recent Development

7.11 Trinity Frozen Foods

7.11.1 Trinity Frozen Foods Corporation Information

7.11.2 Trinity Frozen Foods Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Trinity Frozen Foods Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Trinity Frozen Foods Sweet Potato Fries Products Offered

7.11.5 Trinity Frozen Foods Recent Development

7.12 Mr Chips

7.12.1 Mr Chips Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mr Chips Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mr Chips Sweet Potato Fries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mr Chips Products Offered

7.12.5 Mr Chips Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sweet Potato Fries Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sweet Potato Fries Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sweet Potato Fries Distributors

8.3 Sweet Potato Fries Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sweet Potato Fries Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sweet Potato Fries Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sweet Potato Fries Distributors

8.5 Sweet Potato Fries Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

