Piroctone Olamine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Piroctone Olamine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piroctone Olamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Piroctone Olamine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The market concentration is high, the main players in the global market are Yantai Aurora Chemical, Clariant, Spec Chem Group, Kumar Organic Products, Chemspec Chemicals. Among them, Yantai Aurora Chemical and Clariant are the two players with the largest sales share, occupying 60% of the market share.Europe is the largest market, with a share about 43%, followed by China with the share about 35%.In terms of product, purity above 99% is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is shampoo and hair care products.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Piroctone Olamine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162827/piroctone-olamine

Piroctone Olamine Market Segment by Type

Purity Above 99%

Purity Above 98%

Piroctone Olamine Market Segment by Application

Shampoo and Hair Care Products

Cosmetics

Others

The report on the Piroctone Olamine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Yantai Aurora Chemical

Clariant

Spec Chem Group

Zhejiang Lijing Chemical

Kumar Organic Products

Beijing THTD Technology

Chemspec Chemicals

Kolon Life Science

Hangzhou Linbeige

Somu Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Piroctone Olamine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Piroctone Olamine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Piroctone Olamine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Piroctone Olamine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Piroctone Olamine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Piroctone Olamine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Piroctone Olamine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Piroctone Olamine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Piroctone Olamine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Piroctone Olamine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Piroctone Olamine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Piroctone Olamine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Piroctone Olamine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Piroctone Olamine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Piroctone Olamine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Piroctone Olamine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Piroctone Olamine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Purity Above 99%

2.1.2 Purity Above 98%

2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Piroctone Olamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Piroctone Olamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Piroctone Olamine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shampoo and Hair Care Products

3.1.2 Cosmetics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Piroctone Olamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Piroctone Olamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Piroctone Olamine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Piroctone Olamine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Piroctone Olamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Piroctone Olamine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Piroctone Olamine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Piroctone Olamine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Piroctone Olamine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Piroctone Olamine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Piroctone Olamine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Piroctone Olamine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Piroctone Olamine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Piroctone Olamine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Piroctone Olamine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Piroctone Olamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Piroctone Olamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piroctone Olamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piroctone Olamine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Piroctone Olamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Piroctone Olamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Piroctone Olamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Piroctone Olamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Piroctone Olamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Piroctone Olamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Yantai Aurora Chemical

7.1.1 Yantai Aurora Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yantai Aurora Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Yantai Aurora Chemical Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Yantai Aurora Chemical Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.1.5 Yantai Aurora Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Clariant

7.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Clariant Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Clariant Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.2.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.3 Spec Chem Group

7.3.1 Spec Chem Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Spec Chem Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Spec Chem Group Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Spec Chem Group Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.3.5 Spec Chem Group Recent Development

7.4 Zhejiang Lijing Chemical

7.4.1 Zhejiang Lijing Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhejiang Lijing Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhejiang Lijing Chemical Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhejiang Lijing Chemical Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhejiang Lijing Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Kumar Organic Products

7.5.1 Kumar Organic Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kumar Organic Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kumar Organic Products Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kumar Organic Products Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.5.5 Kumar Organic Products Recent Development

7.6 Beijing THTD Technology

7.6.1 Beijing THTD Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beijing THTD Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Beijing THTD Technology Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Beijing THTD Technology Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.6.5 Beijing THTD Technology Recent Development

7.7 Chemspec Chemicals

7.7.1 Chemspec Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chemspec Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chemspec Chemicals Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chemspec Chemicals Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.7.5 Chemspec Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Kolon Life Science

7.8.1 Kolon Life Science Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kolon Life Science Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kolon Life Science Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kolon Life Science Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.8.5 Kolon Life Science Recent Development

7.9 Hangzhou Linbeige

7.9.1 Hangzhou Linbeige Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hangzhou Linbeige Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hangzhou Linbeige Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hangzhou Linbeige Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.9.5 Hangzhou Linbeige Recent Development

7.10 Somu Group

7.10.1 Somu Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Somu Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Somu Group Piroctone Olamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Somu Group Piroctone Olamine Products Offered

7.10.5 Somu Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Piroctone Olamine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Piroctone Olamine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Piroctone Olamine Distributors

8.3 Piroctone Olamine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Piroctone Olamine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Piroctone Olamine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Piroctone Olamine Distributors

8.5 Piroctone Olamine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162827/piroctone-olamine

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com