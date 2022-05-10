Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The players cover BASF, Mitsubishi, OUCC, TOAGOSEI, Huntsman, and Shandong Shida Shenghua etc. Global top 5 players hold a share over 60%.China is the largest producer of ethylene carbonate, with a share about 50 percent, followed by Japan and Europe. Battery grade accountes for the largest segment.And in terms of application, the largest application is battery electrolytes, followed by intermediates and agents.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Segment by Application

Battery Electrolytes

Intermediates and Agents

Textile Industry

Others

The report on the Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Mitsubishi

TOAGOSEI

Huntsman

OUCC

Lixing Chemical

Zhongke Hongye

Haike

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Kong Lung

Hengyang New Energy

OXIRAN

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethylene Carbonate (EC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ethylene Carbonate (EC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ethylene Carbonate (EC) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Industrial Grade

2.1.2 Battery Grade

2.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Battery Electrolytes

3.1.2 Intermediates and Agents

3.1.3 Textile Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ethylene Carbonate (EC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Mitsubishi

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.3 TOAGOSEI

7.3.1 TOAGOSEI Corporation Information

7.3.2 TOAGOSEI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TOAGOSEI Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TOAGOSEI Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.3.5 TOAGOSEI Recent Development

7.4 Huntsman

7.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.4.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Huntsman Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Huntsman Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.5 OUCC

7.5.1 OUCC Corporation Information

7.5.2 OUCC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 OUCC Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 OUCC Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.5.5 OUCC Recent Development

7.6 Lixing Chemical

7.6.1 Lixing Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lixing Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lixing Chemical Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lixing Chemical Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Lixing Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Zhongke Hongye

7.7.1 Zhongke Hongye Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhongke Hongye Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zhongke Hongye Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zhongke Hongye Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Zhongke Hongye Recent Development

7.8 Haike

7.8.1 Haike Corporation Information

7.8.2 Haike Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Haike Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Haike Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Haike Recent Development

7.9 Shandong Shida Shenghua

7.9.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development

7.10 Kong Lung

7.10.1 Kong Lung Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kong Lung Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kong Lung Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kong Lung Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Kong Lung Recent Development

7.11 Hengyang New Energy

7.11.1 Hengyang New Energy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hengyang New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hengyang New Energy Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hengyang New Energy Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Hengyang New Energy Recent Development

7.12 OXIRAN

7.12.1 OXIRAN Corporation Information

7.12.2 OXIRAN Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OXIRAN Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OXIRAN Products Offered

7.12.5 OXIRAN Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Distributors

8.3 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Distributors

8.5 Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

