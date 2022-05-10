Global Grass Cutting Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Grass Cutting Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grass Cutting Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Grass Cutting Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Lawn Mowing accounting for % of the Grass Cutting Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Grass Cutting Services Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Grass Cutting Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Lawn Mowing

Lawn Care

Segment by Application

Residential

Municipal

Commercial

By Company

Central Grounds Maintenance

Eden

TaskEasy

Getagardener

TaskRabbit

Simple Solutions Maintenance

The Gardener

GRITIT

Roper

O’Neill

Glendale

The report on the Grass Cutting Services market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Grass Cutting Servicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Grass Cutting Servicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Grass Cutting Servicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Grass Cutting Serviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Grass Cutting Servicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Grass Cutting Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grass Cutting Services Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Grass Cutting Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Grass Cutting Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Grass Cutting Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Grass Cutting Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Grass Cutting Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Grass Cutting Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Grass Cutting Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Grass Cutting Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Grass Cutting Services by Type

2.1 Grass Cutting Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Lawn Mowing

2.1.2 Lawn Care

2.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Grass Cutting Services by Application

3.1 Grass Cutting Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Municipal

3.1.3 Commercial

3.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Grass Cutting Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Grass Cutting Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Grass Cutting Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Grass Cutting Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Grass Cutting Services Headquarters, Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Grass Cutting Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Companies Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Grass Cutting Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Grass Cutting Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Grass Cutting Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Grass Cutting Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Grass Cutting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Grass Cutting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grass Cutting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grass Cutting Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Grass Cutting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Grass Cutting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Grass Cutting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Grass Cutting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Grass Cutting Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Grass Cutting Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Central Grounds Maintenance

7.1.1 Central Grounds Maintenance Company Details

7.1.2 Central Grounds Maintenance Business Overview

7.1.3 Central Grounds Maintenance Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.1.4 Central Grounds Maintenance Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Central Grounds Maintenance Recent Development

7.2 Eden

7.2.1 Eden Company Details

7.2.2 Eden Business Overview

7.2.3 Eden Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.2.4 Eden Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Eden Recent Development

7.3 TaskEasy

7.3.1 TaskEasy Company Details

7.3.2 TaskEasy Business Overview

7.3.3 TaskEasy Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.3.4 TaskEasy Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 TaskEasy Recent Development

7.4 Getagardener

7.4.1 Getagardener Company Details

7.4.2 Getagardener Business Overview

7.4.3 Getagardener Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.4.4 Getagardener Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Getagardener Recent Development

7.5 TaskRabbit

7.5.1 TaskRabbit Company Details

7.5.2 TaskRabbit Business Overview

7.5.3 TaskRabbit Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.5.4 TaskRabbit Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 TaskRabbit Recent Development

7.6 Simple Solutions Maintenance

7.6.1 Simple Solutions Maintenance Company Details

7.6.2 Simple Solutions Maintenance Business Overview

7.6.3 Simple Solutions Maintenance Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.6.4 Simple Solutions Maintenance Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Simple Solutions Maintenance Recent Development

7.7 The Gardener

7.7.1 The Gardener Company Details

7.7.2 The Gardener Business Overview

7.7.3 The Gardener Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.7.4 The Gardener Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 The Gardener Recent Development

7.8 GRITIT

7.8.1 GRITIT Company Details

7.8.2 GRITIT Business Overview

7.8.3 GRITIT Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.8.4 GRITIT Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 GRITIT Recent Development

7.9 Roper

7.9.1 Roper Company Details

7.9.2 Roper Business Overview

7.9.3 Roper Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.9.4 Roper Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Roper Recent Development

7.10 O’Neill

7.10.1 O’Neill Company Details

7.10.2 O’Neill Business Overview

7.10.3 O’Neill Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.10.4 O’Neill Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 O’Neill Recent Development

7.11 Glendale

7.11.1 Glendale Company Details

7.11.2 Glendale Business Overview

7.11.3 Glendale Grass Cutting Services Introduction

7.11.4 Glendale Revenue in Grass Cutting Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Glendale Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

