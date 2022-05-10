AR Waveguide Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States AR Waveguide market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AR Waveguide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States AR Waveguide market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core AR waveguide manufacturers include Microsoft (Hololens), LX-AR and Optics Division etc. The top 3 companies hold a share about 55%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Americas and Europe with the share about 37% and 20%.In terms of product, FOV 40°is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is games and entertainment, followed by industrial.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AR Waveguide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

AR Waveguide Market Segment by Type

FOV Below 30°

FOV 40°

Others

AR Waveguide Market Segment by Application

Games and Entertainment

Industrial

Military

Others

The report on the AR Waveguide market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Microsoft (Hololens)

LX-AR

Lumus

Optinvent

Optics Division (LCE)

North Ocean Photonics

Vuzix

Crystal Optech

Lochn Optics

Holoptics（Luminit）

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AR Waveguide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AR Waveguide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AR Waveguide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AR Waveguide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AR Waveguide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AR Waveguide companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AR Waveguide Product Introduction

1.2 Global AR Waveguide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AR Waveguide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AR Waveguide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AR Waveguide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AR Waveguide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AR Waveguide in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AR Waveguide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AR Waveguide Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AR Waveguide Industry Trends

1.5.2 AR Waveguide Market Drivers

1.5.3 AR Waveguide Market Challenges

1.5.4 AR Waveguide Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AR Waveguide Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 FOV Below 30°

2.1.2 FOV 40°

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global AR Waveguide Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AR Waveguide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AR Waveguide Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AR Waveguide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AR Waveguide Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AR Waveguide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AR Waveguide Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Games and Entertainment

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Military

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global AR Waveguide Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AR Waveguide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AR Waveguide Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AR Waveguide Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AR Waveguide Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AR Waveguide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AR Waveguide Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AR Waveguide Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AR Waveguide Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AR Waveguide Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AR Waveguide Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AR Waveguide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AR Waveguide Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AR Waveguide Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AR Waveguide in 2021

4.2.3 Global AR Waveguide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AR Waveguide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AR Waveguide Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AR Waveguide Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AR Waveguide Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AR Waveguide Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AR Waveguide Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AR Waveguide Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AR Waveguide Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AR Waveguide Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AR Waveguide Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AR Waveguide Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AR Waveguide Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AR Waveguide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AR Waveguide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AR Waveguide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AR Waveguide Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AR Waveguide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AR Waveguide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AR Waveguide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AR Waveguide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft (Hololens)

7.1.1 Microsoft (Hololens) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Microsoft (Hololens) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Microsoft (Hololens) AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Microsoft (Hololens) AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.1.5 Microsoft (Hololens) Recent Development

7.2 LX-AR

7.2.1 LX-AR Corporation Information

7.2.2 LX-AR Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LX-AR AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LX-AR AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.2.5 LX-AR Recent Development

7.3 Lumus

7.3.1 Lumus Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lumus Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lumus AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lumus AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.3.5 Lumus Recent Development

7.4 Optinvent

7.4.1 Optinvent Corporation Information

7.4.2 Optinvent Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Optinvent AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Optinvent AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.4.5 Optinvent Recent Development

7.5 Optics Division (LCE)

7.5.1 Optics Division (LCE) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Optics Division (LCE) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Optics Division (LCE) AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Optics Division (LCE) AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.5.5 Optics Division (LCE) Recent Development

7.6 North Ocean Photonics

7.6.1 North Ocean Photonics Corporation Information

7.6.2 North Ocean Photonics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 North Ocean Photonics AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 North Ocean Photonics AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.6.5 North Ocean Photonics Recent Development

7.7 Vuzix

7.7.1 Vuzix Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vuzix Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vuzix AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vuzix AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.7.5 Vuzix Recent Development

7.8 Crystal Optech

7.8.1 Crystal Optech Corporation Information

7.8.2 Crystal Optech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Crystal Optech AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Crystal Optech AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.8.5 Crystal Optech Recent Development

7.9 Lochn Optics

7.9.1 Lochn Optics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lochn Optics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lochn Optics AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lochn Optics AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.9.5 Lochn Optics Recent Development

7.10 Holoptics（Luminit）

7.10.1 Holoptics（Luminit） Corporation Information

7.10.2 Holoptics（Luminit） Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Holoptics（Luminit） AR Waveguide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Holoptics（Luminit） AR Waveguide Products Offered

7.10.5 Holoptics（Luminit） Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AR Waveguide Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AR Waveguide Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AR Waveguide Distributors

8.3 AR Waveguide Production Mode & Process

8.4 AR Waveguide Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AR Waveguide Sales Channels

8.4.2 AR Waveguide Distributors

8.5 AR Waveguide Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

