Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) manufacturers include Danimer Scientific, Kaneka etc.The top 1 company hold a share about 65%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific with the share about 28% and 10%.In terms of product, PHBHHx is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is food services, followed by packaging.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment by Type

PHB-Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate)

PHBV-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate)

P34HB-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-4-hydroxybutyrate)

PHBHHxpoly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Biomedical Implant

Agricultural

Food Services

Others

The report on the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Danimer Scientific

Kaneka

Nafigate Corporation

Tian’an Biopolymer

Biomer

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

RWDC Industries

Newlight Technologies

CJ CheilJedang

PHB Industrial S.A.

Mango Materials

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PHB-Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate)

2.1.2 PHBV-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate)

2.1.3 P34HB-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-4-hydroxybutyrate)

2.1.4 PHBHHxpoly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate)

2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Biomedical Implant

3.1.3 Agricultural

3.1.4 Food Services

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Danimer Scientific

7.1.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Danimer Scientific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Danimer Scientific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.1.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Kaneka

7.2.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kaneka Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kaneka Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Kaneka Recent Development

7.3 Nafigate Corporation

7.3.1 Nafigate Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nafigate Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nafigate Corporation Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nafigate Corporation Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Nafigate Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Tian’an Biopolymer

7.4.1 Tian’an Biopolymer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tian’an Biopolymer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tian’an Biopolymer Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tian’an Biopolymer Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.4.5 Tian’an Biopolymer Recent Development

7.5 Biomer

7.5.1 Biomer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Biomer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Biomer Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Biomer Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.5.5 Biomer Recent Development

7.6 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

7.6.1 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Recent Development

7.7 RWDC Industries

7.7.1 RWDC Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 RWDC Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 RWDC Industries Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 RWDC Industries Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.7.5 RWDC Industries Recent Development

7.8 Newlight Technologies

7.8.1 Newlight Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Newlight Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Newlight Technologies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Newlight Technologies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Newlight Technologies Recent Development

7.9 CJ CheilJedang

7.9.1 CJ CheilJedang Corporation Information

7.9.2 CJ CheilJedang Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CJ CheilJedang Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CJ CheilJedang Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.9.5 CJ CheilJedang Recent Development

7.10 PHB Industrial S.A.

7.10.1 PHB Industrial S.A. Corporation Information

7.10.2 PHB Industrial S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PHB Industrial S.A. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PHB Industrial S.A. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.10.5 PHB Industrial S.A. Recent Development

7.11 Mango Materials

7.11.1 Mango Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mango Materials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mango Materials Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mango Materials Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Products Offered

7.11.5 Mango Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Distributors

8.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Distributors

8.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

